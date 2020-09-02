22 Ways to Use Up Your Yellow Squash Bumper Crop
Don't let the summer pass you by without enjoying its ripe bounty of produce, notably yellow squash. This versatile summer squash is great for everything from grilling to casseroles and even chili. It often gets overshadowed by its green cousin, zucchini. But I'm here to say it's time we give yellow squash its due! Keep reading for 22 yellow squash recipes that make the most of the season.
Yellow Squash Casserole
Let's kick things off with a classic. This top-rated recipe uses a whopping four cups of sliced yellow squash. "I love summer squash and this is a good way to use all the crooknecks from my garden," says reviewer KIMBERLYP.
California Grilled Veggie Sandwich
Sometimes you need a change from the usual ham and cheese. Reviewer KOALAGIRL says, "Trust me, you will not miss the meat in this sandwich!"
Pasta Primavera with Italian Turkey Sausage
Recipe creator KATHYP100 describes this as, "A delicious dish created from the fresh bounty of my garden. My whole family has seconds when we have this meal!" Turkey sausage, pasta, tomatoes, bell peppers, zucchini, and yellow squash come together to make a hearty, well-balanced meal.
Farmers' Market Vegetarian Quesadillas
Chop up your farmers' market haul, and toss it in a cheesy quesadilla that even the pickiest of eaters will enjoy. Recipe creator Jennifer Baker says, "Have fun using the fresh ingredients your family enjoys!"
Disney's Ratatouille
What's more elegant than a classic ratatouille? This dish puts a rainbow of peppers, squash, and eggplants on display. Even the kids will want in on this. Take it from reviewer chris who says, "Ones that refuse to eat vegetables were asking for seconds."
Mexican Zucchini Cheese Soup
As the weather begins to turn and you begin to turn to warmer dishes, what are you supposed to do with all that end-of-summer squash? Make soup, of course! "The whole family loved it—even the squash haters," says reviewer CSPILL. "So easy."
Yellow Squash Patties
These patties are yellow squash's answer to zucchini fritters. "What a great change of pace for yellow squash," says reviewer mcqueenbee.
Grilled Yellow Squash
"This is a tasty way to use up all the yellow squash you have pouring out of your garden every summer. I also do this same thing with zucchini," says recipe creator Sarah Stephan. Nothing says summer like yellow squash on the grill.
Yellow Squash
This unusual flavor combination just might be your new favorite way to enjoy summer squash: Yellow squash is combined with onion, jalapeños, and bacon. "Nice creative twist on the same ol' squash," says reviewer naples34102.
Mimi's Zucchini Pie
"I had way too much produce this year. Thought I would get rid of it at a church potluck with this recipe. Did I ever!! Wasn't any left when I got up there and had to make another to see how it tasted," says reviewer Sheila S. "This was delicious." This zucchini-yellow squash quiche is low on prep time and ingredients without sacrificing flavor.
Rainbow Veggie Chili
Get the warm and comforting taste of chili without all the meat! Reviewer Lindsay Newtown describes this dish as, "Tasty, vegetarian friendly, and full of vegetables!"
Zesty Zucchini and Squash
Serve up this easy, flavorful side alongside any pasta or meat main. "I have been making this for years and love it," says reviewer FreeAtLast.
Garlicky Summer Squash and Fresh Corn
This recipe combines three summer favorites in one: Yellow squash, zucchini, and fresh corn. "The recipe is not meant to 'stand alone'—though it surely could for a vegetarian—but is a perfect side dish to pair with spicy ribs or chicken for a family friendly BBQ," says reviewer Crystal S. "A nice meld of flavors and easy enough to dress up with basil, oregano, or cherry tomatoes fresh from the garden."
Tuscan Bean, Chicken, and Italian Sausage Soup
"Italian flavor AND easy to make," says reviewer Terry E. This comforting soup is full of so much Italian flavor you'll forget it's packed with fresh veggies.
Greek Pasta Salad with Roasted Vegetables and Feta
Bell peppers, eggplant, squash, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, basil, feta cheese, and farfalle pasta! Talk about a hearty lunch or dinner. This dish can be served warm or chilled.
Garden Penne
"I am very pleased with the way it came out. I'm always looking for ways to use my zucchini as a main dish instead of a side," says reviewer chdebham. You won't even miss the meat in this one.
Mashed Yellow Squash
Swap squash for potatoes and the result is a comfort-food style squash side. Reviewer Heidi says, "I didn't even have to nag my kids to eat it!"
Grandma's Favorite Chicken
"My Grandma used to make this chicken and it was my mom's favorite. It is very easy, quick, flexible, and delicious. You may add as many different veggies and any amount you want," says recipe creator Melissa. "The broth made from this is great to dip bread and butter; my brother loves to have it as soup."
Ricotta Stuffed Squash
How to make squash a meal? Stuff it! Fresh yellow squash is stuffed with a mixture of ricotta cheese and spinach. Take it from reviewer chibi chef who says, "This is one of my favorite vegetarian dishes! I top it with plenty of warmed roasted garlic marinara sauce. No accompanying side dish is necessary. It works great by itself."
Shrimp Primavera
"Hot or cold this dish packs a lot of flavor. I would definitely make it again," says reviewer Linda Forman. Put homegrown produce including squash, zucchini, bell pepper, and tomatoes on display in this seafood dish.
Dill and Butter Squash
This simple, five-ingredient recipe really lets the squash shine through. "If you've got fresh dill in your garden, substitute two to three fresh sprigs dill for the dried dill weed," recommends recipe creator Sally Bess.
Rustic Sausage Pasta
"This dish was amazing—and even better the next day! I followed one reviewer's advice and diced the veggies up really small so each bite was full of veggies," says reviewer danaleotx. "It really made it wonderful!"