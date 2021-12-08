13 Flavorful Ways to Cook a Whole Chicken in the Slow Cooker
Cooking a whole chicken in the slow cooker is by far the easiest, juiciest, and most fool-proof method there is. See for yourself! With this collection of our best slow-cooker whole chicken recipes, you can choose between a garlic-rosemary slow cooker whole chicken recipe, a Greek-inspired whole chicken one-pot meal, a 3-ingredient salsa chicken dish, a BBQ pulled-chicken recipe, and more. Whichever way you go, you might never want to cook a whole chicken the traditional way again!
Easiest Slow Cooker Chicken
A whole chicken, soy sauce, and a slow cooker are all you need to make this succulent chicken. It pairs perfectly with cabbage and mashed potatoes or rice. Leftovers taste great in sandwiches or added to Asian-style noodle soups. "Easy is right!" says home cook gbanerjea. "Delicious and worth making over and over again!"
Slow Cooker Chicken and Apples
An apple is placed inside a whole chicken, and slow-cooked in apple juice for succulent chicken with a subtle sweetness. "This recipe is as easy as it gets," says Allrecipes Allstar fabeveryday. "I love making whole chickens in the slow cooker. They come out so juicy and tender with minimal effort."
Garlic-Rosemary Slow Cooker Whole Chicken
A generous amount of fresh rosemary and garlic infuses a whole chicken and potatoes in this slow cooker meal. If you like your whole chicken to have crispy skin, carefully remove the chicken and place it into a roasting pan; cook under a pre-heated broiler for a few minutes, until it's golden and delicious.
Slow Cooker Adobo Chicken
A whole chicken is cooked in a rich and flavorsome sauce made with onions, garlic, soy sauce, and vinegar in this simple-to-make chicken adobo slow-cooker recipe. Delicious served over rice.
Baked Slow Cooker Chicken
A whole chicken is seasoned with lots of paprika for an easy recipe you can prepare in the morning and leave it to cook on Low all day in the slow cooker. If you prefer crispy skin, brown the top of the chicken in hot oil in a skillet before transferring it into the slow cooker.
Slow Cooker Chicken and Salsa
Use your favorite salsa to create this incredibly easy, 5-star whole chicken recipe in your slow cooker. Slice and serve on rice or shred and use in tacos. "This was the easiest dinner to make and it was the best tasting chicken I've had!" says home cook Rachael Mickelsen. "You won't be disappointed."
Greek Slow Cooker Chicken
In this Greek-inspired meal, a whole chicken is slow cooked with red potatoes in an olive oil, lemon, garlic, white wine, and oregano sauce. Top with some sliced roasted red peppers and crumbled feta.
Healthier Baked Slow Cooker Chicken
The addition of vegetables, parsley, and paprika make this slow cooker whole chicken a delicious choice for busy people. "This chicken was so moist and tender, melt in your mouth tender," says recipe reviewer Love2Cook. "I put the whole seasoned chicken on top of baby carrots and celery and sliced onions which added great flavor to the broth to make a delicious gravy."
Slow Cooker Lemon Pepper Chicken
A whole chicken is seasoned with lemon pepper, lemon juice, garlic, thyme, and cracked black pepper in this fragrant, slow-cooker recipe that's sure to become a family favorite. "This was FABULOUS!" says home cook darlie. "I would recommend this to anyone. EASY and delicious!"
Dill Pickle Slow Cooker Whole Chicken
Place chopped dill pickles in the cavity of a whole chicken and simmer in broth in a slow cooker for flavorful, incredibly juicy, and tender meat. "The pickles are not meant to be eaten and the flavor is very mild, so don't let the pickles scare you," says recipe contributor Soup Loving Nicole.
Whole Chicken Slow Cooker Recipe
A seasoning mix made with paprika, cayenne pepper, thyme, garlic, and pepper is rubbed all over a whole chicken, which is then marinated overnight; cook in a slow cooker the next day for spicy, juicy chicken with very little work!
Slow Cooker Alabama Pulled BBQ Chicken
This delicious slow-cooker whole-chicken recipe for tender pulled chicken has the perfect balance of seasonings and can be made ahead and reheated for even more flavor. It is a great choice for potlucks or family gatherings!
Kathy's Delicious Whole Slow Cooker Chicken
In this simple slow cooker recipe, a whole chicken is simmered in a sweet and tangy Asian-inspired sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, honey, sesame oil, and minced garlic. "This came out super tender and flavorful!" says home cook Teri Carrillo-Fox. "I made coconut rice and green beans to go with it. Yummy!"
Slow Cooker Cilantro-Lime Chicken Tacos
A large whole chicken is flavored with garlic and lime juice and cooked in a slow cooker until fall-apart tender and perfect for shredding and serving in warmed tortillas. "It's quick and easy," says recipe contributor nahgem, "and with the leftover chicken (when there is any) I make a pot pie or chicken and dumplings."