Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in November

We here at Allrecipes are very passionate about trying new things. That's why we're constantly publishing fresh recipes every day for you to make. When you're ready to try something completely new, may we suggest one of these 10 recipes that were just published in November, but have already made a mark on the Allrecipes community. Who knows, you might just find your new favorite recipe.

01 of 11 Chef John's Chicken Fricassee View Recipe Chef John This comforting chicken stew will keep you full and happy all cold season long. "Followed the directions to the T, was wonderful. My 10-year-old asked if we could have this 'often,'" said one Allrecipes member.

02 of 11 Garlic Chicken Rigatoni View Recipe TheDailyGourmet This flavorful pasta dish is loaded with chicken, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, and garlic. The best part? It's ready in under 30 minutes so you can have a hearty dinner on the table in a jiff.

03 of 11 Red Wine Vinaigrette View Recipe "Throw all the ingredients into a jar and shake, and you have a tasty vinaigrette that is ready in minutes! For extra tangy flavor, add an extra tablespoon of red wine vinegar," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar France C. "This tastes even better the next day. Also works well as a marinade for chicken."

04 of 11 Tiramoussa Semifreddo – Frozen Italian Coffee Dessert View Recipe Chef John "This frozen mouse tastes like tiramisu. It is a decadent, rich dessert that feels airy and light which makes it a great treat to have after a heavy meal. Top with whipped cream, shaved chocolate, or a sprinkle of cocoa," says recipe creator Chef John.

05 of 11 Cowboy Pizza View Recipe Lela "This is a copycat recipe of Papa Murphy's cowboy pizza—it is filling and very hearty with two meats, mushrooms, olives, and three different cheeses. The best part is that you can make two plus pizzas for the price it costs to buy one. Make one dinner and freeze one for later," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole.

06 of 11 Apple Walnut Canadian Butter Tarts View Recipe Chef John These Canadian butter tarts are layered with crushed walnuts and apple filling. When you bite into the crisp outer pie crust you'll be met with a flavorful, crunchy, and gooey center.

07 of 11 "Tadpole in the Hole" - Breakfast Sausage and Kale Dutch Baby View Recipe Chef John Everyone will love this savory sausage and kale Dutch baby. Just mix up your egg, kale, maple syrup, and spice mixture, add it to a baking dish, plop in some cooked sausage, bake, serve, and let the compliments roll in.

08 of 11 Pecan Pie Cheesecake View Recipe This showstopping cheesecake is delicious enough to make multiple times this holiday season. We promise you don't need any excuses to make this decadent pecan and rum-topped cheesecake.

09 of 11 Stewed Apples View Recipe Yoly Stewed apples are the best way to put your leftover apple pie apples to use. Cook your favorite apples in water, maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla until the apples are softened. Then, enjoy the warm apples on their own or over top ice cream or oatmeal.