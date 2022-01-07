17 Alabama Foods the Yellowhammer State Is Known For

When you think of "barbecue sauce," you probably imagine a sweet liquid with a deep red hue. Alabamians, however, have a different idea of how to serve barbecued meat.

Food historians credit Robert Gibson of Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q with the invention of white barbecue sauce, a tangy mixture of mayonnaise, vinegar, horseradish, and black pepper.

The sauce has been synonymous with the famous restauranteur (and the entire North Alabama region) since the 1920s. These days, you can order a bottle of Big Bob Gibson's Original White Sauce online.

