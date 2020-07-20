15 Unbeatable Udon Noodle Recipes

By Karen Gaudette Brewer Updated February 02, 2022
Credit: Allrecipes

Udon is the ultimate comfort noodle: pleasantly toothsome and plump. Slurp these thick, Japanese wheat-flour noodles in soups, add them to stir-fries, or toss in salads for a quick weeknight meals. Find them fresh, frozen, or dried in the Asian foods section of most supermarkets.

Start Slideshow

1 of 16

Peanut Butter Noodles

Credit: squirrelgirl22
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Boiled udon noodles combine with a delectable simple, sauce made of creamy peanut butter, sweet honey, salty soy sauce, fresh ginger, and chicken broth. "Excellent, quick recipe! Added some chicken, carrots, bean sprouts, and green beans, and it reminded me of the Thai chicken from The Cheesecake Factory," says VIRGINIA ADDIS.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Japanese Nabeyaki Udon Soup

Credit: John Ryle
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This one-pot meal is Japanese-style comfort food that stars udon noodles, chicken, tofu, and colorful vegetables. There's something for everyone. "This is very close to the nabeyaki udon my grandma used to make," says MrsSalty. "The dashi stock is important, but if unavailable, chicken stock can work. It is very important to use fresh udon noodles. If you use packaged dry noodles, they will get very soggy and the texture ruins the dish. I like to crack the eggs into the boiling broth and stir it a bit, then there are no big yolk balls."

3 of 16

Asian Steak and Noodle Bowl

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Slices of grilled marinated flank steak are served with udon noodles and vegetables. "A delicious combination of Asian flavors infused in lean meat, vegetables, and Japanese udon noodles," says Chrissy. "So comforting, you won't even know this was low-fat!"

Advertisement

4 of 16

Kimchi Udon Noodle Stir-Fry

Credit: fabeverydayblog
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This super-fast stir-fry features fresh udon noodles with bacon, kimchi, and garlic in a sweet-and-spicy Asian-inspired sauce. "This is a sweet, nutty, and spicy kimchi udon stir-fry your whole family will love -- and it takes mere minutes to make from start to finish!" says chpmnk42. "Top with cooked eggs and shredded nori if you like."

5 of 16

Chicken Yaki Udon

Credit: Diana71
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Ready in 30 minutes! "This delicious stir-fry is similar to yakisoba, but is made with thick, white udon noodles and tossed with a much simpler sauce," says Diana71. "Often used in soups, udon noodles are also delicious fried--the texture is just awesome because they are chewy. Try to find frozen or fresh udon noodles. Dried udon noodles will work, too, but you'll lose some of the signature texture."

6 of 16

Japanese Pan Noodles

Credit: Kristen Wolfinbarger
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Udon noodles are stir-fried with broccoli, bell peppers, and zucchini and coated with a chili-garlic sauce. "This is a great recipe to make any time," says Kristen Wolfinbarger. "Lots of flavor. Top with cilantro and bean sprouts."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Prawns and Vegetables Over Pan-Fried Udon Noodles

Credit: prochef@home
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tender prawns, brightly colored veggies, and a sweet and salty sauce are all layered on top of udon noodles. "It's fast, easy, nutritious, and affordable," says recipe creator prochef@home. "Great for dinner on a weeknight when everyone is busy. I will halve the recipe when I'm only cooking for myself or double it when I am cooking for my whole family because it converts easily."

8 of 16

Chicken Udon Noodle Soup

Credit: fabeverydayblog
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The perfect stick-to-your ribs recipe for a cold day, this chicken soup is full of chewy udon noodles, bok choy, and shiitake mushrooms. Best part? It's ready is just over half an hour. 

9 of 16

Curry Udon

Credit: Linda T
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this recipe, hearty udon noodles are swimming in a curry-spiced broth with carrots and onions. "Honestly one of the best recipes I have found so far! Really easy and fast to make," says reviewer Kayla Mod. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Easy Spicy Udon Cold Salad

Credit: Linda T
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This cool salad is super easy to make, just requiring the chopping of a few ingredients and stirring together a simple sauce. Let it sit for the suggested 4 hours or longer, the flavors will continue to develop.

11 of 16

Kitsune Udon

Credit: Allrecipes
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"The noodles are springy and work perfectly with this dish," says Jasmine. "The broth for this dish is very umami and slightly fishy with subtle notes of seaweed. The aburaage is soft and easy to eat, and contributes a lot of the dish's overall flavor. This can be served with fish cakes as well."

12 of 16

Pick-Me-Up Egg Drop Soup

Credit: Baking Nana
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Ultra comforting, creamy, and with a hint of spice, this egg drop soup is made better with the addition of broken up udon noodles. Garnish with flavorful toppings like green onions, red chili flakes, and an extra drizzle of sesame oil.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Thai Cucumber Salad with Udon Noodles

Credit: lutzflcat
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Sweet with a touch of heat and very light. With minimum cooking, this is perfect for a summer night," says recipe creator NumNum. "Garnish with cilantro, sesame seeds, and lime wedges, if desired."

14 of 16

Quick Sesame Chicken Noodle Bowl

Credit: thedailygourmet
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this quick-and-easy noodle bowl, hot udon noodles and a simple stir-fry sauce combine with  chopped chicken, green onions, ginger, garlic, and stir-fry vegetables. "Who doesn't love a fast meal at home, that rivals your local fast food joint? This noodle bowl comes together in less than thirty minutes and is effortless!" says thedailygourmet. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds and green onions. 

 

15 of 16

Sesame Udon Noodles

Credit: Naples34012
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These simple sesame noodles are ready in less than 30 minutes. You'll shake up a dressing of garlic, ginger, soy sauce, rice vinegar, peanut oil, sesame oil, and hot pepper sauce and toss it with cooked udon noodles and microwaved vegetables like colorful bell peppers, green onions, and snap peas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 16

More Like This

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Karen Gaudette Brewer