Our 20 Most Popular Recipes From November

Now that Turkey Day is over, you're probably staring into your fridge or pantry, thinking about what to make. While you could eat up those Thanksgiving leftovers (again), our audience has other options for you to choose from as we close out November with these popular recipes. Sounds like easy and comforting is the name of the game this month.

01 of 21 Jiffy Corn Casserole View Recipe If you have a package of Jiffy mix leftover from Thanksgiving, use it to make this Jiffy Corn Casserole. One taste of this wholesome casserole will have you going back for more. Savor the flavor of onions, green bell peppers, green chiles, creamed corn, and sour cream.

02 of 21 Monterey Chicken View Recipe Spice up a classic chicken dish by adding tender slices of bacon, crunchy onions, earthy mushrooms, and other ingredients to produce a delectable dinner recipe. If you're looking to make this into a hearty meal, add a salad, vegetable, or another healthy side dish.

03 of 21 Easy Pork Chops for the Slow Cooker View Recipe Make tender, juicy, and flavorful pork chops in your slow cooker that will leave your whole household satisfied. As you experience freezing winter temperatures, you'll need a hot, appetizing dish like this to keep you warm and toasty.

04 of 21 Easy Cabbage Rolls View Recipe lutzflcat These nutritious and delectable cabbage rolls can be cooked in your slow cooker. While it may take a little more time to prepare these meaty, rolled-up veggie bundles, all of your preparation will be worth it once you take a bite.

05 of 21 Easy Shake and Bake Chicken View Recipe With only three steps required to make this golden, crispy chicken, you'll be out of the kitchen in no time. Plus, using butter along with savory spices to create this baked dish allows your taste buds to experience a rich, well-seasoned piece of chicken.

06 of 21 Apple Fritter Pancakes View Recipe Chef John Before you head out the door and step into the freezing cold, why not make these Apple Fritter Pancakes to keep you nice and warm? Love the apple fritters sold at your local donut shop? Then you'll definitely enjoy these fluffy, cinnamon-infused treats.

07 of 21 Mini Quiche Breakfast Bites View Recipe These mini quiche bites were another breakfast option that our audience was raving about all month long. Whether you need a grab-and-go breakfast, enjoy the rich, creamy taste of eggs, or love the spiciness of red peppers, you can't go wrong with making these bite-sized breakfast goodies.

08 of 21 Stuffed Cabbage Soup View Recipe lutzflcat This stuffed cabbage soup is the perfect dish to make for any occasion! You can make this flavorsome soup all in one pot. It features a bunch of tasty ingredients such as tender, ground beef, cabbage, brown sugar, fresh lemon juice, and other tangy surprises.

09 of 21 TikTok Parmesan-Crusted Roasted Potatoes View Recipe Not only were these starchy goodies a hit on TikTok but also with our audience too. Roasted potatoes seasoned with Parmesan cheese, garlic, herb seasoning, and kosher salt makes for one palatable, oven-roasted side dish.

10 of 21 Maple Mustard Meatballs View Recipe Maple Mustard Meatballs. France C Savor some sweet and tangy meatballs over your favorite rice or noodle recipe. Whether you eat them by themselves or as part of another dish, these meatballs add the right amount of flavor.

11 of 21 Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon-Mustard Dressing View Recipe Be a little adventurous in your salad selection by making this Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon-Mustard Dressing recipe. Ready in 20 minutes, this warm salad has all the appetizing add-ins you need to enjoy a delicious, nutritious meal.

12 of 21 Quick One-Pot Chicken Alfredo View Recipe Enjoy creamy alfredo and seasoned slices of chicken breast in this Quick One-Pot Chicken Alfredo. "LOVED it!! Just enough pizazz and nice and creamy! Added about 1/2 cup of shredded mozzarella for a little extra cheesiness," said reviewer Carla Whitworth Ryan.

13 of 21 Grandma's Cornbread Dressing View Recipe If you're still in the mood for some Thanksgiving dishes, there's no better recipe to savor than Grandma's Cornbread Dressing. Nothing will warm you up inside like a classic holiday dish full of savory spices, zesty chicken stock, and crumbly, cakey cornbread.

14 of 21 Spicy Beef and Bean Enchilada Pie View Recipe My Hot Southern Mess Together, ground beef and refried beans are a great combination. But throw in some pepper jack and Monterey cheese, velvety sour cream, green chiles, and enchilada sauce, and you have one luscious, meaty enchilada pie that's perfect for any night of the week.

15 of 21 Creamy Dill Chicken and Mushrooms View Recipe Take typical pantry staples such as chicken broth, onions, olive oil, and ground black pepper, and show off your cooking skills by making this creamy chicken dish with earthy mushrooms. If your taste buds want a warm, comforting, and hearty recipe — look no further.

16 of 21 Chicken Noodle Casserole View Recipe Cooking Monster Bryan If chicken noodle soup is a regular staple in your household then this Chicken Noodle Casserole recipe will definitely get rave reviews. From egg noodles to buttery crackers and cream of mushroom soup, this is one recipe that will leave your mouth wide open.

17 of 21 Fall-Apart Pork Stew View Recipe Meredith Food Studios As the temperature starts dropping, you're likely scouring cookbooks and the Internet for the most delectable soups and stews. Consider your search over with this pork stew that's so tender it melts in your mouth.

18 of 21 Butternut Squash Gnocchi with Garlic-Sage Butter over Wilted Spinach View Recipe Quell your pasta craving with this butternut squash pasta dish coated with garlic-sage butter and served on a bed of slightly sweet spinach. Recipe creator Kim Manusco adds that you can also top this appetizing pasta dish with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

19 of 21 Almond Joy Cookies View Recipe Make moist, chewy, almond-filled cookies that taste better than the store-bought ones. Indulge in these round-shaped sweet treats with a cup of milk, coffee, or hot chocolate.