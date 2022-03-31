18 Recipes to Eat With Tomato Soup

Simple yet satisfying, tomato soup is one of the most classic comfort foods around. However, as the existence of the grilled cheese sandwich proves, tomato soup is always better when it's served alongside a contrasting dish or dipping vehicle.

The key is to work with foods that will complement tomato soup's trademark acidic and slightly sweet notes. Lighter sides, such as green salads, can hold their own against tomato soup without compromising its flavor. Or, kick the indulgence factor up a notch and opt for heartier foods, such as mozzarella sticks, risotto, potatoes, or even meatloaf. Scroll through for 20 ideas of what to eat with tomato soup, including simple salads, twice-baked potatoes, and, of course, grilled cheese sandwiches.