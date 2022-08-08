35 Meals to Make With A Package of Ground Beef
Ground beef: it's the key ingredient that gives our hamburgers their mouthwatering taste and texture and our beef casseroles their meaty flavor. But have you ever wondered what other meals you can create out of this grocery staple? Check out our collection of 35 delicious ground beef meals right here that you can explore with the click of a button.
Chef John's Shepherd Pie
The oh-so classic shepherd's pie would not be the same without a flavorful package of ground beef to enhance the taste and flavor of this meaty pie. Recipe creator Chef John promises that after you make this dish, everyone will be flocking to the table.
Chef John's Stuffed Peppers
Stuff your bell peppers with some meaty ground beef to create an unforgettable recipe that allows you to experience the crunchiness of bell peppers while also the unique flavor of this tasty ingredient.
Baked Ziti
Ground beef provides an indescribable taste to classic baked ziti — and 12 pounds of cheese isn't so bad either. Recipe creator Colleen adds that this recipe is a favorite amongst her dinner guests.
Homemade Chili
Wow your family with this homemade chili recipe that tastes even better when topped with crunchy corn chips and cheddar cheese. The only problem that you'll have with this dish is keeping leftovers in your fridge.
Easy Homemade Meatballs
These yummy homemade meatballs are bound to make even the simplest of Italian dishes more flavorful. With this recipe, you can give your meatball sandwiches an extra boost of flavor or take your favorite spaghetti recipe to a whole new level of deliciousness. Once you taste these meatballs, you'll want to incorporate them in all of your favorite Italian recipes.
Taco Pizza
If you're looking for a recipe that combines your love of tacos and pizza, then our taco pizza is just what you need. From the diced tomatoes to the creamy refried beans and chopped onions, you'll be able to enjoy all of your favorite taco toppings in this pizza-shaped dish.
Ground Beef Stroganoff
Stroganoff would not be the spectacular recipe that it is without the delectable addition of ground beef. To really turn this recipe into a crowd pleaser, recipe creator Linda Russell recommends serving this hearty dish over rice.
Best Beef Enchiladas
Everyone in your household will love these delicious beef enchiladas! Not only are these enchiladas as tasty as they look, but this recipe also produces about eight servings, so there's plenty for everyone.
Grandma's Ground Beef Casserole
You can never go wrong with making a recipe that your grandmother used to make, such as this mouthwatering ground beef casserole. Not only do you get to taste the velvety sour cream and cheese but also a blend of seasonings that will leave your taste buds wanting more.
Old-Fashioned Hamburger Stew
One recipe that is sure to keep you warm this winter is our old-fashioned hamburger stew! Recipe creator SunnyDaysNora promises that this soup is perfect for chilly evenings. Serve this dish with either warm, flaky rolls or cornbread.
Cheesy Ground Beef and Potatoes
Instead of serving up simple potatoes at your next family dinner, why not try adding cheese and ground beef to this starchy dish to create a gourmet meal all from the comfort of your own home.
Instant Pot Goulash
Quickly prepare a flavorful meal of goulash that starts with an instant pot. With our three easy steps and combination of delicious ingredients, making this meat and veggie stew will no longer be a hassle.
Ground Beef Vegetable Soup
Vegetable soup is the perfect go-to when you're in need of a nutritious yet wholesome dish, but add in the ground beef and you've got yourself one scrumptious meal.
Slow Cooker Taco Soup
Another scrumptious soup that is sure to please your taste buds is our taco soup. While it may take a little longer to make, we promise that this soup is worth the wait. Once you're done making this appetizing dish, top it with sour cream, tortilla chips, or shredded cheese.
Ground Beef and Cabbage
Super Nachos
These super nachos make a delectable appetizer or afternoon snack because you can top them with juicy black olives, sharp cheddar cheese, sour cream, refried beans, and lots of other yummy ingredients.
Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak
Salisbury steak is sure to become your new favorite recipe after you try this dish. Plus, the use of ground beef only gives the meal an extra layer of tenderness and flavor.
Lasagna Stuffed Shells
Just when you thought that lasagna couldn't become a more awesome dish, wait until you try these lasagna stuffed shells! With 220 people giving this recipe a 5-star rating, we are absolutely sure that you will love this recipe as much as they do.
Zucchini and Ground Beef Skillet
If you're trying to get rid of any leftover vegetables, ground beef, and cheese in your refrigerator, consider making our flavorsome zucchini and ground beef skillet. Experience the rich flavors of cheese, zucchini, ground beef, and a host of tender vegetables.
Easy Korean Ground Beef Bowl
Make yummy beef bowls in just a matter of 25 minutes with our easy ground beef bowl recipe. Recipe creator bdweld also recommends serving this dish over warm rice or spiraled vegetables.
Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef
Add more flavor to your pasta dishes with this tried and true ground beef spaghetti sauce. This well-seasoned spaghetti sauce is one that will never disappoint due to the perfect combination of ground beef and chunky tomatoes.
Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy
Fancy up a regular package of ground beef with this delicious hamburger steak dish topped with crispy onions and a rich coating of gravy. This recipe is also a great way to use up any leftover eggs, bread, onions, flour, and beef broth.
Cheese and Hamburger Macaroni
Forget Hamburger Helper because with this cheese and hamburger macaroni recipe you will never want the store-bought brand ever again. Not only do you get to eat a creamy dish that is bursting with flavor but this recipe is done in 30 minutes or less.
Bulgogi Burgers
Get ready to experience a combination of wonderfully unique flavors with these delicious bulgogi burgers. From the nutty sesame oil to the sweet, roasted garlic, this dish is bound to become your favorite burger recipe.
Beef Nacho Casserole
If your family enjoys the taste of beef nachos, then they'll definitely love this scrumptious beef nacho casserole. This is also a quick, simple dish to make if you're trying to get dinner on the table in 35 minutes or less.
Ground Beef Teriyaki
Make the perfect filling for your lettuce wraps with our ground beef teriyaki recipe. Recipe creator Rebekah Rose Hills also mentions that this tantalizing teriyaki filling can be served over warm noodles or rice.
Instant Pot Tomato and Beef Sauce
Use your instant pot to experience the rich flavor of ground beef in this tomato and beef sauce recipe. From the freshly ground black pepper to the juicy tomatoes, once you taste this dish, you'll be eager to make it again and again.
Taco Bake Casserole
Change up your Taco Tuesday dinner plans with our delectable taco bake casserole! Packed with ground beef, chopped onions, refried beans, black olives, and other delicious ingredients, this recipe is sure to be a crowd pleaser.
Slider-Style Mini Burgers
If you're having trouble coming up with the perfect appetizer for your next dinner party, consider making these tasty mini burgers. Once you're through making them, top them with some sweet and sour pickles and creamy mayonnaise.
Ground Beef Casserole with Rice
Another yummy ground beef casserole dish that you should absolutely make is this beef casserole with rice! Loaded with onions, garlic, tomatoes, green bell peppers, rice, and a blend of sensational spices, there's no wonder that most people give this recipe a 5-star rating.
Picadillo Ground Beef Quesadillas
Liven up your cheese quesadillas with ground beef and picadillo. To make this dish more flavorful, recipe creator lutzflcat suggests garnishing them with pico de gallo, pickled hot peppers, or cilantro.
Meat Pie
Enjoy the taste of ground beef in a flaky, chewy pie crust with our delectable meat pie recipe. Be prepared to experience an explosion of flavor and some meaty goodness with each bite.
Crispy Oven Bean and Beef Tostadas
This crispy oven bean and beef tostada is just what you need to quell your craving for Mexican cuisine. Not only does it take 30 minutes to make but check out what reviewer Buckwheat Queen had to say, "These tostadas will spoil you. Try one, and you won't be able to stop eating them."
Patty Melt
Instead of making a peanut butter or turkey sandwich for lunch, try our juicy patty melt. This yummy sandwich is the perfect recipe to make for when you want to enjoy a burger in the form of a sandwich.
Slow Cooker Bolognese
Bolognese is a classic meat sauce that can turn any form of pasta into a delicious meal. From noodles to tortellini to bow tie pasta, once you add this savory sauce to your pasta, it will become your new favorite recipe.