Our Top 20 Brunch Recipes of All Time

By Leslie Kelly
Updated January 05, 2021
Credit: Angela Brakatselos

Because we LOVE all things brunch-worthy, here are the recipes that get loads of attention from our the Allrecipes users who like, save, review, and serve up tips on the very best dishes from our extensive lineup of brunch faves. Mix yourself up a Bloody Mary or a super chill smoothie, and enjoy this tasty greatest hits tour, complete with commentary from our community!

1 of 21

JP's Big Daddy Biscuits

Credit: Sarah
JP's Big Daddy Biscuits

"This recipe will produce the biggest biscuits in the history of the world," says John Pickett. "Serve these gems with butter, preserves, honey, gravy — or they can also be used as dinner rolls."

2 of 21

To Die For Blueberry Muffins

Credit: Dianne
To Die For Blueberry Muffins

"Wow! My search for perfect blueberry muffins ends here," says CINDERW. "They came out like you would expect from a gourmet bakery."

3 of 21

Brunch on the Bayou

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
Brunch on the Bayou

"If I could give this more than five stars, I would," says Sheri Wilson. "It was both easy and delicious. I made it for my husband's birthday brunch, and everyone raved."

4 of 21

Cheesy Amish Breakfast Casserole

Credit: lovestohost
Cheesy Amish Breakfast Casserole

"When I need to feed a crowd this is the recipe I use," says SEWNUTS1980. "It is delicious. There are never any leftovers - even if I make two pans. The guys in my office request it often. YUM!"

5 of 21

Cheesy Ham Hash Brown Casserole

Credit: Cookin'Mama
Cheesy Ham Hash Brown Casserole

"Love, love, love this casserole," says LoraM. "I only add some fried onions, but otherwise this is delicious! The smell as it is cooking is simply criminal!"

6 of 21

Jay's Hearty Breakfast Skillet

Credit: mommyluvs2cook
Jay's Hearty Breakfast Skillet

"Our family calls this 'South Dakota Breakfast,"' says Margo. "Everything but the kitchen sink goes in. It's especially good the last morning when camping, to use up all the leftovers. Love this breakfast!"

7 of 21

Party Mimosa

Credit: Blaine Moats
Party Mimosa

"Holy YUM! It was hard to quit drinking this little treasure," raves 3hungryboys. "I served in champagne flutes with a raspberry in each glass."

8 of 21

Overnight French Toast

Credit: Melissa Goff
Overnight French Toast

"Delicious and beautiful, and perfect just as written," says naples34102. "I used a good quality Italian bread, and chose to serve the blueberry sauce on the side. My out-of-town guests, both of whom are professional chefs, loved this so much they asked for the recipe."

9 of 21

Orange Pecan French Toast

Credit: Kimberly Kahmann Harvey
Orange Pecan French Toast

"My family loved this, it was made for brunch, and this is a definite addition to our monthly menu," says PapaSmurf. "Planned on making so I had all ingredients ready. Forget leftovers, it was eaten fast."

10 of 21

Good Old-Fashioned Pancakes

Credit: Angela Brakatselos
Good Old-Fashioned Pancakes

"Oh my, oh my, oh my!!! These are by far the best pancakes I've ever made at home and reminded me of IHOP pancakes," says Stephsue.

11 of 21

Scrambled Egg Brunch Bread

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
Scrambled Egg Brunch Bread

"I made this as part of the Recipe Group and this was so yummy," says mauigirl. "I loved the creamy egg filling and the pretty presentation. I will definitely serve this to company in the future."

12 of 21

Clarke's Quiche

Credit: NeonDial
Clarke's Quiche

"The best quiche I've ever tasted," raves Shelley Jean John. "I'm new to cooking but was able to do it!"

13 of 21

Creme Brulee French Toast

Credit: LynnInHK
Creme Brulee French Toast

"I've been making this for my guests at my bed and breakfast for about four years, and it always comes out perfect," says Dee Dee.

14 of 21

Leftover Pancake Breakfast Sandwich

Credit: Molly
Leftover Pancake Breakfast Sandwich

"A great way to use up leftover pancakes," says tiffany13. "It's more of a knife-and-fork breakfast, rather than a eat-with-your-hands sandwich. There's room for lots of variation! I use the Buttermilk Pancakes II recipe for the pancakes."

15 of 21

Chef John's Monte Cristo Benedict

Credit: Baking Nana
Chef John's Monte Cristo Benedict

"Imagine the best French toast you've ever had, combined with the best ham and cheese sandwich you've ever had, topped with perfectly poached eggs," says Chef John. "You don't need any Hollandaise because the poached egg yolks are the sauce."

16 of 21

Ultimate Tofu Breakfast Bowl

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
Ultimate Tofu Breakfast Bowl

"Tofu scrambles up just like eggs, and with some clever spices, even non-vegans will barely notice the difference," says isachandra. "Try setting out toppings to let family or guests assemble their own burrito bowls."

17 of 21

Gloomy Day Smoothie

Credit: CC<3s2Bake
Gloomy Day Smoothie

"So simple, so good. I added a teaspoon of coconut extract and it set it off nicely," says Christianna. "I used a frozen banana and the texture was so nice and... well, smooth."

18 of 21

Bright Blue Monday Cake

Credit: Molly
Bright Blue Monday Cake

"I am a ten-year-old girl with high goals in baking," says Alaina. "I think this cake is truly wonderful."

19 of 21

Heart Attack Eggs

Credit: France C
Heart Attack Eggs

"This is a great breakfast, especially on the weekend," says KIRBERT70. "You fry bacon on a skillet, then after the bacon is crispy, fry eggs in the bacon grease. Garnish your plate with toast or fruit."

20 of 21

Fluffy Pancakes

Credit: Hannah Culbertson
Fluffy Pancakes

"This recipe has served me well for years. Whenever we have overnight company, everyone insists these are the best pancakes they've ever eaten," Kris says.

21 of 21

