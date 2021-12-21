Our 20 Most Popular Recipes in December
When you think of popular December recipes, your mind probably immediately goes to holiday cooking and baking. And while this month's roundup of popular recipes certainly has some holiday cookies, fudge, and main dish recipes, you can't forget that December is also a month filled with comfort food. While we're all preparing for the holiday season, there's nothing easier than throwing together a casserole or dumping everything into the slow cooker for a few hours. So this month, our home cooks paused their sugar cookie decorating for a moment to make delicious taco casseroles and slow cooker briskets — as well as tasty appetizers for all their holiday festivities. Scroll through and get inspired by December's most-loved recipes.
Elisa's Famous Fudge
What's the holiday season without some fudge? Whether you're gifting fudge this year or just want some sweet melt-in-your-mouth candy to snack on, this fudge recipe should be your go-to this year. With chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, pecans, and marshmallow creme it's the perfect blend of delicious flavors.
Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake
Wake them up on Christmas morning with this treat! Chef John's coffee cake is made in an 8x10-inch baking pan and it's the perfect cake to serve a crowd if you have guests staying with you during the holidays. His 5-star cake has a simple sour cream coffee cake base topped with a pecan and cinnamon streusel followed by another layer of both.
Melt In Your Mouth Toffee
This five-ingredient toffee will be the easiest dessert you make this holiday. The toffee is topped with chocolate chips and walnuts and makes 48 servings — so even after you gift it, you'll still have plenty to save for yourself!
Sausage and Cream Cheese Pinwheels
Whether you're looking for a simple breakfast or party appetizer, these three-ingredient pinwheels are the best way to go. All you need is pork sausage, refrigerated crescent roll dough, and cream cheese and, voilà, you'll have an easy dish that everyone will love.
Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole
If you find yourself adding jalapeños to everything, you're going to love this spicy casserole. Not only does it have green chile peppers (of course), but it also has Hatch enchilada sauce and hot green chile salsa for an extra heat boost.
Classic Meatloaf
You can never go wrong with a classic — especially a meatloaf. Chef John's meatloaf has tons of veggies — like celery, carrots, bell pepper, and mushrooms — that give it a nice moist flavor and it's topped with a tasty glaze with brown sugar, ketchup (yes, Chef John puts ketchup on his meatloaf), Dijon mustard, and a little bit of hot sauce.
Crispy (No-Fry) Potato Pancake Poppers
These crispy potato poppers are the perfect bite-sized appetizer for literally any party. Everyone will love their crunchy texture and they'll be begging for the recipe. Shred your potatoes into hash brown-like pieces and combine them with garlic powder, salt, pepper, cayenne pepper, and some Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, then serve them topped with sour cream and chives.
The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies
Who needs store-bought sugar cookies when you can make these delicious homemade cookies? This highly-rated recipe is perfect for making holiday cut-out cookies that will hold their shape and stay thick. After you bake them, we recommend decorating these cookies with our Sugar Cookie Icing.
Joey's Peanut Butter Cookies
No one will be able to resist these moist and soft peanut butter-packed cookies. "How do I even begin to rave about these? A great, strong, peanut butter flavor, and perfectly soft and chewy. I've never had a peanut butter cookie so wonderful, and everyone in my family thought they were absolutely the best ever," says reviewer SOMLAND.
Chef John's Hot Sloppy Joe Dip
Whether you're making this Sloppy Joe dip for game day or simply a holiday party, everyone will rave about its hearty and delicious flavors. It has everything you love about Sloppy Joes, like ground beef, veggies, and Worcestershire sauce, all in a cheesy, portable dip. Chef John recommends you serve this dip with toasted baguette slices.
Easy Cinnamon Rolls
These cinnamon rolls are the perfect way to start any cold, winter's day. Your family will absolutely love these homemade cinnamon rolls warmed and topped with the vanilla-flavored icing
Zippy Tuna
Give your tuna salad a little kick with this five-minute spicy tuna recipe. In addition to mayo and yellow mustard, the tuna salad has creamy horseradish — and you can just eyeball how much you want to add. "A quick and easy recipe with a rare combination of ingredients however they do deliver a delightful flavor. Perfect as an appetizer on crackers or on a sandwich," says Allrecipes Allstar bd.weld.
Manda's Taco Casserole
This 40-minute casserole is super easy to make with ground beef, taco seasoning, hot chili beans, Doritos, and Cheddar cheese, and it's one the entire family will be asking you to make again and again. You can change up the chips or the chili that you use for a different meal every time.
Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce
Reviewers say these pork chops smothered with garlic mushroom sauce taste restaurant quality — and they only take 30 minutes to make! The versatile recipe can be used with bone-in pork chops, boneless pork chops, or even pork tenderloin.
Bev's Chocolate Pie
Chocolate pie with meringue topping will make for a great dessert this holiday season. Use your favorite pie crust recipe or simply use a store-bought crust and fill it with the cocoa-vanilla mixture, then after the initial bake, top it with meringue and bake it again until the meringue is golden.
Buckeyes I
Buckeyes are a great non-traditional cookie to add to your holiday spread. The no-bake cookies are simply peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate to look like the buckeye nut native to Ohio. Reviewers say not to skip the chilling step for the peanut butter balls — and the longer the better — so they won't melt when you dip them in the chocolate.
Cousin David's Slow Cooker Brisket
Looking to try a new meat for the holiday dinner this year? Try this brisket. It's only four ingredients and because it's made in the slow cooker, it won't take up valuable oven space. If you want to increase the serving size for your family's needs, simply toggle the "adjust servings" button to automatically increase the ingredient amounts.
Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste
This side dish is so good that it just might overshadow your dinner. The potatoes are coated in a mayo, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper mixture that makes the potatoes extra flavorful and crispy after they're broiled.
Chocolate Crinkles II
These classic Christmas cookies are seriously foolproof. The chocolate cookie dough is rolled in confectioners' sugar and then the oven does the rest of the crinkling magic. If you want a richer chocolate flavor, reviewers recommend using Dutch cocoa powder or black cocoa powder.
Creamy Pasta with Cauliflower
This creamy Swedish pasta is packed with flavors from the cheesy cream sauce, plus a hint of red pepper flakes, tomatoes, cauliflower, and onion. "Tasty and easy! I needed to add some salt, and next time I might sauté some garlic with the vegetables, too," says Allrecipes Allstar fabeveryday.