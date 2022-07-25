Our 15 Most Popular Recipes in July
July was a scorcher across the country and we know the last thing our Allrecipes community wants to do is spend a lot of time in the kitchen on a hot summer day. That's why this month was all about cooking up quick and easy meals — and sometimes there wasn't even cooking involved. From light watermelon feta salad to a super simple one-pot chicken thigh meal, Allrecipes' home cooks were getting in and out of the kitchen quickly, while still enjoying delicious recipes. Want to know what they loved making? Scroll through to find our most popular recipes from July.
Healthy Chicken Salad
"This healthy chicken salad recipe is made with a mixture of Greek yogurt and cottage cheese instead of regular mayonnaise, resulting in a healthier version that's still creamy and delicious but higher in protein. Apples and dried cranberries add a sweet-tart flavor, while chopped pecans provide textural interest in every bite. Serve it on crackers, on a croissant, in a pita, or grab a fork and just dig in," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Yoly.
Butter Beef
Break out the slow cooker for this incredibly simple three-ingredient beef recipe. Serve the savory, buttery beef over noodles, rice, or potatoes.
Shipwreck Dinner
Have a picky eater on your hands? Try this simple recipe to (literally) beef up your boxed mac and cheese. Add ground beef, tomatoes, peas, and carrots to make a hearty mac and cheese that will have everyone licking their plates clean. Plus, who can resist the name.
Easy Fried Zucchini
There's no need to order takeout when making fried zucchini at home is this simple. Just dredge the zukes in egg, Ritz crackers, salt, and pepper for a fried zucchini that rivals your favorite restaurant.
Light and Easy Greek Potato Salad
If you're a firm believer that mayo doesn't belong in potato salad, then we have the recipe for you. This potato salad is made with a red wine vinegar and lemon juice base for an easy dish that doesn't skimp on flavor.
Warm Corn Salad
Try your summer corn off the cob with this easy side dish. Cook your corn with onions in butter, top with spices, and serve. It's that simple.
Skillet Meatloaf
Sometimes you just don't have time to bake a meatloaf. When that's the case, you need this quick and easy Skillet Meatloaf recipe. It's just as delicious as a traditional meatloaf but cooked in almost half the time.
Watermelon Feta Salad
This watermelon and feta salad is the ultimate summer side. Made with fresh watermelon, onion, tomatoes, and arugula, it will have everyone begging you for the recipe.
Garlic Shrimp Kabobs
Fire up the grill and get your skewers ready! These simple grilled shrimp kabobs are beginner-friendly and loaded with savory garlic flavors.
The Last Caesar Salad Recipe You'll Ever Need
Just like the recipe says, this is the last Caesar salad recipe you'll ever need. "This is an unbelievable, restaurant-quality, creamy Caesar salad dressing that will make you swear off of anything store-bought again. To serve, toss with chopped romaine in a salad bowl and shave Parmesan cheese on top of salad; season with salt, black pepper, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice," says recipe creator Britt Brouwer.
Easy Sausage, Peppers and Onions with Elbows
It doesn't get much easier than this slow cooker meal that's made with sweet and hot sausages, bell peppers, and onions and served over a bed of noodles. You don't even have to make your own sauce, just use jarred!
Cottage Cheese Spinach Chicken
This chicken may look (and taste) worthy of a dinner party, but it only takes 30 or so minutes to make. It's so simple to stuff the chicken with the cottage cheese and spinach mixture — just fill, bake, and wait for the compliments to come flooding in.
One-Pot Cilantro Lime Chicken Thighs and Rice
Who doesn't love a one-pot meal? Not only are there fewer dishes to clean, but also all the tasty flavors can meld together even more. Plus, this recipe gives you an excuse to use your gorgeous Dutch oven.
Mediterranean Chicken and Pepper Casserole
"Vegetables, chicken breast, pasta, and Italian cheeses are baked until bubbly for a delicious one-pot dinner for two. I like to serve this with a light salad and crisp white wine," according to recipe contributor and Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen.
Avocado Ranch Chicken Salad
Say goodbye to boring lunches and hello to your new favorite chicken salad recipe. With just a few ingredients, you'll have the perfect creamy, flavorful, and hearty lunch ready to serve on your favorite bun.