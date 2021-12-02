12 Vegan Casserole Recipes For Hearty Plant-Based Dinners
Looking for comforting, family-pleasing plant-based casserole recipes that are big on flavor, nutritious, and hearty enough for dinner? Think vegan lasagna, enchilada bake, lentil-based shepherd's pie with a sweet potato topping, and vegan mac and cheese — all made without meat or dairy. We've also included delicious vegetable casserole recipes that are filling enough for a main dish, including a vegan eggplant bake and a traditional Greek roasted vegetable dish that everyone will love!
Lentil Rice and Veggie Bake
Vegans and non-vegans alike are sure to love this delicious baked casserole in which lentils and veggies steal the show! Raid your refrigerator and use whatever vegetables you have for a warming, healthy vegan dinner.
Vegan Mac and No Cheese
A rich and creamy vegan sauce for macaroni gets its cheese-like flavor from nutritional yeast and its gorgeous color from blended cashews and red bell pepper. Home cook Mochi Puff was delighted with the results: "It is delicious! Having made many different cheese substitutes in my kitchen, I can attest that this recipe is wonderful!"
Spinach and Bean Casserole
Black-eyed peas are cooked in a pressure cooker then combined with fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, and ground fennel seed. "This was so good I almost ate half of it before dinner was even served," says home cook RAZZMATAZZ. "Don't be fooled by its simplicity, and don't leave out the fennel seed, as it really complements the flavor of the black-eyed peas and the spinach."
Vegan Pasta and Lentil Casserole
Buttercup squash, pasta shells, red lentils, eggplant, mushrooms, and garlic all feature in this filling vegan casserole. Cheesy-tasting nutritional yeast and fresh basil add the finishing flavors.
Vegan Baked Polenta with Radicchio
Recipe contributor Buckwheat Queen created this vegan version of a classic Italian polenta casserole dish from the Lombardy region that typically uses loads of cheese and butter. This version offers all the flavor without animal fats, making it perfect for a vegan meal.
Vegan Romanian Eggplant Bake
Rich with Mediterranean flavors, this simple baked bell pepper, tomato, garlic, and onion casserole can be served as a vegan main dish with brown rice or chunks of rustic bread for mopping up the delicious sauce.
Vegan Shepherd's Pie with Sweet Potato
A rich vegan filling of spiced lentils and tomatoes is topped with a cumin-spiced sweet potato mash in this plant-based shepherd's pie. "This is very satisfying!" says home cook Pirouette. "Sweet, smells and tastes awesome, and great texture."
Briam (Greek Baked Zucchini and Potatoes)
Known as Briam in Greece, this vegan roasted vegetable casserole features potatoes, zucchini, tomatoes, and red onions with lots of olive oil. "It is a typical example of Greek cuisine where a few simple ingredients are turned into an utterly delicious dish with little effort," explains recipe contributor Diana Moutsopoulos.
Vegan Enchilada Bake
A quick, hearty, casserole-style vegan enchilada dish with layers of rice, tomatoes, vegetarian refried beans, seitan, vegan cheese, and corn tortillas, all smothered in green enchilada sauce.
Michelle's Vegan Lasagna
With no meat and no dairy, this vegan version of the old favorite has rave reviews. This version features tofu, bell pepper, mushrooms, and spinach, but zucchini or eggplant would also make great additions to this casserole. It has so much flavor, even before you top it with mozzarella-style vegan cheese, but you can certainly add it if you prefer.
Healthier Homemade Green Bean Casserole
Soy chorizo, beans, and tomatoes are spiced up with jalapenos and taco seasoning in this easy Mexican-inspired vegan casserole. "I love this recipe and so does my non-vegan wife," says recipe creator David. "It is easy to change and transform to make it your own."
Vegan Zucchini and Bean Casserole
This vegan main dish casserole has tons of flavor from red onion, bell pepper, garlic, zucchini, green beans, cannellini beans, vegan sausage, basil, and marinara sauce. It's a versatile dish that you can adjust to suit your tastes, adding other vegetables or chili flakes for a kick of heat.