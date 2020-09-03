Our 30 Best Comfort Food Recipes You'll Never Tire Of
Over the last couple of decades, we've racked up a lot of phenomenally good comfort food recipes. You've shared your favorite recipes for the creamiest mac and cheese, the fluffiest pancakes, not to mention your Mom's best pot pie recipe. Our community has loved making these recipes, and they're now family favorites in many different homes across the world. These comfort food recipes are what home-cooking is all about. Here are the top 30 recipes that have become go-to recipes for the community. We hope you enjoy them!
Classic Goulash
First up, we have a classic one-dish meal: American goulash. Not to be confused with Hungarian goulash, American goulash is made with easy to find, budget-friendly ingredients including pasta, ground beef, tomato sauce, and diced tomatoes. "I grew up on this in Iowa..." says reviewer Leanie A..
Slow-Cooker Barbecue Ribs
The beauty of these ribs is that you don't even need to pull out the grill to make them: First roast them to drain the fat, and then cook them low and slow in the slow cooker until fall-off-the-bone tender. Reviewer PEACHESNCREAM2 says, "The genius of this recipe is the first step — roasting ribs in the oven. This removes fat and liquid that would otherwise cause soupy results in the crock pot."
Jenn's Out of This World Spaghetti and Meatballs
We're fans of shortcut ingredients around here, but you'll never want to go back to using frozen, store-bought meatballs and jarred sauce after you try this top-rated recipe for spaghetti and meatballs.
Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole
Here's a dish that absolutely epitomizes comfort food: "I grew up on this recipe, my Grandmother got it from a lady from church at a pot luck a long time ago!" says recipe creator katiefbenham. "She passed it down to my mom and it's always been a family favorite. Quick and easy for school nights, and the leftovers are just as good!"
Slow Cooker Beef Stew
Ever noticed that most things that come out of the slow cooker are comfort foods? Simply throw in a bunch of ingredients, and the appliance slowly tenderizes them and melds flavors until you're left with comfort in a bowl. Exhibit A: this beef stew.
Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings
We would be remiss if we didn't include this favorite recipe for chicken and dumplings. This recipe only requires five ingredients: chicken breasts, butter, cream of chicken soup, onion, and refrigerated biscuit dough.
Taco Stuffed Poblano Peppers
A classic American comfort food is done up with Latin flavor: "Poblano peppers are stuffed with ground meat and Spanish rice and baked in a tomato-based sauce with a sprinkling of cheese," says recipe creator IBETRAVLIN.
Brown Sugar Meatloaf
Reviewer JENNIROO1015 says, "My husband is a meatloaf connoisseur. I, on the other hand, can't stand the stuff. However, his arrival home from the war in Iraq prompted me to make this as his homecoming meal: good old-fashioned, USA comfort food. Meatloaf and mashed potatoes...Alas, I picked this recipe out of all the others and made it. My very first attempt at making meatloaf! It was easy to follow and my husband almost fainted when he realized what he was getting for dinner! He LOVED it and even more amazing, I (the world's biggest anti-meatloaf person) loved it as well."
Six Can Chicken and Tortilla Soup Recipe
Yes, you can create good, old-fashioned comfort food by opening just six cans. You can also doctor it up with a little cumin, chili powder, cilantro, and garlic powder as reviewer SSCHULTE14 suggests. Serve with avocado, cheese, lime, or crushed tortilla chips.
Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes
Baked potatoes are always a comfort food, but bake them twice, and you have the ultimate comfort food. "Have made these more times over the years than I can count," says reviewer naples34102.
Chuck's Favorite Mac and Cheese
What makes this mac and cheese irresistibly creamy? The addition of cottage cheese and sour cream. The buttery bread crumb topping takes it over the top.
Linda's Lasagna
Everyone thinks their lasagna recipe is the best, but RBLAIR's backs it up with over 1,200 five-star ratings. Double the recipe and freeze the seconds to bring to a friend or family member!
Hibatchi Style Fried Rice
Learn to make hibachi at home with this quick and easy recipe that can be easily tweaked to suit your tastes: " I enjoy using left-over teriyaki chicken in my fried rice, but you can use any meat you want or no meat at all!" says recipe creator Amber62006.
Jambalaya
You need this essential Cajun dish in your toolkit. It's an easy, one-pot meal that's packed with protein and flavor — what more could you ask of comfort food?
Rich and Simple French Onion Soup
You don't have to go to a restaurant to find good French onion soup. This dish is actually quite simplistic in nature — a hearty beef broth and caramelized onions are topped with a slice of crusty French bread and bubbling cheese. "After ordering this soup many times at restaurants, this recipe reproduces precisely what French onion soup is supposed to taste like," says reviewer STEVERAMSEY.
White Pizza Grilled Cheese
This leveled-up grilled cheese will leave people talking. Serve with a side of marinara sauce for dipping.
Baked Ziti
Over 6,500 home cooks have rated this recipe five stars, meaning it's definitely in our comfort food hall of fame. You may want to cover the dish as it cooks to prevent it from drying out.
Mom's Chicken Pot Pie
Skip the frozen food aisle, and go for this down home pot pie instead. "I will definitely be making this again and inviting people over to try," says reviewer emmabambi.
Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes
"The creamy cheese sauce and the tender potatoes in this classic French dish combine to make a deliciously addictive experience," says recipe creator CathyM. "It's a great side dish with a roast pork loin or beef tenderloin. Add a green salad and French bread, and you have found the magic path to a man's heart."
Poppy Seed Chicken
As far as chicken casseroles go, poppy seed chicken is one of the greats. It consists of a creamy chicken filling and a crushed cracker and poppy seed topping. Take it from reviewer Melissa DeVall who says, "This is one of my favorite comfort foods. It's easy to make and is still good leftover."
Fluffy Pancakes
Whether made for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, pancakes are always a comfort food. This pancake recipe has nearly 15,000 five-star ratings, so it's safe to say it's been vetted and approved by our community of home cooks.
Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup
Baked potato soup is everything you could ask for in a comfort food: hot, rich, creamy, and full of flavor. "You won't find better in a can or at a restaurant," says reviewer BC Survivor.
Ken's Kickin Posole
This version of a traditional Mexican stew is loaded with poblano peppers, hominy, pork loin, bacon, jalapenos, cilantro, and more. Reviewer naples34102 says, "Make this. Now. Exactly as the recipe directs. Just make double what you think you'll need."
Millie Pasquinelli's Fried Chicken
The best fried chicken recipes, like this one, use simple ingredients to create a crispy, golden-brown result. Check out our favorite sides for fried chicken to complete your meal.
Chicken Zoodle Soup Recipe
"Chicken Noodle has always remained my favorite soup but I realized it is due to the rich broth, carrots, celery, and onion combo and not really about the noodles. LOVED this! It was the zoodles instead of noodles that bumped this one up a notch over chicken noodle," says Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole.
Juicy Roasted Chicken
You won't find a juicier chicken at the store: "If you don't try this, you're missing out. If you do try this, I venture to say that, you will be very pleasantly surprised!" The key to this juicy chicken is basting it with the pan drippings and melted butter.
Get a Husband Brunswick Stew
Here's an old family recipe for a classic Southern comfort food. "I don't know if this will get anyone a husband, but the one I have loved it. I am somewhat embarrassed to say that we had leftovers for breakfast this morning!" says reviewer cookin'mama.
Stuffed Shells
Jumbo pasta shells are filled with three kinds of cheese and baked in mushroom and pasta sauce. It's definitely a special occasion meal you'll want to keep on hand.
Mulligatawny Soup
Curry powder brings a deep, earthy flavor to this hearty soup consisting of chicken, rice, cream, and a little chopped apple. The best part? It comes together in about an hour.
Easy Beef Stroganoff
We're rounding out our list of comfort food recipes with a classic: beef stroganoff. This version is ready in just 30 minutes, start to finish. You'll want to add it to your weeknight dinner rotation.