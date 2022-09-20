Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in September
There's something to be said about trying new things. What better new recipe to try than one of these 10 that the Allrecipes community is already loving? These recipes have only been on our site since the beginning of September, but have already garnered so much love from home cooks everywhere. From new Chef John favorites to air fryer winners, these recipes are worth a make. Scroll through to check it out!
Korean Barbecue-Style Meatballs
Step aside cocktail meatballs, these are our new go-to appetizer. Chef John's meatballs are saucy, savory, and just a little bit spicy for the perfect bite every time. Trust us, they'll be a hit at your next tailgate.
Blueberry Cream Cheese Wontons
With just three ingredients you'll have delicious pockets of crunchy, creamy, and sweet desserts. Simply fill the wontons with cream cheese and blueberry pie filling, seal them up, then air fry until golden brown perfection.
Pork Tenderloin with Peaches
Switch it up from your regular pork tenderloin recipe and try this one this week instead. The peach, chicken broth, orange juice concentrate, and ground ginger sauce makes the best sweet and savory addition to the pork.
Air Fryer Grilled Peaches
You don't even need a grill to make these grilled peaches — just an air fryer. Stuff them with oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla, and air fry until the oat mixture is crispy.
Green Onion Garlic Naan Bread
There's no yeast needed in this Chef John recipe for naan. "While I originally tried this method to save time, it produces what might be my favorite style of naan. It really is incredible whether you use garlic and green onions, or not," he says.
Texas Ranch Water
This cocktail is made right in the Topo Chico bottle — how easy is that? Just drink a few ounces of the mineral water, add tequila and lime juice, and gently turn it upside down to mix.
Chef John's Mulligatawny Soup
"This was amazing! Everyone including the 6 [year old] was going back for more. Anyway, it's a soup so lots of room to play around but I got pretty darn close. The naan was a perfect pairing to make a full meal for 4 big eaters with leftovers," says a reviewer.
Air Fryer Spicy Onion Rings
Calling all spicy food fans! These air fryer onion rings have a nice zip of hot flavor thanks to the RedHot Chile and Lime seasoning and adobo all-purpose seasoning in both the batter and breading.
Caprese Pasta with Thai Basil
This light pasta dish is a great end-of-summer meal to use up any of your leftover produce. You'll love the new flavors the lemon-infused white balsamic vinegar brings to the dish.
Cowboy Candy (Candied Jalapeños)
"These sweet and spicy jalapeños are so versatile. The heat from the jalapeños is highlighted by the subtle warming notes of cumin, anise and turmeric. Serve these on sandwiches, burgers and pizza, in cornbread, on a charcuterie board or even as a cocktail garnish," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar France C.