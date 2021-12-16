10 Classic Vodka Pasta Recipes with Creamy Tomato Sauces
It's not exactly magic, but a splash of vodka does wonders for tomato sauces. A creamy tomato-based sauce that simmers with a touch of vodka is flavorful, subtly spiced and simply delicious served over pasta. This collection of top-rated vodka pasta recipes features classic Italian penne alla vodka with prosciutto and basil, quick and easy chicken vodka radiatori, plus other variations featuring gnocchi, fettuccine pasta, and more. And if you're worried about the alcohol, don't be! It cooks off and cannot be tasted. The alcohol simply helps to enhance the flavors.
Penne Russo a la Vodka
This top-rated creamy tomato and vodka pasta also features prosciutto and fresh basil. "This recipe was excellent!" says home cook SSTRANGE. "It tasted like something you order from a restaurant."
Instant Pot® Penne alla Vodka
This hearty tomato pasta main dish is made with an array of pantry staples for a comforting main dish that comes together in an electric pressure cooker in about 45 minutes. If you like, add cooked shrimp or chicken and/or fresh baby spinach leaves at the end.
Creamy Vodka Fettuccine with Tomato, Smoked Salmon, and Caviar
This creamy tomato-vodka sauce is paired with smoked salmon and caviar. It's perfect for special occasions, and the sauce can be served over any pasta, including cheese-filled ravioli or tortellini. "Every time I serve this, I have to at least double the recipe because it goes so fast and everyone wants seconds!" says recipe creator MKZ.
Penne with Spicy Vodka Tomato Cream Sauce
Take a typical tomato sauce for penne pasta to the next level with this inspired version that's flavored with vodka, sweet sausage, cream, garlic, crushed red pepper flakes, and fresh parsley.
Chicken Vodka Radiatori
Here's a quick and tasty pasta main dish that's super easy to throw together at the last minute using staple pantry ingredients, including canned chicken, canned diced tomatoes, radiatori pasta, and a jar of vodka marinara sauce.
Chicken and Artichoke in Lemon Vodka Sauce
This recipe combines two classic Italian-style dishes: Chicken pasta with artichokes and penne alla vodka. Top with crumbled feta cheese and serve with crusty bread when you feel like something special on a weeknight.
Gnocchi alla Vodka
Homemade ricotta and Parmesan gnocchi are cooked until perfectly tender and served with a classic, creamy vodka, tomato, and pancetta sauce for a dreamy dinner. You can use store-bought gnocchi, too.
Penne a la Vodka II
Packed with flavor, this easy, creamy garlic, basil, tomato, and vodka sauce can be made as the pasta cooks. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese just before serving.
Penne with Vodka Sauce and Bacon
Crispy bacon adds a lovely flavor dimension and texture to this easy creamy vodka, basil, and tomato pasta sauce. For a lighter meal, use half-and-half instead of heavy cream and opt for whole wheat penne.
LJ's Easy Penne with Vodka Sauce
A delicious, uncomplicated vegetarian version of creamy vodka sauce for penne pasta. "There is no reason to try any other recipe," says recipe reviewer Lisa. "THIS IS THE BEST and so easy!"