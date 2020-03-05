15 Tasty Things to Do with Leftover Easter Eggs Beyond Deviled Eggs

By Carl Hanson
March 05, 2020
Credit: Occasional Cooker

We love to chop up leftover hard-cooked eggs for potato salads, spinach salads, and pasta salads. And, of course, you can't go wrong with après Easter egg salads and deviled eggs. But when the same ol' starts feeling a little same-ol'y, here are some out-of-the-ordinary ideas for enjoying hard-boiled eggs. And, of course, they're terrific recipes for using up leftover Easter eggs.

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Spinach, Egg, and Pancetta with Linguine

Credit: Meredith
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Not your ordinary mayo-based pasta side dish with hard-boiled eggs. This main dish is also a quick way to get your greens. It's simple, but very flavorful. You can easily substitute bacon or spicy salami for the pancetta.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Green Bean Sauce

Credit: bd.weld
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a simple sauce with mayo and prepared horseradish, chopped eggs, and a dash of Worcestershire -- it's tasty spooned over green beans, broccoli, and asparagus.

3 of 15

Doro Wat: Ethiopian Chicken Dish

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

To this spicy Ethiopian chicken dish, you'll add whole hard-boiled eggs toward the end of the cooking time.

Related: 6 Easy Ethiopian Recipes to Make With One Simple Spice Blend

Advertisement

4 of 15

Egg and Potato Curry

Credit: Doughgirl8
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For this recipe, we head to North India. Hard-cooked eggs and cooked, cubed potatoes snuggle into a spicy gravy. Serve hot with thick slices of bread.

Related: Curry Main Dish Recipes

5 of 15

Argentinian Beef Empanadas

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Now we're off to South America. In these classic Argentina-style empanadas, chopped eggs combine with seasoned ground beef, onions, raisins, and chopped olives inside a toasty pocket!

Related: Argentinian Recipes

6 of 15

Braccialoni

Credit: Christina
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Dashing over to Sicily for this one. Round steak is breaded and rolled up with thin slices of prosciutto and chopped eggs and simmered in tomato sauce. You can also make this in a slow cooker if you like.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Spam Burgers

Credit: Soup Loving Nicole
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Next, we're off to Hawaii for some quick-and-easy broiled Spam burgers. Combine the Spam with chopped eggs, cheese, and onions. Top with bacon and pop the patties under the broiler.

Related: 28 Slammin' Things To Do With Spam®

8 of 15

Burmese Chicken-Coconut Soup (Ohn No Kyawswe)

Credit: MoHoMama
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This time, the inspiration comes from Burma. Here's a traditional Burmese chicken soup with coconut milk and plenty of spices. Top a steaming bowl of chicken soup with crispy fried rice noodles, green onions, cilantro, and slices of hard-cooked egg.

9 of 15

Falafel Cobb Salad

Credit: Christina
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For this healthy main dish salad, California meets the Mediterranean. Fry up the falafel, then add them to a classic Cobb salad.

Related: 11 Best Falafel Recipes from Classic Sandwiches to Falafel Waffles and Pizza

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Green Pea Salad With Cheddar Cheese

Credit: Sugarplum
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This one is all about contrasting tastes and textures. Sweet peas combine with cubes of Cheddar, mayo, chopped onions, and chopped hard-cooked eggs.

11 of 15

Chipotle and Adobo Pickled Eggs

Credit: France C
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you really went overboard with the Easter eggs this year, and you've made the eggy salads, sides, and main dishes with your leftover ovoids, but still have more... consider the future. Preserve your eggs for later in this spicy vinegar pickle. This recipe calls for a dozen hard-cooked eggs. They're great for snacking or for slicing onto salads.

12 of 15

Chef John's Scotch Eggs

Credit: bhofack2 / Getty Images
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chef John's version of Scotch eggs has you soft-boil the eggs. He goes soft on the eggs to create an exciting contrast of texture between the molten yolk and the crispy sausage shell. But you can always use fully boiled leftover Easter eggs instead. See how it's done in this video.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Spicy Egg Salad English Muffins

Credit: Occasional Cooker
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's one for your post-Easter brunching needs. English muffins are topped with Canadian bacon and pepperjack cheese, smothered with a spicy, creamy chopped egg sauce, and baked until bubbly.

Related: The Best Easter Brunch Recipes

14 of 15

Fried Boiled Eggs

Credit: Irene
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Now that you have a bunch of boiled eggs, why not fry 'em? That's right, cut them into chunks and fry them in a little sizzling butter until golden brown.

15 of 15

Shrimply Delicious Shrimp Salad

Credit: lutzflcat
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cooked shrimp combines with chopped eggs, celery, onions, and shredded carrots in a simple mayo sauce. It's ready in about 15 minutes.

Related: Find more shrimp salad recipes here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Carl Hanson