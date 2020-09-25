2-Ingredient Snacks That Are Too Easy Not to Make
When a snack craving hits, the last thing you want to do is gather up a bunch of ingredients and begin making a complicated recipe. That's why we've rounded together our best snack recipes that require just two ingredients (not counting salt, pepper, or oil). You can go sweet with almond bark popcorn, savory with crispy yuca fries, or a bit of both with spicy Tajín apple chips.
Parmesan Thyme Crisps
Grated Parmesan and fresh thyme combine for these super savory crisps that can rival even the tastiest potato chips. Recipe creator Valerie says, "Super simple but can be spiced up if you like with cayenne or other spices."
Dark Chocolate Almond Rocks
Crunchy almonds and rich chocolate pair up to create irresistible bite-sized treats. To make portioning easier (and less messy), many reviewers suggest putting the combination into silicone molds for setting.
Air Fryer Tajin (R) Apple Chips
Naturally sweet apples are balanced out with the addition of a citrusy and spicy Tajin seasoning blend. Using the air fryer ensures perfectly crisp chips without any added oil.
Parmesan Puff Pastry Stars
When you need something cheesy and comforting, but not too much trouble, this is the recipe for you. Puff pastry is layered with freshly grated Parmesan cheese before baking to a perfect golden brown.
Fruit Kabobs
Sure, you could snack on fruit as-is, but if you're wanting to make your dish a little more special these kabobs are an easy way to do that. Use different cookie cutter shapes, such as stars or hearts, to cut out your melon.
Applesauce Oatmeal Bites
Make chewy oatmeal bars, great for snacking or breakfast, by mixing oats and applesauce. If you like your snacks on the sweeter side, be sure to use sweetened applesauce for a balanced flavor.
Candied Almond Bark Popcorn
You'll never settle for basic microwave popcorn again after trying this irresistible sweet-and-salty combo. Almond bark adds a delightful sweet coating to buttery popcorn for the ultimate two-ingredient snack.
World's Easiest and Most Amazing Two-Ingredient Dip
Sour cream and soy sauce are the secret ingredients to this tasty dip. "Everyone loves it, and no one can guess what's in it," says recipe creator FXTROTLIMA. "The combination of the two ingredients is surprisingly different than either alone." Serve with chips, pretzels, or veggies for dipping.
Nutella(R) Crescent Rolls
Chocolatey, nutty, and buttery, this recipe makes a sweet snack or decadent breakfast. Rich Nutella is spread on refrigerated crescent roll dough before getting rolled up and taking a quick trip to the oven.
Crispy Yuca Fries
Step aside potatoes, there's a new veggie fry in town! Yuca, also known as cassava, is a South American root vegetable that's similar in texture to a potato but with higher fiber and a lower glycemic index. Fry up a few slices, and serve with your favorite dipping sauce.