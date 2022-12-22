Our 15 Most Popular Recipes in December

Can you believe it's already the end of December, let alone the end of the year? We certainly can't. But the end of the month (and year) signifies that it's also time to share our most beloved recipes from this month. These are the recipes the Allrecipes community couldn't stop cooking in December. From holiday prep — including recipes for prime rib and cinnamon rolls — to easy meals that get dinner on the table quickly during the stressful season — like casseroles and soups — these recipes made our home cooks' month a little more flavorful. Grab your grocery list and get ready to find your must-try dishes for next week.

01 of 16

Easy Cinnamon Rolls

close up view of Cinnamon Rolls with icing in a round baking dish with a spatula
DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS

Put that can of cinnamon rolls down! Making homemade cinnamon rolls for your Christmas morning breakfast is almost just as easy — especially since this recipe uses frozen bread dough as the base. You only need 25 minutes of prep time, then your family will wake to a house smelling of delicious fresh cinnamon, sugar, and walnuts.

02 of 16

Poor Man's Pie

Poor Man's Pie
lutzflcat

You don't need any fancy ingredients to make this budget-friendly main dish. Simply brown your ground beef and combine it with green beans and cream of mushroom soup. Dump the meat mixture, mashed potatoes, and cheese in a 9x13 and you'll have a hearty dinner ready to serve in under an hour.

03 of 16

German Potato Bacon Soup

German Potato Bacon Soup in bowls
fabeveryday

This simple potato soup comes together in less than an hour with just a few pantry staple ingredients. Reviewers say that while this soup is excellent right off the stove, it's phenomenal the next day after the flavors have melded together.

04 of 16

Manda's Taco Casserole

Spice up your Taco Tuesday with this taco casserole. It's great when you're short on time and ingredients — as it only calls for five things you likely have in your kitchen. The casserole is sure to be a fan favorite, and your kids will be so excited to eat Doritos for dinner!

05 of 16

Mayo Chicken

A single mayo chicken breast served with a green salad with tomatoes
Meredith Food Studios

The not-so-secret ingredient in this recipe is the mayo. By giving your chicken a healthy coating of your favorite mayonnaise, you're ensuring the chicken is perfectly moist and crispy when it comes out of the oven.

06 of 16

Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

bowl of Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings
Meredith Food Studios

There are few things easier than a five-ingredient, set-and-forget slow cooker meal. Most reviewers like to follow the cooking tip and use broth or stock instead of water (some even add a bouillon cube to the water) for a more flavorful soup.

07 of 16

French Onion-Breaded Baked Chicken

French onion soup mix, mayo, and bread crumbs may seem like a strange base for a chicken recipe, but don't knock this one until you try it. With a solid 4.5-stars, this baked chicken will surprise even the pickiest eater with how delicious it is!

08 of 16

Birria de Pollo (Chicken Birria)

Birria de Pollo (Chicken Birria)
Birria de Pollo (Chicken Birria). Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

"This birria de pollo is deeply flavorful, rich, hearty, a little smoky, and just plain delicious," says recipe creator Liv Dansky. This Mexican-inspired soup is perfect for the upcoming chilly winter nights.

09 of 16

Chef John's Perfect Prime Rib

slices of medium-rare prime rib on a serving platter
"Amazing prime rib!". Janet

Still need a prime rib recipe for your holiday dinner? Look no further than Chef John's community-loved prime rib. With over 2,000 5-star reviews, you know it's going to be a hit wherever you serve it.

10 of 16

Hamburger Stroganoff

"My whole family loves this recipe for beef stroganoff with hamburger meat. It's a hearty meal with rich, tangy, and delicious flavors. Garnish with additional sour cream and fresh parsley," says recipe creator Linzie Smith.

11 of 16

Layered Pea Salad

This layered salad with peas, lettuce, Miracle Whip, cheese, and bacon is delicious enough that even the kids will eat their veggies. For a festive, holiday side, some reviewers like to add red and green bell peppers to give it a pop of color.

12 of 16

Creamy Tuscan Garlic Chicken

Creamy Tuscan Garlic Chicken
My Hot Southern Mess

A creamy, flavorful, hearty meal that's ready in 30 minutes? We know, it sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what this recipe has to offer. Cook your chicken in the cheesy sundried tomato and spinach sauce, then serve the whole dish over pasta — you'll have enough cream sauce to coat the noodles too!

13 of 16

Slow Cooker Honey Garlic Pork Loin Roast

"This is one of the tastiest meals I've made! I followed the recipe to a T and so glad I did! Even my teenage boys loved it," says reviewer Kristina Semler. "I served it with delicata squash from my garden and glazed carrots. Next time I might try using country-style ribs...but I won't alter the recipe, it's perfect!"

14 of 16

Firecracker Chicken

high angle looking down at a bowl of rice, topped with firecracker chicken

"Fantastic recipe! This is a new favorite! I love trying out new recipes that turn out so great! I think this could be good with some chopped roasted peanuts thrown in at the end with some fried rice and broccoli," says home cook Jennifer Breton.

15 of 16

Johnny Marzetti Casserole

Johnny Marzetti Casserole is always a fan-favorite recipe on our site. So, if you haven't made it yet, now's your chance!

