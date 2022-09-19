Our 20 Most Popular Recipes From September
It may not officially be fall yet, but you'd never know that based on what the Allrecipes community of home cooks has been making this month. They are breaking out slow cookers, casserole dishes, and every comfort food recipe under the sun during this transitional month. In September, we saw recipes for the start of soup season, tailgate kickoffs, and, of course, easy dinners on busy weeknights. Scroll through to find the 20 community-loved favorites from this month.
Chakchouka (Shakshouka)
"Oh, my goodness! Breakfast heaven! I hardly had any tomatoes, and this still turned out absolutely delicious! The caramelization of the onions and peppers lends an amazing fruity sweetness which complements the eggs perfectly," says reviewer heidi.
Lemon Chicken Piccata
In just 50 minutes you'll have a wow-worthy, restaurant-level dish that everyone will think you spent hours making. No one would even believe how easy the recipe is — and your secret is safe with us.
Amazing Crusted Chicken
There are a few things that make this chicken as amazing as its name suggests: The crunchy Cheez-It, French-fried onions, and bread crumb crust plus the mayo that keeps the crispy chicken perfectly moist.
Easy Fluffy Scrambled Eggs
If you've been looking for an easy, go-to scrambled egg recipe, this is the one for you. It's just a few simple ingredients that results in a single serving of deliciously fluffy eggs.
One-Pot Spaghetti
Grab your trusty Dutch oven for this recipe. No one will be able to get enough of the homemade meat sauce, and you'll be ecstatic to know that you only have to wash one pot when it's all said and done.
Easy Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Chili
It doesn't get much easier than this chicken chili that you can make in a slow cooker. Simply dump your ingredients in the pot, set it on low for six to eight hours while you do other things, and your slow cooker will make a delicious chili like magic.
Slow Cooker Tuscan Chicken
"This rustic dish uses boneless, skinless chicken thighs, lots of seasonings, and pitted Castelvetrano olives. We really enjoy their brighter taste and color in this dish. The red pepper flakes just add a bit of zing to the sun dried tomatoes and good-for-you spinach in the sauce. Be sure to serve this with a crusty bread, so you can soak up all the tasty, creamy goodness," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Bibi.
Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry
Skip the takeout and go for this stir-fry instead. The colorful dish is loaded with savory flavors and will taste divine served with rice or lo mein.
Spicy Shrimp Fettuccine with Garlic and Tomatoes
This is a quick recipe that's good enough to serve at any dinner party. It's made with tons of fresh ingredients, so if you still have some summer tomatoes, this is the perfect way to use them.
Tomato Chops
Want to try something new when it comes to pork chops? Then look no further than these pork chops smothered in a tomato-based sauce. The tangy flavors of the sauce compliment the tender chops in a dish that will certainly be added to your rotation.
Spanakopita (Greek Spinach Pie)
We promise you won't be able to stop eating this savory Greek pie. It's so simple to make with spinach, ricotta, and feta in phyllo dough — just have a sharp knife ready because it can be a lot of chopping.
Breakfast Brownies
Brownies for breakfast? We're intrigued! These oat and banana brownies are a great snack for busy mornings on the go — and they're customizable, so you can add chocolate chips, raisins, fruit, or peanut butter to create different flavors.
Baked Cowboy Dip
You'll be the talk of the tailgate when you serve this hot cowboy dip. Chef John's dip is cheesy, spicy, creamy, and incredibly hearty, but most importantly it's delicious and easy to make.
Cheesy Confetti Rice
Boring side dishes are a thing of the past when you can make this cheesy rice with chiles, olives, and pimentos instead. It'd make a great side for almost any main you serve.
Sausage Mushroom Quiche with Heavy Cream
Whether you serve this quiche for breakfast, brunch, or even dinner, everyone is sure to love it. It's nice and filling thanks to the pork sausage and mushrooms, but the real winner is the decadent heavy cream in the mixture.
Butternut Bisque with French Onion Toast Topper
Fall squash season is upon us and what better way to kick it off than with this butternut bisque? The creamy soup is topped with a delicious piece of toast covered with cheese and onions. It's a comfort meal at its finest.
Emily's Excellent Taco Casserole
Emily's taco casserole is a mainstay on our most popular recipe roundups. You seriously can't beat the pantry-staple ingredients, 35-minute cook time, and delicious flavors of this casserole.
Farmer's Casserole
"This farmer's casserole is so easy! Bake it right away or make it ahead... Just layer the ingredients in a baking dish the night before, then cover and refrigerate. In the morning, pop the casserole into the oven about an hour before serving," says recipe contributor Lorrie Starks.
Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole
It's corn (casserole)! There's never a bad time to enjoy a sweet corn casserole. End of summer? Perfect. Beginning of fall? Even better!
Kitchen Sink Soup Formula
The recipe name isn't wrong, there basically is everything but the kitchen sink in this soup. Despite the long ingredient list, this tomato- and pasta-based soup only takes 45 minutes to make — and you'll be wowed by how delicious it is.