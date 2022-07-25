Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in July
We know everyone loves a tried and true recipe, but it's always fun to try new things. So when you're craving something new, why not look to one of these recipes that were published in July, but already have the Allrecipes community falling in love. From trending cocktails to easy casseroles, these recipes will become fast favorites. Scroll through to find our most popular new recipes from July — and be sure to add your rating and review while you're at it!
Million Dollar Chicken Casserole
Using a rotisserie chicken, plus a few other pantry staple ingredients, allows this casserole to be in the oven in just 15 minutes. The secret to the creamy texture? Cottage cheese — once you try it, you'll never go back to another recipe.
Rodney Scott's Secret Eastern Carolina Barbecue Sauce
If you've ever tasted South Carolina chef Rodney Scott's barbecue sauce, then you know how delicious it is. If you can't make it to one of his restaurants, that's ok! Chef John has this tasty copycat recipe that will knock your socks off.
Creamy Lemonade
Cool off with this three-ingredient Creamy Lemonade. Simply blend your lemon juice, sweetened condensed milk, and water together for a sweet new take on lemonade.
2-Ingredient Dough Air Fryer Blueberry Bagels
Who knew making homemade bagels could be this easy? All it takes is Greek yogurt and self-rising flour for the base. Pack your bagel dough with blueberries, give it a light egg wash, then pop it in the air fryer for a bagel that's crispy on the outside, yet light and airy on the inside.
Crab Rangoon Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips
If you love a crab rangoon, then you're sure to love it in this creamy, hot dip form. Serve this delicious dip with the fried wonton chips or simply tortilla chips or crackers.
Dirty Shirley Cocktail
This viral boozy Shirley Temple is the cocktail of the summer. Everyone will love the nostalgic flavors of this childhood favorite — just with a vodka kick.
British Baked Beans
Whether you're adding these baked beans to your full English breakfast spread, or simply serving them over toast, we promise no one will be able to get enough. It's a good thing this recipe is easily doubled because you just might want to throw on an extra batch.
Greek Tomato Feta Fritters (Domatokeftethes)
This recipe uses two ingredients that you almost always have on hand in the summer: tomatoes and zucchini. Fry up these little veggie- and feta-packed fritters and serve them with lemon juice and tzatziki.
Cheesy Pull-Apart Bread
You don't need any excuse to make this deliciously cheesy sourdough bread. Use your favorite loaf of fresh bread and stuff it with Monterey Jack cheese, butter, green onions, and poppyseeds.
Southern Tomato Sandwich
Mayo, tomatoes, salt, and pepper on white bread may sound weird, but we promise this is the ultimate summer sandwich. The key to this simple Southern sammy is putting mayo on both sides of the bread.