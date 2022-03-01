Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in February
Every home cook has their favorite go-to recipe that they never tire of, but everyone likes to mix it up sometimes, too. Next time you're feeling a little adventurous and want to try something new, look to one of these brand-new recipes that the Allrecipes community was loving in February. Each one of these recipes, including dips, soups, and pasta dishes, was published on Allrecipes in February and has already become a hit (and you'll soon see why). Scroll through to find these new recipes that will soon become your tried-and-true favorites.
Baked Cowboy Dip
This cheesy dip is filled with sausage, cream cheese, corn, tomatoes, green chiles, and jalapeños, and can be served hot or cold with tortilla chips. "I made this for Super Bowl. I followed the recipe to the T and it is a hit! It's only noon and the game doesn't start until 3:30 and it's gone," says reviewer bornxmas1961.
Big Mac® Burritos
You won't need to hit the drive-through for your Big Mac craving anymore. These burger-inspired burritos are made in your air fryer in just 40 minutes and are packed with the same tasty flavors as the fast food classic.
Scottish Cock-a-Leekie Soup
Chef John's hearty chicken soup is packed with flavors from leeks, chicken, prunes, and rice. The best part is, prep time is minimal because you use a whole chicken and only need to chop the leeks. "Followed the recipe word for word and was not disappointed. It only took a single bite to earn its place in our top 5 chicken soup recipes. It's also perfect soup for 'I feel sick' season," says reviewer juliannacounts.
Berry and Arugula Salad with Homemade Blueberry Vinaigrette
If you have fresh and frozen berries on hand, you're already well on your way to making this salad. The real winner in this easy-to-make dish is the homemade vinaigrette made with blueberries, raspberries, balsamic vinegar, honey, and lemon juice.
Pepperoni Pizza Cheese Drip Chips
Instead of making a pizza for your next party, try this crispy snack instead. It's all the tasty goodness of pizza, just without the crust. You can serve it as chips, tacos, or a salad topping.
Creamy Dill Chicken and Mushrooms
In just 40 minutes you'll have a comforting, creamy chicken and mushroom dish ready to serve over rice, mashed potatoes, or pasta. If you like a lot of gravy, reviewers recommend doubling that part of the recipe.
Buffalo Chicken Dutch Babies
Chef John's savory Buffalo Chicken Dutch Babies are the perfect snack for spicy food lovers. The Dutch babies are filled with Buffalo chicken, blue cheese, and a stalk of celery for a bite-sized appetizer with that famous chicken wing vibe.
Tamarind Maple Whiskey Sour
This three-ingredient cocktail is simply maple whiskey, tamarind nectar, and lemon juice, but it's a delicious take on a classic whiskey sour. "Tamarind lends a rich flavor, with notes of raisin and dried fruit, to this longtime staple, complemented by the sweetness of the maple whiskey," says Allrecipes Allstar France C.
Three-Cheese Broccoli Manicotti
"This 3-cheese, saucy, Italian comfort food is loaded with broccoli and elevated with a bit of hot Italian sausage in the sauce — it's the perfect culinary combo! The manicotti shells are partially cooked in boiling water, and they finish cooking in the sauce while the entire dish is baked in the oven. Like many Italian dishes, this might even be better the next day! Enjoy hot or cold," says recipe creator Chef John.
Cheesy Ground Beef and Potatoes
This cheesy casserole is the ultimate comfort food. It's loaded with potatoes, ground beef, cream of mushroom soup, and plenty of cheese for a quick and easy-to-make meal that's so good the whole family will be licking their plates clean.