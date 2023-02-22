Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in February

Coconut Bundt Cake, Candied Kielbasa Bites, Buffalo Chicken Dynamite Rice, and Pork Schnitzel are just a few of the newly published recipes that are popular among our audience during this short month that was packed with cooking. Keep scrolling to see the full selection.

By
Moriah Ayana Mason
Moriah Mason is part of the fellowship program at Dotdash Meredith, currently with Allrecipes. Moriah writes trending news articles, updates existing articles, and analyzes site traffic. She is an experienced writer who has contributed to several publications, including Samford Crimson and Alabama Political Reporter.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023
close up on a bowl of easy microwave rice
Photo: Dotdash Meredith Food Studios
01 of 11

Tom Cruise Cake

1675027295DSC_1495202.JPG

If you can't purchase the famous Tom Cruise Cake, consider making this copycat version. This moist Bundt cake is full of sweetened coconut, nutmeg, vanilla extract, white chocolate, and other delectable ingredients that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

02 of 11

Crunchwrap Ring

a high angle view of a crunchwrap ring made in a bundt pan and filled with layers of seasoned beef, nacho cheese, and crunchy chips, all wrapped in tortillas
Dotdash Meredith Food Studios.

If you love Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme, then this Crunchwrap Ring might just become your new favorite recipe. Take a bite of this golden-brown masterpiece and be wowed with spicy salsa, velvety sour cream, chopped yellow onions, and fresh cilantro.

03 of 11

Pork Schnitzel

overhead view on a golden-brown, crispy, pork schnitzel with some lemon garnishes
Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

This tender, juicy pork schnitzel is one dish that will please everyone in your household. It is seasoned with garlic, onion powder, thyme, and black pepper, then it's pan-fried to crispy perfection.

04 of 11

Cranberry Jalapeño Meatballs

cranberry jalapeno cocktail meatballs
lutzflcat

Serve these cranberry-jalapeño meatballs at your next gathering and be ready for everyone to request them over and over again. Because you can't beat the combination of sweet cranberry sauce and jalapeño pepper jelly together in these juicy bites.

05 of 11

Italian Flourless Chocolate Torte (Torta Caprese)

chocolate tarte dusted with powdered sugar and fresh raspberries
Chef John

Whether you're a fan of chocolate or are curious about what a torte tastes like, this light Italian dessert is for you. Each piece is full of butter, sugar, rich dark chocolate, and coffee liqueur. Need we say more? Recipe creator Chef John recommends serving it with unsweetened whipped cream and tart fresh berries.

06 of 11

Kansas City Style "Burnt Ends" Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak with beef and cheese whiz
Chef John

Skip your regular sandwich and make our Kansas City-style "Burnt Ends" Philly cheesesteak instead. Layered with sautéed onions, pickled peppers, cheese whiz, and chuck roast, this unique spin on a classic Philly cheesesteak will make you say "mmm" with each bite.

07 of 11

Coconut Bundt Cake

Tom Cruise White Chocolate Bundt Cake
Bailey Fink

This sour cream cake frosted with cream cheese and topped with flaked coconut is perfect for those who love the milky sweet flavor of coconut. And, since this recipe produces 16 servings, you can share this irresistible dessert with your friends and family.

08 of 11

TikTok Candied Kielbasa Bites

TikTok Candied Kielbasa Bites
Liza Schattenkerk

These kielbasa sausage bites are coated with dark brown sugar, Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, and more. So, each time you taste this dish, you'll get to savor a sugary, tangy, and peppery piece of sausage.

09 of 11

Microwave Rice

close up on a bowl of easy microwave rice
Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

If you're trying to quickly get dinner on the table, then our microwave rice is just what you need. In a mere 6 minutes, you can have this classic side dish ready to serve.

10 of 11

Buffalo Chicken Dynamite Rice

buffalo chicken over rice
Chef John

Another rice recipe to try is this Buffalo Chicken Dynamite Rice. Tuck in to the flavors of crumbled blue cheese, paprika, garlic, tangy vinegar, hot pepper sauce, and creamy mayonnaise.

