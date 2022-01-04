16 Foods Tennessee Is Known For 

From humble beginnings, Tennessee whiskey rose to prominence as a piece of Americana — but how did we get here? According to the Tennessee Historical Society, Scottish, Scots-Irish, and Irish immigrants moved to the Tennessee frontier in the late 18th century, bringing with them their distilling practices. As whiskey consumption increased, distillers began using corn rather than rye to produce whiskey. Prohibition nearly decimated Tenessee's whiskey industry, and Jack Daniel's and George Dickel were the only Tennessee whiskey distillers to survive the period.

But not all whiskey made in Tennessee is Tennessee whiskey. In order for whiskey to be considered "Tennessee whiskey," it must be produced in Tennessee, meet the legal requirements for bourbon, and use the Lincoln County process, meaning the whiskey is steeped in or filtered through maple charcoal chips before aging. The resulting whiskey is super smooth (thanks to the charcoal filtering) with a caramel-like sweetness (thanks to its corn base).

Moonshine, another iconic Tennessee spirit (though not considered Tennessee whiskey), is essentially unaged, clear whiskey made from primarily corn mash.

