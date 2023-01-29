Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in January

01 of 11 Sheet Pan Breakfast Bake View Recipe TheDailyGourmet Our Allrecipes Allstars, like recipe creator thedailygourmet, love working with two-ingredient dough. It's so easy to make, who wouldn't? This breakfast bake starts with two-ingredient pizza dough and is topped with all your favorite breakfast fixings—eggs, cheese, hash browns, bacon, and salsa.

02 of 11 California Spaghetti Salad View Recipe "This is an easy pasta dish that makes use of any leftover veggies you may have on hand. Some excellent additions to this recipe would be bell peppers, mushrooms, olives, zucchini, cauliflower—the possibilities are endless," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Kim.

03 of 11 Ground Beef Stroganoff Noodles View Recipe Chef John If you love classic Beef Stroganoff, but don't have the time to make it, you have to try Chef John's shortcut version. This creamy comfort food is made in just one pan, comes together in 40 minutes, and tastes so much better than anything you'd find in a box.

04 of 11 Beans and Greens Tartine View Recipe Chef John Take your work lunch to the next level with this bacon, beans, garlic, and greens open-faced sandwich. The French-inspired dish is packed with flavor and is one you'll crave weekly.

05 of 11 Lemon Chicken Romano View Recipe These perfectly crispy chicken cutlets are ready in less than 30 minutes and packed with zesty, cheesy flavors that everyone will love. Serve with your favorite veggie, rice, or pasta side dish for the easiest weeknight meal ever.

06 of 11 Chef John's Brunswick Stew View Recipe Chef John Try Chef John's spin on the hearty Southern comfort food. The meaty, filling stew is packed with bacon, pork, chicken, corn, lima beans, okra, bell peppers, and potatoes.

07 of 11 Sheet Pan New Orleans-Style Shrimp View Recipe "Don't let the name fool you: the shrimp isn't grilled with a sweet barbecue sauce; it's simmered in a butter and Worcestershire sauce. This sheet pan version is reminiscent of these classic New Orleans-style shrimp flavors, but made much more quickly," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar fabeveryday. "You'll want to have some French bread handy to sop up the extra sauce!"

08 of 11 Southeast Asian Style Chicken Rice View Recipe Chef John Chef John combines his favorite flavors from multiple Asian cuisines to create this hearty chicken and rice dish topped with an herbaceous salad. "This was such a delicious and simple weeknight dinner! The flavor of the rice was fantastic with all the chickeny goodness. This will definitely be on the dinner rotation," according to reviewer Lacyanne.

09 of 11 Chicken Bacon Ranch Dip View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Start planning your Super Bowl spread now and add this recipe to the menu. "This creamy, decadent dip is studded with green onions, salty bacon and chunks of tender chicken. It's a crowd-pleasing appetizer or even a meal in itself with crusty bread, crackers, or vegetables," says recipe creator Laura Kanya.