17 Warm Salads to Round Out Your Fall Meals

By Mary Claire Lagroue Updated September 15, 2022
Credit: Jennifer Baker

Do you feel better after eating a salad, too? Just upping your veggie intake can add a little pep to your step. Maybe you're reaping the health benefits. Maybe it's because you're proud of yourself. Whatever the reason, embrace it. We want you to feel your best, so we've made this list of hearty, healthy warm salads you can serve all autumn. With ingredients like whole grains, butternut squash, potatoes, beans, and bits of bacon, these salad recipes actually hold their own against fall's hot, carby comfort food. 

1 of 17

Healthy Warm Farro Salad

Credit: Kim's Cooking Now
Feta and lemon juice give our Healthy Warm Farro Salad just enough tang to cut through meaty stews and other heavy mains.

2 of 17

Warm Brussels Sprout Salad with Hazelnuts and Cranberries

Credit: mauigirl
Between bacon, Pecorino-Romano cheese,  dried cranberries, and maple syrup, this roasted Brussels sprout salad boasts a sweet-and-salty flavor.

3 of 17

Roasted Yam and Kale Salad

Credit: Linda(LMT)
Here's another clean eating warm salad. "A bright contrast in flavors makes this salad a favorite among friends and family. The yams have a subtle sweetness that pairs nicely with the caramelized onions and kale," says recipe creator Matt D.

4 of 17

Warm Swiss Chard and Mushroom Salad

Credit: Backstagemom
Upgrade sauteed Swiss chard with grape tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, and blue cheese. "Yummy! By far my favorite chard recipe," Catherine Downing says. 

5 of 17

Warm Green Bean and Potato Salad with Goat Cheese

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
If you're missing fresh summer green beans right about now, you'll appreciate that this filling salad calls for frozen beans.

6 of 17

Warm Bok Choy, Beet and Feta Salad

Credit: Jess
"This lovely bright pink salad has a rich feta flavor with a fresh, clean finish. The bok choy provides a nice crunch while the beets keep the tones earthy," writes recipe creator snarkitty.

7 of 17

Arugula Salad with Cannellini Beans

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
"This humble warm salad brought back such memories, all of them wonderful and pleasant of dinners at my Italian grandmother's table," says naples34102. "This to me was the ultimate comfort food. All the ingredients blend together deliciously." 

8 of 17

Warm Brussels Sprout, Bacon and Spinach Salad

Credit: pelicangal
Steam Brussels sprouts before cooking them in a little bacon fat. Stir in vegetable oil, white wine vinegar, and a little sugar before tossing it all with spinach. 

9 of 17

Roasted Sweet Potato Quinoa Salad

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
Here's a healthy warm salad bowl featuring super foods. "Having recently adopted a vegetarian diet, this recipe has perfect ingredients and it is a keeper," says Closet Chef. "It is delicious and easy to prepare." 

10 of 17

Arugula Salad with Bacon and Butternut Squash

"This salad is fabulous! I loved all the flavors together," writes Happyschmoopies. "I used cranberry and orange goat cheese and it gave a great sweetness to the salad. I think this would be great with dried cranberries added also. I served it with a light dijon vinaigrette sweetened with a touch of honey."

11 of 17

Roasted Lettuce, Radicchio, and Endive

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
Flavored with Greek olives, capers, olive oil, oregano, and thyme, this Sicilian-inspired warm salad will be there for you when you need a break from butternut squash and yams.

12 of 17

Warm Mushroom Salad with Pancetta

Credit: Soup Loving Nicole
Here's another recipe that trades traditional fall flavors for Mediterranean ingredients like kalamata olives, capers, and feta. 

13 of 17

My Favorite Beet Salad

Credit: France C
"Nice balance of sweetness from the beets, tanginess from the dressing, and saltiness from the feta," says France C.

14 of 17

Warm Steak and Potato Salad

Credit: FrackFamily5 CA to CT
When you want to spend as little time in the kitchen as you can, this 30-minute salad makes a balanced lunch or dinner. 

15 of 17

Warm Thai Kale Salad

Credit: Soup Loving Nicole
Garlic, ginger, lime, fish sauce, cilantro, and mint pack a punch of flavor to this warm kale salad. Top it with roasted peanuts for extra crunch.

16 of 17

Cranberry Quinoa Salad with Broccoli

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
"The dressing is delicate and light. The textures and flavors make this a wonderful addition to your meal," reviewer Buckwheat Queen says.

17 of 17

Maple Cannellini Bean Salad with Baby Broccoli and Butternut Squash

Credit: Jennifer Baker
"It takes patience to cook the vegetables properly, but it makes a wonderful side to any fall feast! Enjoy the process of creating something your family will enjoy," Jennifer Baker says. 

