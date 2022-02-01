10 Snacks That Make Watching the Winter Olympics a Delicious Spectator Sport

If watching all that skiing and snowboarding gives you the sympathetic shivers, you might like to warm up with a mug of mulled wine. Else shared her father's recipe and says, "Gluehwein is a German/Austrian winter-holiday drink that most tourists know as an after-ski drink. After you come in out of the snow, it is supposed to make you glow with warmth again. Watch it: Since you drink this wine warm, the alcohol goes to your head extra quick! Drink when you really have come in, and do not have to go out again!" Need a hot beverage for the kids? You can't go wrong with classic hot chocolate or spiced apple cider.