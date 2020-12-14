12 Traditional Irish Desserts You Need to Try
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day (or any day of the year, really) the right way with one of these traditional Irish desserts. Whether you're looking for a recipe that's been passed down from generation to generation, a sweet way to use up leftover spuds, or just something that evokes the flavors of Ireland, you'll find new and old favorites in this collection of traditional Irish recipes.
Irish Soda Bread Cookies
Get all the flavors of traditional Irish soda bread in these easy cookies. To simplify this recipe even more, skip the rolling process and just scoop the cookie dough directly onto the baking sheet.
Irish Ginger Snaps
"I love these cookies, thank you so much for sharing the recipe," raves reviewer Kim Crawley Sappington. "I make it exactly the way the recipe instructs and they are always wonderful."
Irish Tea Cake
This elegant butter cake, which features a dusting of powdered sugar, is the perfect simple dessert. It's great served with tea or coffee, according to recipe creator Cindy.
Traditional Irish Apple Cake
This traditional Irish apple cake is wonderfully simple. Thinly sliced layered apples make for a gorgeous view when the cake is sliced.
Mum's Irish Apple Pie
"As a little boy I grew up helping my mother make apple and fruit pies," says recipe creator BRIANGREEN. "She was from Cork in southern Ireland so I'm guessing the recipe is Irish and possibly the same one her mother taught her. Sadly my mum is no longer with us, but her legendary apple pie lives on in my memory."
Irish Pound Cake
"This is a recipe that has been handed down through the generations of my family," says recipe creator MARYANNEQ. "We credit my Great Grandmother, Catherine O'Grady, with this recipe."
Irish Dairy Cake
"This is an authentic Irish recipe," according to recipe creator Aven. "I got it from a dear Irish friend. It is not for the faint of heart ... but it is divine."
Chef John's Irish Soda Bread
Chef John's take on Irish soda bread is subtly sweet, which makes it perfect for dinner or dessert. "If made correctly, this is one of the best quick breads (those leavened without yeast) you'll ever have," according to Chef John.
Irish Bannock
This traditional Irish bread has a texture similar to a scone, according to recipe creator Ruth Uitto. She suggests eating it for breakfast or serving with tea or coffee.
Potato Candy From Ohio
"My mom always made this for the holidays when I was a kid in Ohio," says recipe creator Kandi Brooks. "You can use left over potatoes from last night's supper or just throw a potato in the microwave for 5 minutes, cool, and add butter and a little salt."
Irish Potato Cake
This is an old family recipe that recipe creator nanniesue said she learned from her grandmother. It's best served with fruit, according to nanniesue.
Sweet Irish Bread
"Amazing bread," raves reviewer Tammy. "My Grandma was Irish and made Sweet Irish Bread all the time. This is a good bread to eat any time of day and is good cold, warm, toasted, etc."