Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in November

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on November 27, 2022
close up of a whole pecan pie cheesecake on a serving plate with a slice being lifted out

We here at Allrecipes are very passionate about trying new things. That's why we're constantly publishing fresh recipes every day for you to make. When you're ready to try something completely new, may we suggest one of these 10 recipes that were just published in November, but have already made a mark on the Allrecipes community. Who knows, you might just find your new favorite recipe.

01 of 11

Chef John's Chicken Fricassee

Chicken Fricassee
Chef John

This comforting chicken stew will keep you full and happy all cold season long. "Followed the directions to the T, was wonderful. My 10-year-old asked if we could have this 'often,'" said one Allrecipes member.

02 of 11

Garlic Chicken Rigatoni

Garlic Chicken Rigatoni
TheDailyGourmet

This flavorful pasta dish is loaded with chicken, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, and garlic. The best part? It's ready in under 30 minutes so you can have a hearty dinner on the table in a jiff.

03 of 11

Red Wine Vinaigrette

1667769664IMG_4433202.JPG

"Throw all the ingredients into a jar and shake, and you have a tasty vinaigrette that is ready in minutes! For extra tangy flavor, add an extra tablespoon of red wine vinegar," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar France C. "This tastes even better the next day. Also works well as a marinade for chicken."

04 of 11

Tiramoussa Semifreddo – Frozen Italian Coffee Dessert

Tiramoussa Semifreddo
Chef John

"This frozen mouse tastes like tiramisu. It is a decadent, rich dessert that feels airy and light which makes it a great treat to have after a heavy meal. Top with whipped cream, shaved chocolate, or a sprinkle of cocoa," says recipe creator Chef John.

05 of 11

Cowboy Pizza

2 slices of Cowboy Pizza with olives
Lela

"This is a copycat recipe of Papa Murphy's cowboy pizza—it is filling and very hearty with two meats, mushrooms, olives, and three different cheeses. The best part is that you can make two plus pizzas for the price it costs to buy one. Make one dinner and freeze one for later," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole.

06 of 11

Apple Walnut Canadian Butter Tarts

Apple Walnut Canadian Butter Tarts
Chef John

These Canadian butter tarts are layered with crushed walnuts and apple filling. When you bite into the crisp outer pie crust you'll be met with a flavorful, crunchy, and gooey center.

07 of 11

"Tadpole in the Hole" - Breakfast Sausage and Kale Dutch Baby

breakfast sausages and kale in a mini Dutch baby dish
Chef John

Everyone will love this savory sausage and kale Dutch baby. Just mix up your egg, kale, maple syrup, and spice mixture, add it to a baking dish, plop in some cooked sausage, bake, serve, and let the compliments roll in.

08 of 11

Pecan Pie Cheesecake

close up of a whole pecan pie cheesecake on a serving plate with a slice being lifted out

This showstopping cheesecake is delicious enough to make multiple times this holiday season. We promise you don't need any excuses to make this decadent pecan and rum-topped cheesecake.

09 of 11

Stewed Apples

Stewed Apples
Yoly

Stewed apples are the best way to put your leftover apple pie apples to use. Cook your favorite apples in water, maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla until the apples are softened. Then, enjoy the warm apples on their own or over top ice cream or oatmeal.

10 of 11

Pumpkin Conchas

Pumpkin Conchas on wire racj
Chef John

Chef John puts a pumpkin twist on the classic Mexican sweet bread with this recipe. The dough has just a hint of pumpkin puree while the outer topping contains all the pumpkin pie spices — like cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg.

11 of 11

More Inspiration

close up view of Italian Sausage Stuffed Shells garnished with fresh basil in a white baking dish with a serving spoon and Italian Sausage Stuffed Shells on a blue plate
DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS
Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
triple layer caramel cake on a white cake plate with a wedge on a dessert plate
Our 15 Most Popular Dessert Recipes in November
Quick One-Pot Chicken Alfredo
Our 20 Most Popular Recipes From November
Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in August
Caprese Pasta with Thai Basil
Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in September
Crab Rangoon Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips
Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in July
Five slices of pumpkin pie
I Tried Our 5 Most Popular Pumpkin Pie Recipes and the Winner Is Perfection
an overhead view of three bowls of apple crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream
Our 10 Most Popular Dessert Recipes in October
Creamy Dill Chicken and Mushrooms
Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in February
a pumpkin roulade with cream cheese filling
Save Room for 20 of Our Most Popular Thanksgiving Desserts
Cottage Cheese Spinach Chicken
Our 15 Most Popular Recipes in July
Strawberry Banana Bread with Nuts recipe in a loaf pan on a cooling rack.
Our Top 10 Most Popular New Recipes in March
Southern Ground Beef and Bean Skillet
Our 20 Most Popular Recipes in October
cherry dump cake
Our 10 Most Popular Dessert Recipes in July
Aldi Sign with leaves
We Previewed Aldi's November Finds — These Are the Products We're Buying
Air Fryer Peel-and-Eat Shrimp from Frozen garnished with fresh parsley on a serving tray
Our Top 20 Most Popular New Recipes in January
Quick and Easy Honey-Garlic Pork Chops with a side of asparagus on a white plate
Our 20 Most Popular New Recipes of 2021