14 Vintage Icebox Desserts You'll Want to Make Forever

<p>Community member MELBOURNEMAMA, who has been making this recipe for years, shares some tips for a perfect pie: "I use a frozen regular pie shell (comes in package of 2), defrost and pre-bake as directed. For the coconut, butter and pecan mixture I cook mine on low heat for at least 15–20 minutes to get the coconut really crunchy (but not burned) which makes a HUGE difference in the texture of the pie. For the caramel sauce, I use Smuckers but I slightly heat the jar in the microwave just enough to get it to drizzling consistency, about 10–15 seconds on high. When ready to freeze, I use waxed paper over pie and then wrap top only with foil."</p>