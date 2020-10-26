20 Cozy Winter Comfort Food Recipes

By Corey Williams October 26, 2020
"Warm and cozy" is an understatement when it comes to these winter comfort food recipes. As soon as the temperature starts to drop, break out this collection of chilly weather soups (Italian Sausage Soup with Tortellini, anyone?), stews (everyone needs a good Beef Stew recipe in their arsenal), casseroles (Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole is beloved for a reason), and meaty classics (you can never go wrong with this Easy Meatloaf or this World's Best Lasagna). No matter what you're looking for, you'll find a new favorite among these tried-and-true recipes.  

World's Best Lasagna

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We're not exaggerating here: This is truly the best lasagna recipe on the planet. It's definitely a labor of love, but this recipe is definitely worth it. 

Grandma's Chicken Noodle Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When a recipe start's with "Grandma's," you know it's going to be good. This savory recipe is a tried-and-true classic that'll always be a hit. 

Beef Stew VI

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Low and slow cooking is the key to this hearty recipe. The longer the stew simmers on the stove, the more flavorful it will be. 

Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Is there anything more comforting than a chicken and rice casserole? Quick and easy, you only need to commit to 10 minutes of hands-on time. 

Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This is an easy slow cooker recipe that cooks while you are at work," says user Janiece Mason. "It is wonderful on a cold, snowy day. I have four children who are picky eaters, and they LOVE this! Enjoy!"

Easy Meatloaf

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's an easy, classic recipe to make for company or on a busy weeknight. Tip: Serve with Basic Mashed Potatoes to complete your comfort food meal. 

Slow Cooker Pot Roast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This simple pot roast is the perfect set-it-and-forget-it recipe for busy winter nights. 

Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sometimes you just want to indulge in a comforting bowl of carbs — that's where this recipe comes in. It comes together in under an hour, so you can whip it up whenever you need a wintertime pick-me-up.

Best Damn Chili

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Honestly, this recipe title speaks for itself. This game-changing chili is perfect year-round, but we think it's especially tasty when the temperature starts to drop.

Best Tuna Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Even picky eaters will love this creamy, cheesy, and crunchy tuna casserole. 

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Everyone needs to know how to make a classic grilled cheese sandwich. Serve with tomato soup, chili, or by itself — it's just that good.  

Authentic Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This was fantastic," raves user Heidi Claire. "I love red beans and rice and this was my first time making from scratch. This recipe was a huge success!"
 

Homemade Mac and Cheese

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Who doesn't love homemade macaroni and cheese? This recipe is as simple as it is comforting and delicious. 

Chef John's Shepherd's Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy-to-make cottage pie is sure to be a hit on any table. 

King Ranch Chicken Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This flavorful casserole is a Tex-Mex favorite. Warming, flavorful, and creamy, you can never go wrong with King Ranch.  

Broccoli Cheese Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This broccoli cheese soup is basically comfort in a bowl. Serve with Crispy French Bread for a deliciously warming meal.

Italian Sausage Soup with Tortellini

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make this hearty soup next time you're in the mood for a cozy Italian meal. 

Chicken Pot Pie IX

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

There's nothing quite like a made-from-scratch chicken pot pie. The best part? This filling recipe is easier than it looks.  

Creamy White Chili

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This is the best chili recipe I have ever had," user JELZA says about this creamy recipe. "It is so delicious and everyone raves about how good it tastes. Don't count on leftovers!"

 

Chicken Parmesan

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chef John's quick chicken Parm is crispy, comforting, and deceptively simple to throw together on a busy weeknight. 

By Corey Williams