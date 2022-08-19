Our 20 Most Popular Recipes From August
The Allrecipes community was cooking up quite the selection of recipes in August — from tasty comfort food casseroles to deliciously easy chicken-based dishes, the recipe possibilities seemed endless. So, whether you're stumped about what to make for dinner or are itching to use your recently-bought slow cooker, keep scrolling to see this month's fan-favorite recipes among our audience.
Johnny Marzetti Casserole
Get ready to experience an explosion of flavor with our delicious Johnny Marzetti Casserole! Thanks to the the mild Italian sausage and juicy diced tomatoes, after you make this casserole it will become one of your favorite recipes.
Marinated Cucumber, Onion, and Tomato Salad
Amish Tomato Pie
This Amish Tomato pie is a great way to use up any leftover Roma or heirloom tomatoes from your garden. While it may take a bit more time to prepare this delectable pie, we promise that once you take a bite, you'll realize that it was worth the wait.
Runza Casserole for Two
If you're looking for the perfect recipe to make for your next dinner date, we highly recommend this tasty Runza casserole. "Very yummy — quick and easy to make! I will definitely be making this one again," says reviewer Coral.
Brunch Potato Casserole
Everyone in your household will love this Brunch Potato Casserole! Not only will your family love the creamy and cheesy flavors, but also the crispy bacon and hearty potatoes. And, with this recipe producing over 15 servings, there's more than enough for everyone.
Stuffed Zucchini
Use up that fresh zucchini from your garden by stuffing it with sausage, bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic, and other yummy ingredients. Recipe creator LTHASKINS recommends enjoying this scrumptious dish with French bread and a salad.
Best Caprese Salad
Before the summer ends, one sensational salad that you have to make is this light and fresh Caprese salad. Created using fresh mozzarella cheese, basil leaves, bright-red heirloom tomatoes, olive oil, and ground black pepper, this salad is the perfect dish to enjoy on a cool, summer evening.
Garden- Fresh Tomato Soup
Tomato soup is a classic recipe to make when you're feeling under the weather or when you're craving a light meal. Once you're done making this recipe, top it with some savory basil leaves and velvety Parmesan cheese to boost the flavor of this already-delicious soup.
Cheesy Lemon Chicken Pasta
Enjoy the wonderful flavors of lemon and chicken, plus the earthy taste of mushrooms, in this cheesy pasta. Ready in just 35 minutes, this is one pasta dish that is sure to be a crowd pleaser.
Meat Lover's Slow Cooker Spaghetti Sauce
Make a delicious spaghetti sauce in your Crockpot using this simple recipe. The flavor combination will leave you speechless and have you incorporating the sauce into all your pasta dishes.
Mennonite Cabbage Potato Kielbasa Bake
This Mennonite Cabbage Potato Kielbasa Bake is perfect for Sunday brunch, a family dinner, or a potluck meal. After you make this dish, you will receive endless compliments. "Awesome! Just good, hearty comfort food at its best," according to home cook Turtlesmith.
Slow Cooker Pork Rib Tips
Put your slow cooker to good use by making these flavorful pork rib tips. Trust us, once you make this recipe, your slow cooker will become your new favorite kitchen tool. Serve these tender rib tips with a fresh, crispy salad.
Hawaiian Beach Shrimp
This sweet and salty shrimp recipe will remind you of the beach and is sure to leave your taste buds wanting more. Each piece of shrimp is packed with delicious spices, including lemon pepper seasoning, garlic, oyster sauce, and fresh parsley.
Different Chicken Divan
The classic chicken divan recipe is taken to a whole new level of deliciousness with the addition of some tasty French fried onions. Make this recipe when you want to spice up your usual chicken divan dish or when you're in the mood to try something new.
Chicken Tetrazzini for a Crowd
From the cream of mushroom soup to the sautéed mushrooms and pimentos, chicken tetrazzini is one dish that will never disappoint. Recipe creator Lois Shaw adds that you can substitute the chicken for turkey.
Easy 5-Ingredient Roasted Salmon
You only need 35 minutes and five ingredients to make this tender, roasted salmon dish. To really impress your guests, top it with some fresh lemon slices and parsley and serve it with roasted sweet potatoes.
Roasted Zucchini Casserole
Try this stellar casserole when you want to use up leftover zucchini or simply feel like trying a new, yummy dish.
Fried Egg Sandwich
Your morning routine will be a whole lot easier with these scrumptious fried egg sandwiches. Ready in 15 minutes, this breakfast sandwich will have you skipping your regular drive-thru order and opting to make breakfast at home.
Perfect Chicken
There's only one word to describe this chicken recipe and that is: perfect. The flavors of chicken broth, chopped onion, white wine, dried rosemary, and sage all come together to create this hearty chicken dish that will put nothing but smiles on your family's face.
Slow Cooker Baked Potatoes
Instead of popping your potatoes into the oven, use your slow cooker to create these flavorful baked potatoes. Trust us, not only does this recipe allow you to keep your kitchen cool, but you can create four delicious, restaurant-worthy baked potatoes in the comfort of your own home.