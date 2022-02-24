Our 20 Most Popular Recipes in February
Maybe it's because Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter, but this month the Allrecipes community couldn't get enough comfort food. Whether it took the form of casseroles, meatloaf, soup, or potatoes, it was all about warm and filling foods to get them through the last few weeks of winter. Scroll through this collection of our most popular recipes in February to find dishes that will fill your belly and help keep you cozy until springtime.
Poor Man's Sandwich
Looking for a recipe that only requires a few pantry staple ingredients? This Depression-era sandwich is it. It's creamy peanut butter, pickles, onion, and mayo on whole wheat bread. It may sound weird, but reviewers love this sandwich.
Classic American-Style Potato Salad
Use red boiling potatoes, red wine vinegar, sweet pickles, mayo, and Dijon mustard to achieve this American-style potato salad. Reviewers say even mayo-haters will still love this side dish!
Grandma's Banana Bread
Somehow everything tastes better when it's made by grandma. In this recipe, she uses six whole bananas and buttermilk for an extra moist banana bread.
World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops
There's a good reason why these pork chops keep showing up in our roundups of most popular recipes. Not only are they delicious topped with a ketchup, honey, soy sauce, and garlic glaze, but they're also so easy to make in less than 30 minutes.
Grandma Rita's Soft Butter Rolls
These buttery rolls will stay soft and fluffy for days — and they rise quickly because you use two packages of yeast. "Followed the recipe as written. These rolls are simple to make and absolutely delicious. I rubbed butter on top of the rolls when they came out of the oven. Will be making these again," says reviewer jbl.
Chef John's Hot Sloppy Joe Dip
Chef John's Sloppy Joe dip deserves a spot at your next get-together. It has all the tasty flavors of a Sloppy Joe sandwich, but it's more versatile because you can serve it warm or room temp and with almost anything to dip — like vegetables, bread, chips, and crackers.
Absolute Mexican Cornbread
This cornbread is packed with flavors from the cream-style corn, green chile peppers, cheese, and sugar. Plus, reviewers say it stays moist. The only change home cooks make is to add the entire can of green chiles.
Sunday Brunch Casserole
This hearty casserole is packed with your favorite brunch foods, like potatoes, eggs, bacon, and vegetables, and only takes a little over an hour to make. Reviewers like to switch up the casserole by adding in their favorite vegetables, like onions or mushrooms.
Donut Muffins
It's the best of both worlds for muffin and doughnut lovers. These mini muffins are spiced with nutmeg and finished off with a cinnamon sugar coating that is reminiscent of a cinnamon sugar doughnut.
The Last Caesar Salad Recipe You'll Ever Need
After you make this Caesar salad dressing from scratch, you will never go back to store bought. "I made this for last night's dinner. It was beyond amazing. The salad bowl was empty. It's a keeper," says home cook itlnmade.
Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes
With just five ingredients you'll have the perfect, crispy salmon cakes ready to serve. They make a great side or snack topped with remoulade sauce.
Fried Rice Restaurant Style
No need to get takeout because this fried rice will do the trick. You can use any vegetables you like (this recipe uses baby carrots and frozen peas) but it's so easy to toss in a bag of frozen mixed vegetables, too.
Air Fryer Beignets
The air fryer will be a saving grace at your Mardi Gras party because now you can make simple beignets in just 25 minutes. Serve these sweet treats topped with powdered sugar and a side of chocolate or fruity dipping sauce.
Sheet Pan Breakfast Potatoes
These may be "breakfast" potatoes, but there's nothing stopping you from making the tasty creation for every meal. The crispy potatoes go hand-in-hand with the onion and bell pepper and the whole sheet pan dish is ready to serve in just 45 minutes.
Magic Pickle Dip
Calling all pickle lovers, this three-ingredient dip is about to become a staple in your home. It only takes 10 minutes to mix together the cream cheese, pickle spears, and dried beef, and once it's chilled you can serve the dip on crackers.
Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon Buns
These cinnamon buns develop an ooey gooey caramel-like sauce as they cook in the oven. Serve them warm, but be sure to nab one for yourself because they won't last long before everyone eats them.
Easy Meatloaf
With just a couple of simple ingredients, this meatloaf is foolproof for any home cook. Some reviewers like to add the glaze near the end of the bake, but it's up to you if you put it on before. "Love it! I have never been a fan of meatloaf. This recipe was the best. Flavorful and my family raved about it," says home cook gto757.
Slow Cooker Cream of Broccoli Soup
If the fact that you make this soup in the slow cooker wasn't enough to convince you to make it, how about the fact that you probably have all seven ingredients in your kitchen right now? "Sooo sooo delicious and easy. The kiddos even enjoyed this one...will be saving this recipe," says reviewer Kristi Lane.
Better-Than-Olive Garden® Alfredo Sauce
Who knew making homemade Alfredo sauce could be this easy? This recipe only takes 30 minutes and then you can serve it as any dish you like, try chicken Alfredo or fettuccine Alfredo.
Steak House Au Gratin Potatoes
"These super creamy and rich restaurant style potatoes will be gobbled up fast. They are excellent as leftovers warmed up in the microwave with eggs and bacon the next day," says recipe creator Ingalyn.