27 Crazy Good Milkshake Recipes You Must Try
Have your dessert, and drink it too! Bring the soda shop to your kitchen with our best milkshake recipes. We've got plenty of ideas for flavors, combos, and garnishes to take your shakes over the top. Check out all our homemade milkshake recipes that are sure to satisfy when the milkshake craving hits.
Chocolate Banana Milkshake
"This milkshake has a great balance of milk to ice cream, and I like the half of a banana so it doesn't become too overpowering," says Allrecipes Allstar House of Aqua.
Cinnameg Chocolate Milkshake
Cinnamon adds fall flavor to a classic chocolate milkshake. "I never thought about putting cinnamon in my milkshake; now I see what I've been missing!" says reviewer Kate Kwiatkowski.
Georgia Shake
Peanut butter cups are blended with chocolate ice cream and milk to make this indulgent treat. Garnish with another crumbled cup to take it over the top.
Cafe Latte Milkshake
Recipe creator Sally Peters describes this caffeinated shake as "A delightful coffee milkshake to pick you up on those hot days. If you feel like going to extreme measures, top it with a dollop of whipped cream and chocolate shavings."
Yummy Strawberry Shake
This traditional strawberry shake uses just five simple ingredients: fresh strawberries, ice, milk, strawberry ice cream, and sugar.
Simple Avocado Milkshake
Avocado and banana make this shake super creamy without using any ice cream!
Oreo Milkshake
Garnish this classic shake with whipped cream and an additional chocolate sandwich cookie.
Shamrock Shakes
Why wait for St. Patrick's Day to enjoy this minty green shake? "Wow! I loved this recipe! I didn't have any mint extract so I put in a bunch of after eight chocolates and blended them along with it and it gave it a nice minty taste," says reviewer kiramavery.
Iced Mocha Fusion Shake
Mocha-flavored instant coffee mix makes this shake a suitable alternative to your morning cup of joe.
S'mores Mega Milkshake
"This over-the-top ice cream treat is fun to share with a crowd," says recipe creator Leslie Kelly. "Put toppings out buffet-style and it's time for a make-your-own-milkshake party. Serve with straws and iced tea spoons and loads of napkins."
Peanut Butter & Jelly Milkshake
This lunchbox staple is made better in milkshake form. "I'm going to make it ten million times," says reviewer Isabella Murphy.
Thick Chocolate Shake
This ultra-rich chocolate shake will make you feel like a kid again: "This is something my mom use to make for us kids as a cool treat on a warm day," says recipe creator love2cook.
Chocolate Mint Milkshake
"This was so delicious. If you want to add an adult twist, add a tablespoon of creme de menthe. It was great!" says reviewer Beth.
Baileys Milkshakes
Prepare your own toppings bar to go along with these boozy, Irish cream shakes.
The Perfect Peanut Butter Milkshake
When the PB cravings hit, use just three ingredients to make this creamy milkshake: vanilla ice cream, milk, and peanut butter.
Maple Bacon Milkshake
"This milkshake is so incredibly awesome! It's now officially confirmed, bacon makes everything way better," says reviewer Esmee Williams.
Banana Ice Cream Shake
Although the recipe calls for vanilla ice cream, you can substitute other flavors like chocolate or strawberry to create new combinations.
Orange Cream Milkshake
The time-honored combination of orange and cream makes for a refreshing and nostalgic shake on a hot summer's day.
Frozen Mocha
Hot cocoa mix and instant coffee granules give this shake its mocha flavor. Reviewer Mom of 4 says, "Refreshing and a lot less expensive than the coffee or ice cream shops."
Chocolate Banana Latte Shake
Before you pour what's left in the coffee pot down the drain, consider saving it for this scrumptious shake.
Mama's Milkshake
This unique combination of cold brew concentrate, cookies-and-cream ice cream, half-and-half, and almond extract makes for a nutty, coffee-flavored shake. Allrecipes Allstar Deb C says, "It's as good as it looks."
Blueberry Banana Milkshake
Here's a summertime treat that kids will love — and it sneaks in fresh blueberries and bananas.
Quick and Easy Pumpkin Pie Milkshake
Use your leftover pumpkin pie to make this autumnal milkshake: "I loved the idea of chucking some pie in the blender and making a milkshake out of it," says Allrecipes Allstar Christina.
Dee's Chocolate Peppermint Milk Shake
"I am a huge fan of Chick-Fil-A's Seasonal Peppermint shake, so I decided, why not make my own at home!" says recipe creator CuisineLover.
Frosted Almond Coconut Cream Coffee
Here's a refreshing coffee beverage with a tropical twist thanks to cream of coconut and sweetened coconut flakes.
Ube Milkshake
Ube – a purple yam native to the Philippines — gives this 3-ingredient shake a striking violet hue.
Easy Holiday Eggnog Shake
"If you're an eggnog lover, try this recipe...it's absolutely delicious!" says Allrecipes Allstar lutzflcat.