15 Tasty Things to Do with Leftover Easter Eggs Beyond Deviled Eggs
We love to chop up leftover hard-cooked eggs for potato salads, spinach salads, and pasta salads. And, of course, you can't go wrong with après Easter egg salads and deviled eggs. But when the same ol' starts feeling a little same-ol'y, here are some out-of-the-ordinary ideas for enjoying hard-boiled eggs. And, of course, they're terrific recipes for using up leftover Easter eggs.
Spinach, Egg, and Pancetta with Linguine
Not your ordinary mayo-based pasta side dish with hard-boiled eggs. This main dish is also a quick way to get your greens. It's simple, but very flavorful. You can easily substitute bacon or spicy salami for the pancetta.
Green Bean Sauce
Here's a simple sauce with mayo and prepared horseradish, chopped eggs, and a dash of Worcestershire -- it's tasty spooned over green beans, broccoli, and asparagus.
Doro Wat: Ethiopian Chicken Dish
To this spicy Ethiopian chicken dish, you'll add whole hard-boiled eggs toward the end of the cooking time.
Egg and Potato Curry
For this recipe, we head to North India. Hard-cooked eggs and cooked, cubed potatoes snuggle into a spicy gravy. Serve hot with thick slices of bread.
Argentinian Beef Empanadas
Now we're off to South America. In these classic Argentina-style empanadas, chopped eggs combine with seasoned ground beef, onions, raisins, and chopped olives inside a toasty pocket!
Braccialoni
Dashing over to Sicily for this one. Round steak is breaded and rolled up with thin slices of prosciutto and chopped eggs and simmered in tomato sauce. You can also make this in a slow cooker if you like.
Spam Burgers
Next, we're off to Hawaii for some quick-and-easy broiled Spam burgers. Combine the Spam with chopped eggs, cheese, and onions. Top with bacon and pop the patties under the broiler.
Burmese Chicken-Coconut Soup (Ohn No Kyawswe)
This time, the inspiration comes from Burma. Here's a traditional Burmese chicken soup with coconut milk and plenty of spices. Top a steaming bowl of chicken soup with crispy fried rice noodles, green onions, cilantro, and slices of hard-cooked egg.
Falafel Cobb Salad
For this healthy main dish salad, California meets the Mediterranean. Fry up the falafel, then add them to a classic Cobb salad.
Green Pea Salad With Cheddar Cheese
This one is all about contrasting tastes and textures. Sweet peas combine with cubes of Cheddar, mayo, chopped onions, and chopped hard-cooked eggs.
Chipotle and Adobo Pickled Eggs
If you really went overboard with the Easter eggs this year, and you've made the eggy salads, sides, and main dishes with your leftover ovoids, but still have more... consider the future. Preserve your eggs for later in this spicy vinegar pickle. This recipe calls for a dozen hard-cooked eggs. They're great for snacking or for slicing onto salads.
Chef John's Scotch Eggs
Chef John's version of Scotch eggs has you soft-boil the eggs. He goes soft on the eggs to create an exciting contrast of texture between the molten yolk and the crispy sausage shell. But you can always use fully boiled leftover Easter eggs instead. See how it's done in this video.
Spicy Egg Salad English Muffins
Here's one for your post-Easter brunching needs. English muffins are topped with Canadian bacon and pepperjack cheese, smothered with a spicy, creamy chopped egg sauce, and baked until bubbly.
Fried Boiled Eggs
Now that you have a bunch of boiled eggs, why not fry 'em? That's right, cut them into chunks and fry them in a little sizzling butter until golden brown.
Shrimply Delicious Shrimp Salad
Cooked shrimp combines with chopped eggs, celery, onions, and shredded carrots in a simple mayo sauce. It's ready in about 15 minutes.
