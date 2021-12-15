Our 20 Most Popular Recipes on Pinterest in 2021
Whether you use Pinterest to gather dinner inspiration, delicious dessert ideas, or just fun recipes that you hope to make one day, it's a great place where home cooks can find and share recipes. The Allrecipes community of home cooks loves Pinterest for everything from breakfast to dessert, plus dinner, sides, and snacks. Scroll through to find our most pinned, shared, and tried-and-true recipes that our Pinterest users loved in 2021. And, if you're looking for a casserole to try or a tasty pie to top off a tasty meal, you just might want to go pin these recipes, too.
World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops
These simple pork chops have a ketchup, honey, soy sauce, and garlic glaze and can be made on the grill or in the oven. The quick and easy pork chops are a nice change from traditional breaded pork chops, and everyone will love the special sauce.
Good Old Fashioned Pancakes
Skip the boxed pancake mix and make them from scratch instead. This recipe uses pantry staple ingredients and will give you tasty, fluffy pancakes in just 20 minutes. Serve these hotcakes topped with syrup, fruit, chocolate chips, or anything else you like.
Steakhouse Potatoes Romanoff
Chef John's potatoes Romanoff may look like a fancy dish, but it's actually super easy to make. The casserole is cheesy and creamy with a little kick of heat from the cayenne pepper, and Chef John says it's a great dish to make when you want to impress your family at big holiday meals.
Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste
The secret to these easy potatoes is mayonnaise. We know it may sound odd, but the mayo mixture will make the potatoes brown and crispy after they are broiled. Turn to this recipe when you want to dress up your boring old potato wedges.
Lemon Cream Cheese Bars
These bright and flavorful treats are the perfect use for that roll of store-bought crescent roll dough in your fridge. May reviewers opted to bake the bottom layer of crescent dough for a few minutes and letting it cool before topping with the lemony cream cheese mixture and the top layer of dough. Finish by baking for another 30 minutes to get the top golden brown.
Best Steak Marinade in Existence
If you're looking for an excellent steak marinade, this one lives up to it's name. It's filled with flavors, like soy sauce, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, basil, parsley, and hot pepper sauce, that will take your steak to the next level.
Grandma's Ground Beef Casserole
Grandma's casserole is a great recipe to use up some of the ingredients in your fridge — like ground beef, cream cheese, and sour cream. The hearty casserole is loaded with tasty flavors that come together to create the perfect comforting weeknight meal.
Rotisserie Chicken and Stuffing Casserole
Who says stuffing is only a Thanksgiving food? This easy casserole is made with rotisserie chicken and a box of quick-cooking stuffing, so it only takes 15 minutes to prep. If you want to sneak some veggies in there, reviewers like to use broccoli, corn, peas, mushrooms, and carrots.
Janet's Rich Banana Bread
If you look in your kitchen right now, there are probably a couple of overripe bananas somewhere. The good news is you only need two bananas to make this top-rated banana bread! The bread is made with sour cream so it's super moist, and with more than 8,000 5-star reviews, it's truly a must-try.
Emily's Excellent Taco Casserole
Emily's taco casserole is the quickest and easiest meal you can make for your next Taco Tuesday. It's made with tortilla chips — though reviewers also like to use Frito's or Doritos — vegetarian chili, and cheese. Then you can top the casserole with your favorite taco toppings like salsa, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato.
Million Dollar Cake
While this cake is simply made with a box of cake mix, it's the frosting that's worth a million bucks. The frosting is light and refreshing with mandarin orange and pineapple flavors that come through with the vanilla pudding.
To Die For Blueberry Muffins
With more than 11,000 5-star reviews, these blueberry muffins might just be the best thing you bake this week. Reviewers say these muffins will give you evenly distributed blueberries in every bite. And the cinnamon sugar crumb mixture is a must-have on these delicious treats.
Easy Meatloaf
This recipe is completely foolproof — even if it's your first time making meatloaf. The simple mixture has bread crumbs, onions, spices, and ground beef, and it's finished off with a brown sugar, mustard, and ketchup sauce.
Chef John's Hot Sloppy Joe Dip
Chef John's Sloppy Joe dip will be your new go-to party appetizer. The hearty dip has everything you love about Sloppy Joes, like ground beef, veggies, ketchup, and Worcestershire sauce, all in an easy-to-make dip that everyone will love. Serve this dip with baguette slices, chips, or even over Tater Tots.
The Best Thai Coconut Soup
This soup is ready to serve in just over an hour and has a bold Thai-inspired flavor that reviewers love. It's made with coconut milk, shrimp, fish paste, shiitake mushrooms, and a handful of other ingredients that make this soup a favorite
Old Fashioned Creamy Rice Pudding
In just 30 minutes, you'll have creamy, comforting rice pudding that will be gone in no time. This recipe calls for golden raisins, which are optional, but reviewers also like to add cranberries or cinnamon to the dessert.
Broccoli, Rice, Cheese, and Chicken Casserole
This comforting, cheesy casserole uses a handful of ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry. By using instant rice, chunk chicken, and frozen broccoli, you'll save tons of time on prep and the whole casserole will be ready in just 45 minutes.
Mom's Fabulous Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuit Crust
Using refrigerated biscuit dough and a rotisserie chicken makes this recipe the easiest way to make a chicken pot pie. Instead of a pie tin, this comforting meal is made in a casserole dish — or some reviewers have even used a cast iron skillet.
Oma's Rhubarb Cake
This cake is the perfect way to use up the fresh rhubarb from your spring and summer bounty. It's like a sour cream coffee cake with rhubarb and a cinnamon crumb mixture on top. Plus, it's made in a 9x13 baking dish, so it can't get any easier.
Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie
Grandma really does know best with this recipe that has raked in more than 2,000 5-star reviews. This pie is simple to make with an easy-to-follow recipe for the lemon filling and meringue, and it's ready in just 40 minutes.