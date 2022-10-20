It doesn't matter what the weather forecast in your region says, comfort food season is in full swing at Allrecipes! Our community had a fascinating selection of dishes they loved in October. Not only was Pizzaghetti and Potato, Spinach, and Cheese Quiche a hit with our home cooks, but also a few classics such as casseroles, pancakes, and tuna melts. There's no denying these easy, delicious recipes deserve a spot on your menu this week.

01 of 21 Million Dollar Spaghetti View Recipe Baking Nana As the temperature keeps getting cooler and cooler, you'll need a nice, warm, flavorful recipe like spaghetti to keep you refreshed as you enjoy your favorite fall activities. This casserole-style spaghetti dish is packed with ground beef, your favorite spaghetti sauce, cottage cheese, cream cheese, sour cream, and some sharp Cheddar cheese.

02 of 21 Melt-in-Your-Mouth Slow Cooker Chicken View Recipe Make this chicken pasta that practically melts in your mouth with each bite! Not only are you tasting some savory spices such as ground black pepper, cumin, paprika, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder, but also some zesty, tangy Italian dressing. After you make this dish, you'll have a difficult time keeping leftovers in your fridge.

03 of 21 Cinnamon Swirl Bread View Recipe Susana Enjoy a delectable breakfast bread that's swirled with sweet sugar and spicy cinnamon. This flavorful quick bread goes great with your morning coffee or tea, or a cold glass of milk.

04 of 21 Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy View Recipe naples34102 Rich, meaty gravy blends perfectly with sharp onions and a tender hamburger steak to create a hearty meal. Recipe creator Anne Marie Sweden adds that you can serve this dish over hot rice or mashed potatoes.

05 of 21 Sesame Chicken Noodle Bowl View Recipe Create four appetizing Sesame Chicken Noodle Bowls that will allow you to savor the taste of different spices, delectable vegetables, and succulent cooking oils. This lunch or dinner meal only takes about 40 minutes to prepare so your taste buds won't have to wait long.

06 of 21 Dreamy Chicken Francese View Recipe Once you take a bite of this chicken dish, you'll be dreaming about it forever. Fried chicken topped with a creamy, white sauce and served with rice or vegetables on the side creates a luscious meal that will have your guests requesting you make it again for your next get-together.

07 of 21 Pizzaghetti View Recipe Melissa Mae If you love pizza and spaghetti, then we highly recommend you try this recipe! A cross between classic Italian foods with the nutritious add-ins of olives and mushrooms, this wholesome meal is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

08 of 21 Slow Cooker Cream of Broccoli Soup View Recipe This velvety, cheesy soup is perfect to make when you're trying to keep warm during the cool, fall season. "I followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious!! And indeed, it's better than Panera," says reviewer Sam Bullock.

09 of 21 Breakfast Casserole with Biscuits and Gravy View Recipe Bobbi Enjoy popular breakfast staples such as sausage, cheese, eggs, and biscuits all in this casserole dish. Not only will you get to taste those classic breakfast foods, but they're all tied together with rich-tasting gravy.

10 of 21 Southern Ground Beef and Bean Skillet View Recipe karla harmer Put that package of ground beef to good use and produce a one-skillet dinner that will have you and your whole family smiling from ear to ear. Whether you're trying to use up leftover ingredients or simply searching for a new dinner dish to make, this one-pan dinner is the perfect easy option.

11 of 21 Simple Tuna Melts View Recipe Make your work lunch a little more fascinating with these Simple Tuna Melts! Cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeños, onions, and tuna come together on English muffins (or your choice of bread) to create simple sandwiches that are full of flavor.

12 of 21 Easy Air Fryer Pork Chops View Recipe dotdash meredith food studios Make the perfect pork chops in your air fryer with this recipe that allows you to have lunch or dinner on the table in 25 minutes or less. Don't stop there—to really create a filling meal, add your favorite vegetables or side dish.

13 of 21 Air Fryer Blackened Chicken Breast View Recipe With this Air Fryer Blackened Chicken Breast dish, you can create a juicy, tender, blackened chicken without having to use your skillet. Plus, recipe reviewer Jay Braun says this recipe works well with boneless pork chops too!

14 of 21 Potato, Spinach, Cheese Quiche View Recipe Starchy potatoes, slightly sweet spinach, and cheese all blend perfectly to create a creamy quiche dish. After you taste this hearty breakfast pie it will become one of your favorite morning recipes.

15 of 21 Best and Easiest Chicken Nuggets View Recipe You and your picky kids will absolutely love these juicy chicken nuggets! They're appetizing and easy to make—plus, you'll get to break out your favorite dipping sauces.

16 of 21 Grandma's Ground Beef Casserole View Recipe Meredith Food Studios Another hearty dish that our audience always enjoys is Grandma's Ground Beef Casserole. With egg noodles, tomato sauce, savory seasonings, sour cream, cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, onion, and ground beef, this casserole is not only wholesome but delectable with every bite.

17 of 21 Easy Meatloaf View Recipe Meredith Food Studios Your meatloaf preparation just got a whole lot easier with this recipe! With only a few ingredients and four steps, you'll have an appetizing meatloaf that's sure to be a crowd-pleaser in your household. Feel free to substitute crushed crackers for the bread crumbs and also pair this luscious loaf with our kale salad for a wholesome, nutritious meal.

18 of 21 Good Old-Fashioned Pancakes View Recipe Meredith Food Studios You'll never find a more classic breakfast dish than pancakes. Golden brown, fluffy, circular-shaped cakes topped with sugary maple syrup, and warm butter serve as a mouthwatering breakfast dish any time of the year.

19 of 21 World's Best Lasagna View Recipe Allrecipes Magazine Lasagna is yet another classic recipe that our audience loved in October. What's not to love about a dish that has warm, tender lasagna noodles, creamy ricotta cheese, tangy tomato sauce, and a few spices in it? One taste of this flavorful dish will leave you utterly speechless.