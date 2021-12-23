Our 20 Best New Soups and Stews of 2021
When the Allrecipes community craves comfort, soups and stews rank among the foods they turn to the most. And just as our home cooks consistently reach for soups and stews, they continue to share new recipes with us year after year. Published in 2021, these 20 soup and stew recipes stand out as community favorites, and it's no wonder. They're hearty, satisfying, and flavorful. Our best of the year include Greek Lemon and Chicken Soup, Old-Fashioned Hamburger Stew, Hearty Cabbage Roll Soup, and beef bourguignon.
Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon
France's traditional beef stew meets the convenience of modern appliances with this Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon. Cooking it for six to eight hours allows the flavors to really meld.
Slow Cooker Pasta Fagioli Soup
Another slow cooker favorite, this take on pasta fagioli calls on a jar of spaghetti sauce for extra flavor and convenience.
Greek Lemon and Chicken Soup (Avgolemono)
No dairy needed to whip up this Greek Lemon and Chicken Soup (Avgolemono), which gets its creaminess from eggs.
Quick Sloppy Joe Stew
The sloppy Joe takes the form of stew for a meal that's as comforting and filling as the sandwich, thanks to starchy potatoes and corn.
Gnocchi, Spinach, and Meatball Soup
You can certainly make a meal of this creamy Gnocchi, Spinach, and Meatball Soup, which includes a recipe for meatballs if you're up for making them from scratch. Otherwise, store-bought meatballs do the trick.
Hearty Italian Sausage and Bean Soup
Our Hearty Italian Sausage and Bean Soup pairs pantry ingredients with fresh herbs and aromatics for a dish that comes together in just over 30 minutes.
Homemade Chicken Stew
Brimming with vegetables, this creamy chicken stew will easily earn a place on your regular dinner rotation. Home cook Ricky57 tells us it tasted even better the next day.
Slow Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup
Recipe creator Betty Rube describes this recipe as a "healthier Olive Garden-style soup with lowered salt content, turkey instead of beef, and no carrots because they are high on the glycemic index."
Instant Pot® Beef and Mushroom Stew
Tender chuck roast yields a robust gravy with red wine, beef stock, tomato paste, soy sauce, and fish sauce in the mix. "If you want to add a thickener, use the optional directions for cornstarch. We liked it over wide egg noodles, but it would also work on top of rice or mashed potatoes," Allrecipes Allstar and recipe contributor Bibi says.
Old-Fashioned Hamburger Stew
Canned tomatoes, frozen mixed vegetables, onion, and Russet potatoes bulk up this tomato-based ground beef soup. Bouillon cubes, cooking sherry, Sriracha, and Worcestershire sauce amp up its flavor.
Hawaiian Beef and Tomato Stew
"This low-and-slow beef stew is very easy to prepare. It's just perfect for a lazy weekend supper. Once everything is in the pot, let the oven finish up for you, and add the peas at the very end. Of course, you can brown the beef beforehand, if you wish, but there is plenty of flavor and great color without browning. Enjoy with rice, noodles, or mashed potatoes, or keep it simple with a hot, crusty bread on the side." -- Allrecipes Allstar Bibi
Leftover Mashed Potato Soup
You'll love mashed potatoes even more as leftovers once you try this soup, which calls for six cups of them. Half-and-half adds to their creaminess, while bacon and chicken broth play up the potatoes' savory side.
French Lentil Soup
This vegetarian French Lentil Soup begins with a 10-minute mirepoix, an aromatic recipe base that, in French cooking, consists of celery, onions, and carrots cooked in butter or oil.
Hearty Cabbage and Ham Soup
Loaded with ham, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, and peas, this rustic soup will become a fast favorite in cabbage season.
Instant Pot® Creamy Chicken Stew
"This is amazing!" says home cook Heather Caldwell, who started with frozen chicken, cooking it in the Instant Pot first. "This will definitely be a new recipe we will make at least once a month!"
Irish Stout Beef Stew
Our Irish Stout Beef Stew will be well worth the six-hour cook time as the ingredients meld over the stove. Serve it with Irish Soda Bread, which you can bake while you wait!
Hearty Cabbage Roll Soup
Our Hearty Cabbage Roll Soup comes together easier than cabbage rolls, as you can more or less toss the ingredients into a Dutch oven or pot — no rolling required.
Slow Cooker Chicken and Lentil Soup
"This is total cozy comfort food. I love letting the slow cooker do all the work! This soup packs in a ton of warm spices and the chicken is just so incredibly flavorful and tender," Allrecipes Allstar Rebekah Rose Hills says.
Moroccan Shrimp Stew
Between shrimp and garbanzo beans for protein, plus fresh vegetables like carrots and bell peppers, this tomato-based, Moroccan-inspired shrimp stew is healthy and hearty.
Mom's Perfect Chili
"Smoky tomato flavors lead the way in this comforting classic. This is the perfect chili recipe in my opinion -- it's not so fancy that it's intimidating at all, but it's definitely a step above chili packet recipes and chili beans," Allrecipes Culinary Producer NicoleMcmom says.