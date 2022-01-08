A prime example of Mediterranean diet fare, this vegan main dish of peas and potatoes stewed in a luscious mix of tomato, dill, and olive oil is both hearty and filling without any meat in sight. We may be used to peas as a side dish, but as with all Greek "ladera" dishes (loose translation: "oiled foods"), it's common in Greece to eat a plateful of veggies as a main course. Even better, ladera are not served atop a pile of carbs like pasta or rice — it's really all about the veggies. The only requisite accompaniment is good crusty bread to mop up every last bit of sauce! If you aren't strictly vegan, a healthy chunk of feta cheese on the side is also a great match for this dish.