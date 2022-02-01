20 New York Foods the Empire State Is Known For

Nothing screams "welcome to New York" quite like a slice of hand-tossed, thin crust pizza. Or a plate of spicy Buffalo wings. Or a satisfying pastrami on rye. Come to think of it, New York has quite a few claims to food fame.

In this food tour of the Empire State, we'll explore 20 iconic New York foods — including two types of pizza, bagels and lox, black and white cookies, Thousand Island dressing, and chicken riggies — that state is known for (plus, we'll give you our best recipe inspiration along the way).