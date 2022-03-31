18 Recipes to Eat With Tomato Soup
Simple yet satisfying, tomato soup is one of the most classic comfort foods around. However, as the existence of the grilled cheese sandwich proves, tomato soup is always better when it's served alongside a contrasting dish or dipping vehicle.
The key is to work with foods that will complement tomato soup's trademark acidic and slightly sweet notes. Lighter sides, such as green salads, can hold their own against tomato soup without compromising its flavor. Or, kick the indulgence factor up a notch and opt for heartier foods, such as mozzarella sticks, risotto, potatoes, or even meatloaf. Scroll through for 20 ideas of what to eat with tomato soup, including simple salads, twice-baked potatoes, and, of course, grilled cheese sandwiches.
Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
If you love dunking your mozzarella cheese sticks in tomato sauce, try them with tomato soup for a fun twist. Gooey melted mozzarella makes an excellent companion for tomato soup, no matter what form it takes. For a more luxurious effect, go beyond basic string cheese and opt for higher-quality mozzarella.
Kale Salad
This simple kale salad goes with just about anything, and since it holds up well in the fridge you can prepare a big batch and nibble on it all week. It's a lighter companion for tomato soup that's still satisfying. For a more tender texture, massage your kale, or use baby kale, which has a less dense texture.
Easy Bacon and Cheese Quiche
Quiche isn't just for breakfast — pair a slice with a cup of tomato soup for a sensationally savory lunch. This quiche recipe is easy enough for first-timers to handle, especially because you don't have to worry about making your own pie crust. If you prefer fresh bacon over bacon bits, simply blitz the strips in a food processor.
Cheeseburger Meatloaf
Looking for an especially hearty partner for your tomato soup? We recommend this cheeseburger meatloaf, which is packed with melted Cheddar. Just as there are endless ways to enjoy a cheeseburger, there are plenty of twists to try on this meatloaf. Recipe creator Douglas Tuccinardi recommends experimenting with popular takes on cheeseburgers, such as mushrooms and Swiss or American cheese with a blend of drizzled ketchup and mustard on top.
Gourmet Mushroom Risotto
This mushroom risotto takes a fair amount of effort and stirring, but it will both accompany and elevate a cup or bowl of homemade tomato soup. The freshly grated Parmesan and mixture of mushrooms give the risotto enough flavor to hold its own against tomato soup, while the Arborio rice provides a comforting, toothsome quality.
Great Twice Baked Potatoes
These easy twice-baked potatoes have a tender and creamy interior that gets its fluffiness from an unexpected ingredient — a beaten egg. Topped with bacon bits, chives, sour cream, and shredded cheese. They make an apt side for acidic and bright tomato soup.
BLT Salad
Sometimes, the best way to appreciate a classic sandwich is to eat it in a new way, and this BLT-inspired salad is no exception. The mayonnaise dressing ties the more flavorful bacon and tomato pieces to the lettuce so the greens are anything but a background. The crunchy, flavorful salad holds its own against tomato soup's robust flavor and even complements.
Roasted Smashed Potatoes
Chef John says his take on smashed potatoes essentially combines the best parts of home fries, mashed potatoes, French fries, and potato pancakes — and it sounds like the world's most perfect potato to us. They're crispy, buttery, and crusty on the outside with a light, fluffy interior, and technically serving them with tomato soup is like an elevated version dipping your fries in ketchup.
Grilled Cheese of the Gods
This grilled cheese is simple, yet mind-blowing: The secret is mixing Parmesan cheese into the butter for a cheesy exterior, and then sandwiching crispy bacon between slices of chewy sourdough bread. Once you try it, you'll never want an ordinary grilled cheese sandwich with your tomato soup again.
Sandy's Simple Spring Lettuce Salad
This easy salad combines lemon juice, rice vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, and salt for a dressing that's acidic, sweet, and savory, just like tomato soup. The arugula has subtle peppery notes that stand apart from tomato soup's flavor without compromising it; rather, the greens amplify the taste.
Meatloaf Muffins
These individual-sized meatloaf muffins are the perfect size to serve with tomato soup. There's no need to drizzle ketchup on top since the same flavors are captured in tomato soup.
Potato Hay
While your soup's simmering on the stove, add these simply seasoned, spiralized potatoes to your air fryer (or oven, if you're using the convection setting). They're light, fine, and incredibly crispy, making them equally fun to dip in tomato soup or sprinkle on top.
Fried Mozzarella Puffs
Part cheese and part bread, these fried mozzarella puffs are a little more fun and easier to make than the standard mozzarella cheese stick since there's no breading required. Dip them directly into your tomato soup, or roll them into miniature balls and use them as a topping.
Awesome Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
This is more of a technique than a recipe, but it's especially handy when you're serving grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup to a crowd. Assemble your sandwiches on a sheet pan, and then cook them simultaneously while you put the finishing touches on your tomato soup. They'll come out crispy and buttery — and in prime condition for dipping.
Beet Salad with Goat Cheese
This beet and goat cheese salad is an ideal precursor or partner for soup, and unlike other green salads, it's actually quite filling. Goat cheese has an intense, tangy flavor that pairs well with tomato soup, and adding the crumbles to a salad is a simpler and more affordable alternative to solely using it in a sandwich.
Simple Macaroni and Cheese
This stovetop macaroni and cheese recipe is just as quick and easy as the boxed stuff, and we promise you'll love every bite. Its beauty is in its simplicity (although it tastes great, too), and it can easily be customized with seasonings, a different flavor of cheese, or even diced meat or vegetables. Whip this up right along with your tomato soup on a rainy or chilly day for an easy, cozy meal.
Grilled Cheese Patty Melts
This hearty patty melt recipe combines the best of cheeseburgers and grilled cheese sandwiches. The beef and cheese collaborate nicely with tomato soup's acidic notes to make a meal that's brimming with flavor. Since it's so satisfying, you can simply cut them into halves or quarters and serve them with a cup or bowl of tomato soup.
Garlic Bubble Ring
If you think this sharable garlic bread looks good, just wait until you taste it. Frozen bread dough and a Bundt pan collaborate to form what's essentially a savory monkey bread that makes a great side for tomato soup, or any soup for that matter.
