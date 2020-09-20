35 Ways to Use Yukon Gold Potatoes
When you crack one of these open, it won't be precious metal inside, but it may as well be. Yukon Gold potatoes are hyper-versatile, with a waxy peel and moist yellow flesh that can be cooked in almost any way. The humble and inexpensive potato is easy to store long-term, easy to incorporate into many different kinds of meals, and of course, easy to eat. Whether it's mashing, baking, slicing, or grating, these Yukon Gold potato recipes could be your new go-to when pulling together a delicious meal plan on a budget.
Potato Leek Soup III
Perfect for the colder months, this creamy soup gets its mild onion-y flavor from leeks, while potatoes offer substance and bite. You could blend all of the ingredients together for an even thicker version. Top with croutons for extra crunch.
Roasted Lemon-Garlic Potato Wedges
Yukon Gold potatoes are roasted simply with lemon and garlic for an easy, weeknight side dish.
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Shallots
The only thing better than mashed potatoes is mashed potatoes with roasted shallots mixed into them. A rich roasted onion flavor coupled with thyme creates depth of flavor, while evaporated skim milk ensures that these mashed potatoes will be silky smooth.
Roasted Melting Potatoes
Yukon Gold potatoes are sliced into thick rounds, tossed with melted butter, and roasted on high heat until crispy on the outside and melt-in-you-mouth tender on the inside.
Best Baked French Fries
Everyone loves French fries and these baked ones are no exception. A healthier alternative to deep frying your fries, these are flavored with garlic powder, salt, and black ground pepper, but could be elevated with any other spices you like.
Instant Pot Broccolini and Potato Salad
"This salad is so quick to throw together, using your Instant Pot to cook the broccolini and potatoes at the same time," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Kim's Cooking Now. "You can whip up the dressing while the veggies are cooking. I like to serve this salad at either slightly warm or at room temperature. Makes a great side salad to grilled meats, poultry, or fish."
Sliced Potatoes with Bacon and Parsley
These sliced potatoes are an excellent side dish to a roast chicken, pot roast, or other protein. Dressed in a mixture of vinegar and beef broth, these spud slices get an upgrade from pieces of browned, crisped bacon and sautéed onions.
Clay Pot Meatloaf and Potatoes
Meatloaf is a classic family dinner, and the potatoes that surround this meatloaf get sprinkled with onion soup mix, rosemary sprigs, and onions to create a side that will complement the flavors in your meatloaf.
Easy Cheese and Ham Scalloped Potatoes
These scalloped potatoes are creamy, cheesy, and easy to make. Ham and cheese are a fairly typical (and delicious) combination for sandwiches and really shine in these potatoes. If you prefer, you could cut down on the richness of this dish by subbing half and half for heavy cream.
Patate Prezzemolate (Vegan Italian Potato Salad)
If you're looking to branch out from the usual mayonnaise and potato combination, this simple salad is a great alternative. Reviewers say it would make a great potluck addition, as it can be served room temperature or chilled.
Saffron Mash Potatoes
Known as the world's most highly coveted and costly spice by weight, fragrant saffron turns these mashed Yukon Gold potatoes an even more bright yellow hue. While saffron is typically floral, this hard-to-find spice is often imitated and can taste bitter or metallic, so it's important to get your spices from a reputable source.
Grilled Mustard Potato Salad
A fun and special take on the standard potato salad, this version asks you to boil your potatoes first and then grill them on top of a single sheet of foil. This sequence of cooking methods will provide you with soft, creamy centers and crispy skins.
Potato Pesto Feta Pizza
Potatoes on pizza? Don't knock it 'til you try it. Pesto sauce, sliced potatoes, red onions, and three different types of cheese are layered on prepared pizza dough.
Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes
"When cooking for a crowd — this is the ONLY way to make mashed potatoes!" says reviewer Lisa Rae. Prepare these mashed potatoes in a large casserole dish and refrigerate for up to several days. When you're ready to serve, simply pop the whole thing in the oven.
Roasted Potatoes with Harissa Butter
"Harissa is North African chile paste that definitely packs a punch," says recipe creator LauraF. "In this recipe, I mixed it with butter and tossed it with roasted potatoes for a quick, delicious side dish."
Garlic Roasted Chicken and Potatoes
Recipe creator Debi Blair McGinness describes this one-dish recipe as "quick to throw together." Yukon Gold potatoes, chicken legs, and whole cloves of garlic are roasted with butter and maple syrup.
Instant Pot Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Rich and creamy Yukon Gold potatoes give a chowder-like consistency to this baked potato soup.
Chicken, Sausage, Peppers, and Potatoes
Don't be deterred by the long oven time — that's what makes everything perfectly caramelized and the chicken juicy and tender.
Chef John's Shepherd's Pie
Yukon Gold potatoes are used for the mashed potato layer in this classic English comfort food.
Deluxe Corned Beef Hash
Arguably the best part of cooking corned beef on St. Paddy's Day is enjoying the leftovers for breakfast the next morning! This recipe calls for homemade corned beef, although you can use canned as well.
Rich and Creamy Potatoes Au Gratin
Yukon Gold potatoes lend their buttery flavor to this creamy, cheesy dish. Reviewer naples34102 says, "These are, indeed, rich and creamy and develop a beautiful and extra delicious golden brown crust as they bake."
Chef John's Potato Roses
Follow Chef John's straightforward technique for making these impressive potato roses. Bonus: They can easily be made ahead of time and reheated in the oven when you're ready to serve.
Easy Loaded Baked Potato Casserole
This casserole is much easier to serve to a crowd than actual loaded baked potatoes, but still just as delicious.
Best Instant Pot Scalloped Potatoes
Traditional scalloped potato recipes call for baking potatoes for about an hour in the oven. This recipe cuts down on the cooking time significantly by using the Instant Pot to cook the potatoes in a matter of minutes.
Herbie's Home Fries
Diner-style home fries with onions and peppers are the perfect addition to your Sunday brunch.
Baked Potato Puffs
Chef John's take on these French potato puffs uses the oven instead of the deep fryer for less mess. "Enjoy these as a warm snack with a dip, or to go alongside some eggs or grilled steak."
Pommes Anna with Gruyere
This classic French potato cake features layers of thinly sliced Yukon Gold potatoes, Gruyere cheese, and sautéed onions. Use a food processor to cut down on prep time, as Chef John suggests.
Instant Pot Garlic Roasted Melting Potatoes
The Instant Pot will cook sliced potatoes to golden-brown, melting perfection in far less time than the oven.
Papas con Chorizo (Mexican Chorizo and Potatoes)
Mild and buttery Yukon Gold potatoes are the perfect complement to chorizo's smoky, spicy flavor.
Za'atar Roasted Potatoes
"Za'atar is a Middle Eastern spice mixture, generally consisting of ground dried thyme, toasted sesame seeds, sumac and salt," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Kim's Cooking Now. "It tastes great on roasted potatoes!"
Simple Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
Once you finish mashing these potatoes, you can return them to the Instant Pot, reattach the lid, and set it to the Keep Warm function until you're ready to serve.
Homemade Salt and Vinegar Chips
Satisfy your salty snack cravings with these homemade potato chips made with just five ingredients: Yukon Gold potatoes, olive oil, salt, pepper, and malt vinegar.
Baked Gnocchi with Sage and Cheese
If you're looking to stretch yourself in the kitchen, give homemade gnocchi a try!
Corn & Potato Salad
Here's a different, no-mayonnaise take on potato salad made with smashed Yukon Gold potatoes, fresh corn, red onion, and a simple vinaigrette.
Green Chile, Andouille Sausage, and Potato Hand Pies
Savory hand pies are stuffed with Yukon Gold potatoes, andouille sausage, onion, green chiles, Cheddar cheese, and Gouda cheese.
