13 Simple (And Simply Irresistible) Side Dishes From Virginia Willis

Acclaimed chef and James Beard Foundation Award-winner Virginia Willis has covered a lot of ground in her culinary career — from enchanting celebrities like Morgan Freeman and James Fonda with her cooking to working in Michelin-starred restaurants and publishing eight cookbooks. She's traveled the world over in pursuit of food knowledge and has appeared on Food Network's Chopped, CBS This Morning, Fox Family and Friends, Martha Stewart Living, and as a judge on Throwdown With Bobby Flay. But the thing that keeps her fans coming back for another serving is the foolproof nature of her recipes. Being a "French-trained Southern chef," Virginia knows how to coax the most incredible flavor out of relatively simple ingredients; she truly understands the adage, "less is more," and exemplifies it in her cooking. There's no one better to turn to when it comes to making the absolute most out of the limited time and resources you have available in the kitchen. Explore the simple side dish recipes that follow and see/taste for yourself.

As an added bonus — beyond being fuss-free and delicious, Virginia keeps these simple sides feeling fresh, nutritious, and light. Because of her own journey with healthy eating and weight loss, Virginia is an enthusiastic cheerleader for others seeking to make lifestyle changes in the interest of feeling healthier and happier.