Our 20 Most Popular Recipes in March

<p>Boneless chicken breasts get marinated in Italian salad dressing to let the flavor soak soak right in, then it gets layered in a casserole dish with spinach and a mixture of cream cheese, chives, and chicken broth before you pop it into the oven. A final layer of mozzarella cheese goes over the top for another quick bake to create a golden brown cheesy crust. "There were no leftovers," says home cook Bridget Richard. "I made a couple of changes based on what I had on hand, but otherwise followed it to the tee. (I used a half cup of Parmesan instead of mozzarella and teaspoon of Italian seasoning instead of marinating.) I will be making this again and this time I will have everything on hand to follow the recipe exactly."</p>