10 Meatless Ethiopian Recipes Every Vegetarian Should Know

Ethiopian food isn't just delicious, it's also fun to eat. The key is injera, the thin fermented flatbread that's both plate and silverware. Pile a variety of stews and cooked vegetables on top, then tear additional pieces of injera to scoop up bite-size portions of the food. Buckwheat Queen submitted this recipe for homemade injera: "This naturally fermented, spongy, gluten-free flatbread from Ethiopia is made from teff flour and water, using wild yeast to ferment over a couple of days. It is then cooked like a crepe and turned into a flavorful, tangy bread to serve with your favorite Ethiopian food. The fermentation process can take up to 2 or 3 days, depending on your climate. Injera is typically served with vegetables and/or meat on top where the bread is actually an eating utensil."