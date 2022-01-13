10 Iconic Foods Atlanta Is Known For 

As the de facto capital of the South, Atlanta is a hub for soul food and Southern cooking, not to mention home to fast food giant Chick-fil-A. What do all these things have in common? Fried chicken!

Today's Southern fried chicken was born from the cooking methods of both Scottish immigrants to the South as well as enslaved West Africans who brought their own methods for cooking chicken with them to North America. It was the latter which perfected fried chicken, many of whom were forced to work in kitchens on slave plantations.

Today, you'll find many versions of the dish in the ATL, from Paschal's signature fried chicken — once the meeting place for prominent civil rights leaders including Martin Luther King Jr. — to Mary Mac's Tea Room's double-battered Southern fried chicken, as well as the many modern renditions of the Southern classic.

