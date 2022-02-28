15 Vintage Easter Desserts That Are a Hop Back in Time

Easter is a celebration of tradition and rebirth in the Christian tradition, and while it's a solemn holiday, it can still be quite fun. It's also a perfect time to bring memories back of holidays gone by, as you gather with your family for Easter lunches or dinners. You don't merely have to feel nostalgic for the days when you ate bunny-shaped cakes or juggling gelatin treats, however. Working these nostalgic Easter desserts into your celebration gives them a chance to win over a new generation of Easter celebrants. Scroll through for our collection of vintage Easter desserts, from lamb cakes to coconut cream pie and pavlova.