Our 20 Most Popular Recipes From November

By
Moriah Ayana Mason
Moriah Ayana Mason
Moriah Ayana Mason

Moriah Mason is part of the fellowship program at Dotdash Meredith, currently with Allrecipes. Moriah writes trending news articles, updates existing articles, and analyzes site traffic. She is an experienced writer who has contributed to several publications, including Samford Crimson and Alabama Political Reporter.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022
Quick One-Pot Chicken Alfredo
Photo: thedailygourmet

Now that Turkey Day is over, you're probably staring into your fridge or pantry, thinking about what to make. While you could eat up those Thanksgiving leftovers (again), our audience has other options for you to choose from as we close out November with these popular recipes. Sounds like easy and comforting is the name of the game this month.

01 of 21

Jiffy Corn Casserole

If you have a package of Jiffy mix leftover from Thanksgiving, use it to make this Jiffy Corn Casserole. One taste of this wholesome casserole will have you going back for more. Savor the flavor of onions, green bell peppers, green chiles, creamed corn, and sour cream.

02 of 21

Monterey Chicken

Spice up a classic chicken dish by adding tender slices of bacon, crunchy onions, earthy mushrooms, and other ingredients to produce a delectable dinner recipe. If you're looking to make this into a hearty meal, add a salad, vegetable, or another healthy side dish.

03 of 21

Easy Pork Chops for the Slow Cooker

Make tender, juicy, and flavorful pork chops in your slow cooker that will leave your whole household satisfied. As you experience freezing winter temperatures, you'll need a hot, appetizing dish like this to keep you warm and toasty.

04 of 21

Easy Cabbage Rolls

Cabbage Rolls II
lutzflcat

These nutritious and delectable cabbage rolls can be cooked in your slow cooker. While it may take a little more time to prepare these meaty, rolled-up veggie bundles, all of your preparation will be worth it once you take a bite.

05 of 21

Easy Shake and Bake Chicken

high angle looking at a plate of shake and bake chicken

With only three steps required to make this golden, crispy chicken, you'll be out of the kitchen in no time. Plus, using butter along with savory spices to create this baked dish allows your taste buds to experience a rich, well-seasoned piece of chicken.

06 of 21

Apple Fritter Pancakes

Apple Fritter Pancakes
Chef John

Before you head out the door and step into the freezing cold, why not make these Apple Fritter Pancakes to keep you nice and warm? Love the apple fritters sold at your local donut shop? Then you'll definitely enjoy these fluffy, cinnamon-infused treats.

07 of 21

Mini Quiche Breakfast Bites

These mini quiche bites were another breakfast option that our audience was raving about all month long. Whether you need a grab-and-go breakfast, enjoy the rich, creamy taste of eggs, or love the spiciness of red peppers, you can't go wrong with making these bite-sized breakfast goodies.

08 of 21

Stuffed Cabbage Soup

Stuffed Cabbage Soup
lutzflcat

This stuffed cabbage soup is the perfect dish to make for any occasion! You can make this flavorsome soup all in one pot. It features a bunch of tasty ingredients such as tender, ground beef, cabbage, brown sugar, fresh lemon juice, and other tangy surprises.

09 of 21

TikTok Parmesan-Crusted Roasted Potatoes

a top down, hyper close up view of crispy golden-brown parmesan crusted potatoes on a baking sheet.

Not only were these starchy goodies a hit on TikTok but also with our audience too. Roasted potatoes seasoned with Parmesan cheese, garlic, herb seasoning, and kosher salt makes for one palatable, oven-roasted side dish.

10 of 21

Maple Mustard Meatballs

Maple Mustard Meatballs
Maple Mustard Meatballs. France C

Savor some sweet and tangy meatballs over your favorite rice or noodle recipe. Whether you eat them by themselves or as part of another dish, these meatballs add the right amount of flavor.

11 of 21

Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon-Mustard Dressing

Be a little adventurous in your salad selection by making this Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon-Mustard Dressing recipe. Ready in 20 minutes, this warm salad has all the appetizing add-ins you need to enjoy a delicious, nutritious meal.

12 of 21

Quick One-Pot Chicken Alfredo

Enjoy creamy alfredo and seasoned slices of chicken breast in this Quick One-Pot Chicken Alfredo. "LOVED it!! Just enough pizazz and nice and creamy! Added about 1/2 cup of shredded mozzarella for a little extra cheesiness," said reviewer Carla Whitworth Ryan.

13 of 21

Grandma's Cornbread Dressing

If you're still in the mood for some Thanksgiving dishes, there's no better recipe to savor than Grandma's Cornbread Dressing. Nothing will warm you up inside like a classic holiday dish full of savory spices, zesty chicken stock, and crumbly, cakey cornbread.

14 of 21

Spicy Beef and Bean Enchilada Pie

Spicy Beef and Bean Enchilada Pie
My Hot Southern Mess

Together, ground beef and refried beans are a great combination. But throw in some pepper jack and Monterey cheese, velvety sour cream, green chiles, and enchilada sauce, and you have one luscious, meaty enchilada pie that's perfect for any night of the week.

15 of 21

Creamy Dill Chicken and Mushrooms

9443782.jpg

Take typical pantry staples such as chicken broth, onions, olive oil, and ground black pepper, and show off your cooking skills by making this creamy chicken dish with earthy mushrooms. If your taste buds want a warm, comforting, and hearty recipe — look no further.

16 of 21

Chicken Noodle Casserole

glass casserole dish of chicken noodle casserole
Cooking Monster Bryan

If chicken noodle soup is a regular staple in your household then this Chicken Noodle Casserole recipe will definitely get rave reviews. From egg noodles to buttery crackers and cream of mushroom soup, this is one recipe that will leave your mouth wide open.

17 of 21

Fall-Apart Pork Stew

Two teal bowls of Fall Apart Pork Stew
Meredith Food Studios

As the temperature starts dropping, you're likely scouring cookbooks and the Internet for the most delectable soups and stews. Consider your search over with this pork stew that's so tender it melts in your mouth.

18 of 21

Butternut Squash Gnocchi with Garlic-Sage Butter over Wilted Spinach

golden-orange gnocchi on spinach served in a white pasta bowl

Quell your pasta craving with this butternut squash pasta dish coated with garlic-sage butter and served on a bed of slightly sweet spinach. Recipe creator Kim Manusco adds that you can also top this appetizing pasta dish with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

19 of 21

Almond Joy Cookies

Make moist, chewy, almond-filled cookies that taste better than the store-bought ones. Indulge in these round-shaped sweet treats with a cup of milk, coffee, or hot chocolate.

20 of 21

Éclair Cake

Made with crunchy graham crackers, vanilla pudding, and topped with chocolate frosting, this oh-so-satisfying éclair cake is the perfect way to end a family dinner. "I've been making this eclair cake for years, and it's always a hit with my family and friends," said reviewer dallene611.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Southern Ground Beef and Bean Skillet
Our 20 Most Popular Recipes in October
close up view of chicken fillets with mushrooms, sauce and capers in a pan
Our 20 Most Popular Recipes From August
One Pot Spaghetti
Our 20 Most Popular Recipes From September
Unstuffed Cabbage Roll
20 Low-Effort Winter Dinners for Nights It's Almost Too Blah to Cook
Aldi Sign with leaves
We Previewed Aldi's November Finds — These Are the Products We're Buying
an overhead view of a round platter of easy sugar cokies
Our 10 Most Popular Dessert Recipes From August
Cottage Cheese Spinach Chicken
Our 15 Most Popular Recipes in July
Football cheese ball
The Most Popular Tailgating Foods Across 34 States
pumpkin fluff in an open pumpkin on a white plate
The Most Popular Pumpkin Spice Food or Drink Product in Each State
a close up view of a bowl of slow-cooker cocktail smokies. A slow cooker sits in the background
Our 15 Most Popular Cocktail Hour Recipes From the 1950s
Caprese Pasta with Thai Basil
Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in September
Overhead view of chicken parmesan still in the baking dish and topped with melty cheese
The 15 Most Popular Recipes of the 1990s
closeup of a bowl of golden-orange pumpkin soup
7 Foods That Taste Best in November (Plus Essential Recipes)
a bowl of linguini with fresh peas, asparagus, and herbs topped with grated Parmesan
Our 15 Most Popular Dinner Party Recipes From the 1970s
Skillet Apple Brownies
Our 10 Most Popular Desserts From September
Crab Rangoon Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips
Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in July