20 South Carolina Foods the Palmetto State Is Known For

Few dishes scream "Lowcountry" quite as loudly as Frogmore stew (also known as Lowcountry boil, Beaufort stew, and tidewater stew).

The seasoned medley of boiled corn, shrimp, sausage, and potatoes originated in St. Helena Island in Beaufort County, South Carolina. The area surrounding Frogmore Plantation on the island was referred to as "Frogmore" until the town lost its post office in 1988.

For an authentic Lowcountry experience, boil your ingredients in beer and serve the feast on a newspaper-covered table.

Learn more: What Is Frogmore Stew and How Do You Make It At Home?

Try these recipes: