20 Truffle Oil Recipes That Are Sure to Impress
Truffle oil is the key to these aromatic, umami-rich, and absolutely delicious ideas, from restaurant-quality French fries to elegant pasta sauces that will steal the show at even the fanciest dinner parties. Whether you're looking for a quick and easy appetizer to with few ingredients or a wow-worthy meal to make at home, you'll find something to love in this collection of our best truffle oil recipes.
Truffle Lovers' Popcorn
Take your microwaveable popcorn up a notch with truffle oil, dried parsley, grated Parmesan cheese, and sea salt. Movie night never tasted so good!
Truffled Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Try this fancy take on mashed sweet potatoes, enhanced with truffle oil and chicken bouillon granules, next time you want to impress your dinner guests.
Juicy Gourmet Burger Sliders
Truffle oil is massaged into ground chuck to make gourmet burger patties. Paired with mushrooms cooked in red wine, this is a crowd-pleasing recipe you don't want to miss.
Truffle Bruschetta
Looking for a stunning appetizer to serve at your next soiree? You're in luck! Baguette slices are topped with a decadent mixture of cream cheese, truffle oil, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
Parmesan Truffle Fries
In this restaurant-worthy recipe, French-fried potatoes are drizzled with truffle oil and topped with Parmesan cheese. Fresh parsley adds a welcome pop of color.
Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with Mashed Cannellini Beans and Harissa Sauce
Truffle oil adds extra earthy flavor to these grilled mushrooms with cannellini beans and a bold harissa sauce. "The combination of flavors was great and it was a quick, easy recipe to make," says reviewer Andrea Keele.
Risotto with Truffle and Parmesan
"This was sinfully delicious, and reminded me of a risotto I enjoyed on my honeymoon in Venice," reviewer eileen says of this truffle oil-spiked side dish. "There's just nothing like a decadent, Parmesan risotto."
Caprese Salad Sandwiches
Use the freshest ingredients possible to make this Italian-inspired sandwich with heirloom tomatoes, basil, mozzarella, and truffle oil.
Easy Truffled Blue Cheese Sauce
Make this creamy steak sauce with just five ingredients: blue cheese, mayonnaise, truffle oil, garlic, and salt. The "blue cheese and truffle were the perfect combo," according to reviewer and Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole.
Black Truffle Gnocchi
Gnocchi is tossed in a cheesy white wine sauce with truffle oil, truffle salt, and real truffle shavings. Believe it or not, this elegant meal comes together in just 30 minutes.
Truffle Cream Sauce
Reviewers recommend serving this creamy sauce (made with just truffle oil, heavy cream, Parmesan cheese, butter, salt, and pepper) over your homemade ravioli.
Roasted Red Potatoes with Truffle Oil and Parmesan
Cubed red potatoes are tossed in truffle oil, then roasted to crispy perfection. Melted Parmesan cheese is the perfect finishing touch.
Four-Cheese Truffled Macaroni and Cheese
"Truffle oil has by far been one of the best culinary purchases I have made," according to recipe creator Hilary van Santen. "One little bottle has lasted me a year, and can be used with so many things, like this recipe."
Tater Tots with Truffle Aioli
Give your frozen tots a significant boost with a truffle oil-infused homemade aioli sauce. "It's perfect, better than a restaurant," raves reviewer Linz Welch.
Grilled Truffle-Parmesan Cauliflower Steaks
"Cutting cauliflower into 'steaks' and cooking them on a grill creates wonderful caramelized edges and smoky flavor," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar France C. "Topped with nutty Parmesan and earthy truffle oil, this is sure to become your favorite way to eat cauliflower."
Air Fryer Truffle Fries
Your trusty air fryer creates crisp French fries that everyone will love. Truffle oil, paprika, Parmesan cheese, parsley, and black truffle sea salt sends this recipe over the top.
Truffle-Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower and Broccoli
Here's an easy and delicious truffle oil recipe to make with just a few ingredients, including Parmesan cheese and fresh vegetables.
Truffle-Parmesan Phyllo Crackers
These delicate phyllo crackers are lightly flavored with truffle oil and Parmesan cheese. Black truffle salt and black pepper finish them off beautifully.
Vegan Artichoke and Mushroom Flatbread
Pre-made pizza dough is topped with shallots, baby portobello mushrooms, jarred artichoke antipasto, truffle oil, arugula, and balsamic vinegar.
Roasted Winter Vegetable Soup
Truffle oil and balsamic vinegar add complex flavor to this cozy soup made with blended butternut squash, rutabagas, parsnips, and new potatoes. It's "a great way to use winter root vegetables," according to reviewer RoseRover.
