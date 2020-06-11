12 Watermelon Appetizers Perfect for Summertime
There's no question about it, watermelon is summer's favorite fruit. And we love it because there's so much that can be done with it — from watermelon drinks, to watermelon desserts and everything in between. But one of the best ways to put watermelon on display is to make it the opening act. After you pick a ripe, juicy watermelon, here are 12 watermelon appetizers to try this summer.
Watermelon Fire and Ice Salsa
"Juicy watermelon replaces tomatoes in this salsa that's simultaneously cool and spicy hot — perfect for a summer barbeque," says recipe creator Dawn Suzie HomeMaker Hardy. "Serve it with tortilla chips, or use it as a topping for grilled chicken or fish."
Watermelon Fruit Bowl
A whole watermelon acts as the perfect display for summertime fruit. "I doubled this recipe for our annual 4th of July 'get together,'" says reviewer THEPITCLUB. "It was a big hit and didn't last halfway through the day!"
Watermelon Caprese Appetizer
Tomatoes are replaced with watermelons balls for a sweeter take on a savory appetizer. "The watermelon adds a nice pop of freshness and it really does pair well with the mozzarella, basil, and balsamic vinegar," says reviewer Kim's Cooking Now.
Watermelon and Corn Salsa
Two summer favorites, corn salad and watermelon, come together to make an easy summer appetizer. Recipe creator Bis4Bethany says, "Fresh summer flavors that make an excellent topper for salads or sides with a BBQ meal. Add a little cilantro for an extra fresh pop if you like. You could also spice it up with some fresh jalapeno."
Watermelon Tomato Salsa
Reviewer bd.weld describes this as "a delicious, refreshing, and colorful summertime salsa. This can easily be doubled because it goes quick."
Watermelon Avocado Salsa
"Just grab the nearest spoon and eat this right out of the bowl," says reviewer bd.weld.This colorful salsa can be served as a dip or on top of a cracker for an elegant presentation.
Watermelon Salad on a Stick
Cubed watermelon, feta, and mint leaves are served on a skewer or toothpick for a refreshing appetizer. "Simple and delicious," says reviewer Yaya_77. "An interesting mix of flavours that totally works!"
Julia's Watermelon Gazpacho
Watermelon, cucumber, and red bell peppers get blended together with onion, jalapeño pepper, lemon juice, mint, ginger, and honey to make a sweet and savory chilled soup. Serve in small glasses or bowls as a refreshing first course at your next cookout.
Spicy Watermelon Salsa
This watermelon salsa starts out sweet but ends with a hot kick from the serrano chile pepper. "This was a prize-winning recipe at our neighbor's classic Cinco de Mayo party," says recipe creator FrackFamily5 CA->CT.
Watermelon-Cilantro Salsa Tropical
Fresh pineapple, mango, watermelon, cilantro, and lime...are you ready to go to the beach yet?
Greek Watermelon Pizza
"The sweet-salty combination of watermelon, feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, and mint might sound strange but once you've tried it you'll be convinced," says recipe creator Katherine Martinelli. "A perfect summer appetizer or even light lunch, this Greek watermelon pizza looks beautiful, is a little different, and couldn't be easier to make."
Watermelon and Pineapple Salsa
"I would have never thought that hot sauce would taste so good on watermelon and pineapple," says reviewer bd.weld. "Keep extra hot sauce on the side. This is a keeper."