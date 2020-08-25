15 Top-Rated Weeknight Casserole Recipes
The best casseroles work for you on so many levels. They're easy to make, easy to serve, and can help stretch your food dollars. Here are some top-rated casseroles you'll want to put on heavy rotation. They're pefect weeknight main dish casserole recipes.
King Ranch Chicken Casserole
Rave Review: "This is my kind of recipe," says cooke. "Simple! Most ingredients are mixed in one bowl, use one pan to sauté, then slather everything into one baking dish."
Baked Ziti with Sausage
Rave Review: "When I got married and moved out the house, I actually used THIS recipe instead of my mom's," says Tracy. "Now I LOVE my mom's baked ziti...but...this beats hers. (Sorry mom.)"
Spinach Enchiladas
Rave Review: "This is a great alternative to and healthier than meat based enchildas," says MessyMisty. "My husband usually like s meat in his meals, but doesn't miss the meat is in this dish."
Unstuffed Cabbage Roll
Rave Review: "My husband looked over at me and said 'Wow, this tastes just like stuffed cabbage!' says bevontheroad. "I responded 'Yes, without all the work!' Adding some tomato soup adds a nice sweetness, too."
Zoodle Lasagne
Rave Review: "Skip the carbs and make this simply delicious recipe," says bd.weld. "This creamy goodness will go into our regular rotation."
Home-Style Macaroni and Cheese
Rave Review: "Awesome recipe," says Jeremy M. "Very creamy & the jalapeño adds the perfect amount of spice to cut the creaminess."
Tuna Noodle Casserole from Scratch
Rave Review: "Awesome recipe!" raves sam. "Tastes so much better than the canned cream of whatever tuna casserole recipes I've had to eat before (Sorry Mom). Definitely worth the extra effort to make from scratch."
Taco Lasagna
Rave Review: "Absolutely DELICIOUS," says MoonShadow. "Absolutely perfect. My mother even says I have to make it again just like this from now on. Daughter tested, mother approved!"
Kid's Favorite Pizza Casserole
Rave Review: "Both of my kids loved this," says suzmquz. "Son went back for 2nds and my daughter went back for 3rds. A definite hit in my house and easy to make."
Beef Nacho Casserole
Rave Review: "My kids loved this!" says SaltyJenn. "My daughter said she may even have me make this for her Birthday dinner instead of going out to a restaurant to eat. Wow...that's a real compliment. :) "
Broccoli Chicken Divan
Rave Review: "This is my go-to recipe when my evening is running late and I still have to make dinner. I cook the chicken with some rosemary and thyme or lemon pepper or any herb/spice that hits my fancy." —melmeow79
Southern Grits Casserole
Rave Review: "Loved this dish!" says mamaofmany. "To give the grits a little more flavor I ended up using a mix of milk and water. I also added a pound of turkey bacon. My kids loved the dish and went back for thirds!"
Easy Upside-Down Pizza Casserole
This easy pizza casserole's a sure-fire family pleaser, with mushrooms, ground beef, and olives. "Add additional toppings like pepperoni or onions — whatever you would usually like on a pizza will probably work well," says Jenni, who submitted the recipe. "You can use ground turkey in place of beef, if you prefer."
Sloppy Joe Casserole
Rave Review: "Huge hit! Added chili powder for a little extra spice," says Kyle. "I actually had all the ingredients at home, was happy to find this."
Pork and Wild Rice Casserole
Rave Review: "This recipe is a delicious use of wild rice," says kathleen. "Just be sure to season your ground pork if you don't buy it pre-seasoned (usually labeled as pork sausage). Fresh Italian sausage can also be used, just cut open the casing. Works great prepared a day ahead and re-heated for 20 minutes at serving time."
