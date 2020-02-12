12 Brussels Sprout Salad Recipes That Make Lettuce Look Really Boring
If we're considering crunch, lettuce can't compete with Brussels sprouts. Slicing or shaving raw sprouts keeps them firm enough to stand up to dressings for days in the fridge. Lettuce can't claim that. Plus, roasted sprouts taste delicious in salads, too, hot or cold. These 12 recipes will convince you that Brussels sprouts make the better (if not the best) salad base.
Maple-Dijon Brussels Leaf Salad
"This is my go-to unexpected side for Thanksgiving and other potlucks. Aside from being gorgeous, it holds up well when made ahead, tastes great at room temp, and appeals to lots of eaters because it's vegan, paleo, gluten-free, and low-carb friendly," recipe creator Nicholio says.
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon Dressing
"My husband loves Brussels sprouts, but I do not. I have been looking for a recipe we can both enjoy. This is it! The flavor of the fresh sprouts is much better than cooked, in my opinion," writes Amy L.
Chopped Brussels Sprout Salad
"Tasty, crunchy, healthy, and a great companion to pizza," Judy LeMaster says. Gala apples, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, and sunflower seed kernels add flavor.
Warm Brussels Sprout Salad with Hazelnuts and Cranberries
With hazelnuts, bacon, maple syrup, rosemary, and cranberries, this warm salad is a holiday favorite for home cooks.
Hazelnut and Fresh Brussels Sprout Salad
"What a wonderful salad! I used Parmesan instead of blue cheese as suggested in the notes. A very interesting mix of flavors and textures," says Buckwheat Queen.
Brussels Sprout Slaw with Cranberries
"This really does taste like coleslaw, so those Brussels sprouts haters out there will never know they're in there," says lutzflcat. "I love the little punch of sweetness and texture you get from the dried cranberries."
Christine's Bacon and Brussels Sprout Cranberry Salad
"Could be served as a side salad, but we had this as a main entree," Valerie Metcalf says. "I will be making this again soon."
Kale, Cabbage, and Brussels Sprout Salad
Brussels sprouts, kale, and cabbage form the base of this healthy salad. Mandarin oranges, strawberries, and dried cranberries add a tart-sweet flavor.
Warm Brussels Sprout, Bacon and Spinach Salad
"The warm bacon dressing makes this Brussels sprouts and spinach salad very tasty," recipe creator Barrett says. "You'll be surprised how eager your family will become to eat their veggies!"
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad
This crunchy salad boasts bacon, croutons, and a creamy, tangy homemade Caesar dressing.
Easy Brussels Sprouts Salad
This salad calls for just four ingredients, including Brussels sprouts. "Add the bacon right before serving to keep it crisp," says home cook France C.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Corn Salad
This buttery, bacon-y Brussels sprout salad would steal the show at a barbecue. Corn and red bell peppers top it off.