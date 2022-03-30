Our 20 Most Popular Recipes in March
Each month we like to look back to see what our passionate community of home cooks was clicking on and cooking up the most. And judging by the numbers in March, they were just starting to say goodbye winter and hello spring. Quick and easy was a popular theme this month, as were recipes with short ingredient lists using pantry staples. Scroll through to discover 20 of our most popular recipes in March, including stick-to-your-ribs pot roast and casseroles, crispy chicken, savory cabbage dishes, old-fashioned pancakes, and juicy pork chops. March marks that welcome transition toward longer, warmer days and all the springtime produce to come, yet comfort food still dominates the dinner table.
Spinach and Chicken Casserole
Boneless chicken breasts get marinated in Italian salad dressing to let the flavor soak soak right in, then it gets layered in a casserole dish with spinach and a mixture of cream cheese, chives, and chicken broth before you pop it into the oven. A final layer of mozzarella cheese goes over the top for another quick bake to create a golden brown cheesy crust. "There were no leftovers," says home cook Bridget Richard. "I made a couple of changes based on what I had on hand, but otherwise followed it to the tee. (I used a half cup of Parmesan instead of mozzarella and teaspoon of Italian seasoning instead of marinating.) I will be making this again and this time I will have everything on hand to follow the recipe exactly."
Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste
Yes, these potatoes keeps showing up in our monthly roundups of most popular recipes, but they really are that good. And easy. And they take only four ingredients to make. That's why Allrecipes home cooks keep pushing them to the top. Community member TracyK describes them as a "cross between French fry, steak fry, and baked potato. Mmm mmm good!"
Jumbo Breakfast Cookies
Cookies for breakfast? Count us in! You'll find oatmeal, raisins, peanut butter, and oat cereal in these chunky cookies. Allrecipes community member smontcalm says, "These are so good. I used dried apricots and Special K vanilla almond cereal. This will be in my next camping basket."
Balsamic-Roasted Vegetables
A medley of potatoes, carrots, and onions are tossed with sweet and tangy balsamic vinegar, butter, thyme, garlic, salt, and pepper, then roasted until the vegetables are cooked through and tender. Reviewer lollysmom says she added rosemary and thyme to the mix and it was delicious.
World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops
These top-rated grilled pork chops are ready in a speedy 25 minutes and are made extra tasty with a sweet and savory ketchup/honey/soy sauce/garlic glaze. Community member kmerit42 says, "That sweet n tangy flavor melted my taste buds."
Sicilian Roasted Chicken
"I made up this one to resemble the rotisserie chicken I love so much," says recipe creator BramptonMommyof2. And the Allrecipes crowd went wild for it. To make it, you simply place a cut up whole chicken into a baking pan, sprinkle it with a mixture of salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, and oregano, then roast for about an hour. It couldn't be easier. Barry_200 made it and says, "This is a simple recipe that turns into an amazing chicken meal."
Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs
This top-rated recipe promises hot, crispy, garlicy chicken on the table in 20 minutes, with a sauce that takes only five ingredients to make. Home cook DIYDROCKA tried it and says, "The flavoring on this dish was outstanding. I followed the recipe and would suggest doubling the sauce ingredients if you want to pour the sauce over rice. Yummy factor 10!"
Amazingly Easy Irish Soda Bread
With St. Patrick's Day in March, it's no wonder recipes for Irish soda bread were especially popular this month. But why limit your enjoyment to just once a year when you can make this highly rated recipe any time you like? Allrecipes home cook Elisa Stamm says, "My husband is from Ireland, so I was looking for a great Irish soda bread recipe for a traditional Irish dinner. I chose this one for my 1st try because they DON'T traditionally add raisins/currants or caraway seeds. He LOVED it and even said it was better than his grandmother's!"
Easy and Quick Halushki
You'll need only 30 minutes to make this hearty, satisfying, budget-friendly meal using only bacon, onion, cabbage, and egg noodles. Some home cooks substituted sausage and some added butter to enrich the flavor. "This is something I grew up eating," says reviewer cwaclaw. "My grandma made it when my mom and aunt were growing up, and then my mom made it when my brothers, sisters and I were growing up. I'm 56 now, and it's still one of my favorites."
Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Potato Bake
"This sausage and potato bake is an Italian comfort food classic," says Beccabo73, who shared the recipe with us. "The smell of this cooking in my kitchen transports me back to playing on the street in front of my Papa and Gigi's house in Brooklyn. I make 2 trays of this for every family get-together, and it's gone in a flash!"
Good Old Fashioned Pancakes
With more than 16 thousand ratings and 13 thousand reviews, this top-rated pancake recipe is an all-time favorite. And there's nothing tricky or fancy about the ingredients or the prep. Allrecipes home cook says, "These are the best pancakes I've ever made! Pancakes are my absolute favorite food. I've been trying recipe after recipe over the last 20 years and I think I've finally found 'the one!'"
Corned Beef and Cabbage
Here's another top-rated St. Patrick's Day favorite that made this month's roster of most popular recipes. Corned beef (and it's accompanying spice packet) is simmered in a Dutch oven until fork-tender, then potatoes and carrots go in to keep it company. Cabbage joins the party at the last minute to make a simple, satisfying Irish-American boiled dinner.
Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry
Budget-friendly ground beef is sautéed with garlic, cabbage, and bell pepper and seasoned with soy sauce. An easy slurry of cornstarch and water thickens the sauce to make an easy stir-fry to serve with rice or noodles. Reviewer Roshanta Hurt comments, "Mine turned out excellent. I added onion and green pepper, and I sautéed the ground beef with sesame oil to bring out the Asian flavor even more. I'll definitely make this again with a different protein like shrimp or boneless, skinless chicken thighs!"
Lemon Cream Cheese Bars
This top-rated recipe is made with time-saving refrigerated crescent roll dough, tart lemons, cream cheese, butter, and sugar to create a 5-ingredient dessert that reviewers rave about. Allrecipes home cook Cathy Green says, "I made these today and they turned out delicious. The only change I did was I baked the bottom layer of dough first for 15 minutes, let it cool for 10 minutes then added the cream cheese filling and the top crust. I baked for 35 minutes and it was awesome. I will definitely make these again."
Mississippi Pot Roast
Pull out your slow cooker for this easy, crowd-pleasing pot roast. Fill it up with chuck roast, a jar of pepperoncini with its juice, au jus mix, and buttermilk ranch dressing. Season with salt and pepper, then turn it on Low and walk away. Come back in eight hours to a crock pot full of fork-tender beef you can serve over mashed potatoes or stuffed into hearty bread rolls.
Apple Cinnamon Chimichangas
Need a quick dessert or easy snack? Heat apple pie filling, roll it up burrito-style in flour tortillas, crisp them in hot oil, and dust them with cinnamon sugar. Allrecipes home cook Joslyn Summer says, "Loved it! So easy to make. I sprinkled a little cinnamon sugar inside before folding up. Also, I fried in oil + butter, then rolled in the cinnamon sugar. Served with whipping cream."
Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce
In about 30 minutes from start to finish, you could be sitting down to succulent pork chops smothered in saucy mushrooms. Some reviewers thickened the sauce with a little cornstarch or flour, and loved it served with potatoes
California Melt
This open-face sandwich is made with avocado, mushrooms, almond slices, tomato, and Swiss cheese all layered up and broiled until toasted and bubbly. Allrecipes home cook JKA put their own spin on it, saying, "This is a fabulous open-face sandwich. I did add a thin coat of mayo with olive oil to the toast, and I sautéed the mushrooms before placing them on the sandwich."
Honey Dijon Brussels Sprouts
This super quick recipe for steamed Brussels sprouts finishes off the dish with a butter and Dijon mustard sauce sweetened with honey and flavored with dill and onion powder. How good is it? Reviewer Gail Cobile says, "I didn't change anything with this recipe and these are some of the BEST Brussel sprouts I've ever made, bar none!"
Emily's Excellent Taco Casserole
When you have no idea what's for dinner and it has to be ready in about 35 minutes, you'll be glad you keep the ingredients for this easy, family-pleasing casserole on hand. Tortilla chips, chili (canned or leftover) and Cheddar cheese go for a 20-minute bake, then you dish it up with shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, sour cream, and salsa. Some reviewers added onions and black olives, too.