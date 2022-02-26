14 Affordable and Easy Vegetarian Quesadilla Recipes
Quesadillas are proof that simplicity is best. Their low number of ingredients, speedy cook time, and affordability make them a great dinner option when you're burned out, busy, or just trying to use up whatever's in your fridge — not to mention they're too tasty for anyone to turn down. They come together in minutes, and the epic cheese pulls certainly make vegetables more palatable. Scroll through this gallery and check out our best vegetarian quesadilla recipes to make hectic weeknight dinners easier and more delicious.
Asparagus and Goat Cheese Quesadillas
"These were great and hardly took any time at all," says community member HuskerGirl. "I had done the pan-fried asparagus from this site the night before and chopped up the leftovers for this. When I told my husband what we were having, he was skeptical and accused me of feeding him 'hippie food since it has no meat. But he even made a second one for himself! Definitely a delicious, fast, and easy meal! Thanks for the recipe!"
Farmer's Market Vegetarian Quesadillas
Fresh summer vegetables such as red bell pepper, zucchini, and yellow squash are the stars of this simple quesadilla recipe. It's good as-is, but is also a nice base for customizing. Creator Jennifer Baker encourages adding any vegetable you like, especially if it's fresh.
Jalapeño Popper Quesadillas
Not only is there never a bad time for jalapeño poppers, but there's also no bad way to eat them. This recipe even takes things up a notch by incorporating a buttery exterior and crushed tortilla chips to the filling. You can speed things up by using pre-sliced, jarred jalapeños — in addition to not having to cut them, you can skip cooking them as well.
Mushroom and Black Bean Quesadillas
Save this recipe for the next time you're rifling through your pantry looking for a quick dinner fix. It's a simple and delicious way to expand on canned black beans, and the protein and fiber in the beans and mushrooms will keep you full. Using mild mozzarella cheese allows the beans' flavor to really come through.
Quesadillas I
Talk about simple: these quesadillas only require 5 ingredients and come together in 20 minutes. They come with a good helping of cheese, and even the pickiest eaters won't be able to turn them down.
Vegetable Quesadillas
Community member Kathy Sheets shares a tip that makes these quesadillas much easier to turn: "Warm the tortilla for a few seconds in the microwave to make it pliable, lay it on the foil and only put the filling on HALF of the tortilla. Fold the tortilla over the filling and flip it over so it doesn't keep opening, broil until brown, flip it over and broil the other side. Easy, peasy."
Black Bean and Corn Quesadillas
This is one of those vegetarian recipes that's so delicious and satisfying you won't miss the meat at all. These simple quesadillas come out crisp and delicious and cheesy, a little spicy, and slightly sweet on the inside. If you're making a big batch and want to serve them at the same time, simply bake them at 350 degrees F for 10 minutes and broil until the tops are brown.
2 Minute Cheese Quesadillas
This super-simple recipe won't just win kids over — it's also easy enough for a child to make. "I love this because you don't dirty up a pan making the kids a snack, just the plate they are eating from," says community member amandak23k. "I have taught my 7 year old how to make these for herself and little sister."
Spinach and Mushroom Quesadillas
Cheddar cheese, portobello mushrooms, and spinach are pretty standard ingredients, but serving them quesadilla-style gives them a fun spin. The spinach and mushrooms are nutritious and substantial, making these quesadillas filling enough for a meal.
Bean and Cheese Toasterdilla
Did you know that you can make quesadillas with your toaster? Well you can, and they're a great way to get kids in the kitchen without having to worry about them using the stove. Just be sure not to stuff too much filling into these so they won't fall apart in the toaster.
Caramelized Onion and Jalapeno Quesadillas
"Simple but delicious," says community member ElliotWitt. "Jalapeños added a good amount of heat to it. It is a bit simple, and I could see adding one or two more ingredients ... But it is a great canvas to add your own little artistic touches to! I'll be making it again."
Mushroom and Goat Cheese Quesadillas
This quesadilla recipe yields delicious results, and comes together so easily. Three types of cheese and balsamic vinegar provide the perfect tangy contrast to earthy cremini mushrooms. Feel free to experiment with other varieties of cheese and mushrooms.
Black Bean and Sweet Potato Quesadillas
When you combine black beans and sweet potatoes, you end up with a sweet and savory combination that packs a hefty dose of protein. Take things up a notch by adding more seasonings, herbs, and corn, or squeezing a bit of fresh lime juice on each piece before taking a bite.
Bean Quesadillas
"This is a great recipe," says community member sbrown. "Just the filling is so versatile. I've made the delicious quesadillas many times, and I use the leftover bean filling to make fantastic omelets. You can spread it over tortilla chips with some cheese and pop in the microwave for instant nachos. I've even tossed the leftover filling in vegetable broth with a little cooked rice and made a great soup! Delicious, cheap, no meat, what more could you ask for?"