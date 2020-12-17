10 Vegetarian Sheet Pan Dinners
Making vegetarian meals doesn't have to be complicated. Simply pull out your sheet pan, heat up the oven, and you're practically ready to whip up some delicious plant-based meals. You'll be rewarded with mouthwatering meals, like roasted leeks with eggs or sheet pan ratatouille, and almost no dishes leftover in the sink. Try one of these 10 vegetarian sheet pan dinners tonight.
Vegetarian Sheet Pan Dinner with Chickpeas and Veggies
A world of root veggies star in this easy vegetarian sheet pan dinner. Carrots, potatoes (both sweet and russet), onions, and butternut squash are roasted to tender perfection with chewy chickpeas throughout.
Easy Vegan Sheet Pan Roasted Cauliflower, Tomatoes, and Garbanzo Beans
A flavorful dinner for two in just 35 minutes? Yes, please! Cauliflower, tomatoes, and chickpeas become perfectly crispy before getting hit with a drizzle of lime juice and sprinkling of fresh cilantro. Eat this recipe as is, or serve with warmed corn tortillas for easy tacos.
Sheet Pan Vegetable Dinner with Feta
Veggies like bell peppers, zucchini, and tomato get the Mediterranean treatment with a handful of salty feta and drizzle of rich olive oil. Reviewer MPEBLE says, "Even better than I expected. The oil and spice ratio is just right — the vegetables are flavored sufficiently, but they aren't swimming in oil."
Vegan Green Bean, Tomato, and Basil Sheet Pan Dinner
Equally bright in color and flavor, this summery dish is the perfect way to use up farmers' market vegetables. "Easy to make, inexpensive, and an instant hit with the family," says JayPee. "Clean up took one minute."
Sheet Pan Roasted Mediterranean Vegetables
With a trio of bell peppers, plus zucchini, onion, and tomatoes, you'll have no problems meeting your daily vegetable goals with this dish. To make it an extra filling main dish, serve over noodles or rice for soaking up the veggie juices.
Sheet Pan Ratatouille
This classic French dish just happens to be vegetarian-friendly. "The veggies are just bursting with flavor and the texture is perfect," says Buckwheat Queen.
Boost Bowl with Lemon Tahini Sauce
Using three different types of potatoes — red, purple, and sweet — this recipe makes the perfect comforting dinner while still remaining healthy with the addition of Brussels sprouts and cauliflower. Don't skip the lemon-tahini sauce, it adds a bright nuttiness to the entire dish.
Roasted Vegetable Bowl with White Beans and Garlic-Balsamic Dressing
Say goodbye to boring salads as a way to get your vegetable fix, and instead dig into this hearty veggie bowl. Roasted potatoes, garlic, and zucchini are layered with fresh arugula, tomatoes, and a zippy balsamic vinegar dressing.
Sheet Pan Cauliflower Bake
An entire head of cauliflower is used in this bold-flavored sheet pan dinner. The cauliflower's earthy taste pairs well with the carrot's sweetness, all of which are balanced out with a dash of salty olives and feta cheese.
Roasted Leeks with Eggs
Eggs for dinner has never looked quite so fancy. Leeks and green onions get a quick roast in the oven before being topped with sunny side up eggs and a drizzle of tangy avocado vinaigrette.