15 Unbeatable Udon Noodle Recipes
Udon is the ultimate comfort noodle: pleasantly toothsome and plump. Slurp these thick, Japanese wheat-flour noodles in soups, add them to stir-fries, or toss in salads for a quick weeknight meals. Find them fresh, frozen, or dried in the Asian foods section of most supermarkets.
Peanut Butter Noodles
Boiled udon noodles combine with a delectable simple, sauce made of creamy peanut butter, sweet honey, salty soy sauce, fresh ginger, and chicken broth. "Excellent, quick recipe! Added some chicken, carrots, bean sprouts, and green beans, and it reminded me of the Thai chicken from The Cheesecake Factory," says VIRGINIA ADDIS.
Japanese Nabeyaki Udon Soup
This one-pot meal is Japanese-style comfort food that stars udon noodles, chicken, tofu, and colorful vegetables. There's something for everyone. "This is very close to the nabeyaki udon my grandma used to make," says MrsSalty. "The dashi stock is important, but if unavailable, chicken stock can work. It is very important to use fresh udon noodles. If you use packaged dry noodles, they will get very soggy and the texture ruins the dish. I like to crack the eggs into the boiling broth and stir it a bit, then there are no big yolk balls."
Asian Steak and Noodle Bowl
Slices of grilled marinated flank steak are served with udon noodles and vegetables. "A delicious combination of Asian flavors infused in lean meat, vegetables, and Japanese udon noodles," says Chrissy. "So comforting, you won't even know this was low-fat!"
Kimchi Udon Noodle Stir-Fry
This super-fast stir-fry features fresh udon noodles with bacon, kimchi, and garlic in a sweet-and-spicy Asian-inspired sauce. "This is a sweet, nutty, and spicy kimchi udon stir-fry your whole family will love -- and it takes mere minutes to make from start to finish!" says chpmnk42. "Top with cooked eggs and shredded nori if you like."
Chicken Yaki Udon
Ready in 30 minutes! "This delicious stir-fry is similar to yakisoba, but is made with thick, white udon noodles and tossed with a much simpler sauce," says Diana71. "Often used in soups, udon noodles are also delicious fried--the texture is just awesome because they are chewy. Try to find frozen or fresh udon noodles. Dried udon noodles will work, too, but you'll lose some of the signature texture."
Japanese Pan Noodles
Udon noodles are stir-fried with broccoli, bell peppers, and zucchini and coated with a chili-garlic sauce. "This is a great recipe to make any time," says Kristen Wolfinbarger. "Lots of flavor. Top with cilantro and bean sprouts."
Prawns and Vegetables Over Pan-Fried Udon Noodles
Tender prawns, brightly colored veggies, and a sweet and salty sauce are all layered on top of udon noodles. "It's fast, easy, nutritious, and affordable," says recipe creator prochef@home. "Great for dinner on a weeknight when everyone is busy. I will halve the recipe when I'm only cooking for myself or double it when I am cooking for my whole family because it converts easily."
Chicken Udon Noodle Soup
The perfect stick-to-your ribs recipe for a cold day, this chicken soup is full of chewy udon noodles, bok choy, and shiitake mushrooms. Best part? It's ready is just over half an hour.
Curry Udon
In this recipe, hearty udon noodles are swimming in a curry-spiced broth with carrots and onions. "Honestly one of the best recipes I have found so far! Really easy and fast to make," says reviewer Kayla Mod.
Easy Spicy Udon Cold Salad
This cool salad is super easy to make, just requiring the chopping of a few ingredients and stirring together a simple sauce. Let it sit for the suggested 4 hours or longer, the flavors will continue to develop.
Kitsune Udon
"The noodles are springy and work perfectly with this dish," says Jasmine. "The broth for this dish is very umami and slightly fishy with subtle notes of seaweed. The aburaage is soft and easy to eat, and contributes a lot of the dish's overall flavor. This can be served with fish cakes as well."
Pick-Me-Up Egg Drop Soup
Ultra comforting, creamy, and with a hint of spice, this egg drop soup is made better with the addition of broken up udon noodles. Garnish with flavorful toppings like green onions, red chili flakes, and an extra drizzle of sesame oil.
Thai Cucumber Salad with Udon Noodles
"Sweet with a touch of heat and very light. With minimum cooking, this is perfect for a summer night," says recipe creator NumNum. "Garnish with cilantro, sesame seeds, and lime wedges, if desired."
Quick Sesame Chicken Noodle Bowl
In this quick-and-easy noodle bowl, hot udon noodles and a simple stir-fry sauce combine with chopped chicken, green onions, ginger, garlic, and stir-fry vegetables. "Who doesn't love a fast meal at home, that rivals your local fast food joint? This noodle bowl comes together in less than thirty minutes and is effortless!" says thedailygourmet. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds and green onions.
Sesame Udon Noodles
These simple sesame noodles are ready in less than 30 minutes. You'll shake up a dressing of garlic, ginger, soy sauce, rice vinegar, peanut oil, sesame oil, and hot pepper sauce and toss it with cooked udon noodles and microwaved vegetables like colorful bell peppers, green onions, and snap peas.