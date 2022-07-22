13 Simple (And Simply Irresistible) Side Dishes From Virginia Willis
Acclaimed chef and James Beard Foundation Award-winner Virginia Willis has covered a lot of ground in her culinary career — from enchanting celebrities like Morgan Freeman and James Fonda with her cooking to working in Michelin-starred restaurants and publishing eight cookbooks. She's traveled the world over in pursuit of food knowledge and has appeared on Food Network's Chopped, CBS This Morning, Fox Family and Friends, Martha Stewart Living, and as a judge on Throwdown With Bobby Flay. But the thing that keeps her fans coming back for another serving is the foolproof nature of her recipes. Being a "French-trained Southern chef," Virginia knows how to coax the most incredible flavor out of relatively simple ingredients; she truly understands the adage, "less is more," and exemplifies it in her cooking. There's no one better to turn to when it comes to making the absolute most out of the limited time and resources you have available in the kitchen. Explore the simple side dish recipes that follow and see/taste for yourself.
As an added bonus — beyond being fuss-free and delicious, Virginia keeps these simple sides feeling fresh, nutritious, and light. Because of her own journey with healthy eating and weight loss, Virginia is an enthusiastic cheerleader for others seeking to make lifestyle changes in the interest of feeling healthier and happier.
Cauliflower Steaks with Gremolata
Starring fresh parsley, lemon, and garlic, gremolata is a vibrant Italian condiment that's commonly used to invigorate poultry, fish, and meats with a zesty hit of bright flavor. It really couldn't be easier to mix up, but it sure puts these simple salt-and-pepper cauliflower steaks in a league of their own.
Grilled Corn "Tabbouleh"
This summery twist on tabbouleh — an herbaceous grain salad that originated in the mountains of Lebanon and Syria — features grilled corn in place of the traditionally used bulgur wheat. Although you can serve the dish as soon as it's ready, allowing it to chill in the refrigerator will only enhance the flavors of your tabbouleh, so don't hesitate to make it ahead!
Stone Fruit and Tomato Salad
Bold and bright is the name of the game in this exceptionally easy side salad. Virginia brings together the best of summer's fruit offerings to create the perfect accompaniment to any and every grilled protein.
Simple Sheet Pan Ratatouille
The ever-reliable sheet pan does it again — this time, paying homage to the classic French Provençal dish of stewed summer vegetables. A mix of garden-fresh flavors shine in this easy, light, and lovely ratatouille recipe.
Grilled Zucchini with Tomatoes and Mint
When you're working with peak-season produce, simple is often superior. Want proof? Look no further than this colorful and elegant grilled zucchini side. Finished with a fresh tomato and mint topping, it's as impressive to serve as it is easy to prepare.
Creamed Corn with Tomatoes
Given her Southern roots, Virginia knows a thing or two about creamed corn. This fresh take leverages acidic tomatoes and cream cheese to provide a touch of tang, balancing the corn's inherent sweetness. Naturally, fresh herbs (use whatever soft herbs you love or happen to have on hand) are the ideal finishing touch for such a sunny side dish.
Zucchini Noodle Salad with Buttermilk Dressing
Easy yet impressive? This no-cook "zoodle" (zucchini noodle) salad coated in a creamy buttermilk dressing checks all the boxes. If you don't own a spiralizer, or simply want to minimize your prep time even further, you can purchase already spiralized zucchini noodles in the produce section of most major supermarkets.
Carrot and Pineapple Slaw
Savvy shortcuts like using packaged, matchstick-cut carrots and canned pineapple tidbits make this colorful slaw speedy and approachable, while the right balance of sweet, tangy, and savory ingredients make it completely irresistible. Really though, what more could you ask for?
Roasted Delicata Squash Rings
Cumin, coriander, and fresh sage leaves elevate sweet delicata squash with a dynamic blend of earthy flavor notes in this easy oven-roasted recipe. Leaving the squash seeds intact creates a beautifully rustic serving aesthetic, as well as a built-in toasty crunch.
Winter Greens with Chipotle Broth
Nothing spells cool weather comfort like a steamy pot of greens on the stove. Virginia ups the ante by introducing chipotle peppers in adobo sauce to the cooking liquid, creating a spicy and deeply savory broth that tastes like it's been cooking for longer than it has. You can prepare this recipe with kale or collard greens; it will be mouthwatering either way.
Butter-Smashed Peas with Radishes
Great news: You're only five ingredients away from the green veggie side dish you'll come back to again and again. Opting for frozen keeps things quick, but incorporating fresh mint, radishes, and Parmesan cheese make them a restaurant-quality menu item. Trust us, these aren't your mama's green peas.
Sautéed Asparagus and Mushrooms
Asparagus and mushrooms are undeniably a match made to be. Celebrate their union with this four-ingredient side dish that makes sense for any meal. The recipe calls for refined coconut oil, but you can definitely use olive oil if you prefer.
Sugar Snap Pea Salad with Lemon and Dill
Sure, everyone loves a no-cook side dish… but seriously, everyone will love THIS no-cook side dish. Fresh lemon, dill, sunflower seeds, and feta cheese dress snap peas to impress in this impossibly easy recipe. So go ahead, double it and take it to your next potluck or dinner party — you deserve the praise.