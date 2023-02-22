Our 10 Most Popular New Recipes in February

01 of 11 Tom Cruise Cake View Recipe If you can't purchase the famous Tom Cruise Cake, consider making this copycat version. This moist Bundt cake is full of sweetened coconut, nutmeg, vanilla extract, white chocolate, and other delectable ingredients that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

02 of 11 Crunchwrap Ring View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. If you love Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme, then this Crunchwrap Ring might just become your new favorite recipe. Take a bite of this golden-brown masterpiece and be wowed with spicy salsa, velvety sour cream, chopped yellow onions, and fresh cilantro.

03 of 11 Pork Schnitzel View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios This tender, juicy pork schnitzel is one dish that will please everyone in your household. It is seasoned with garlic, onion powder, thyme, and black pepper, then it's pan-fried to crispy perfection.

04 of 11 Cranberry Jalapeño Meatballs View Recipe lutzflcat Serve these cranberry-jalapeño meatballs at your next gathering and be ready for everyone to request them over and over again. Because you can't beat the combination of sweet cranberry sauce and jalapeño pepper jelly together in these juicy bites.

05 of 11 Italian Flourless Chocolate Torte (Torta Caprese) View Recipe Chef John Whether you're a fan of chocolate or are curious about what a torte tastes like, this light Italian dessert is for you. Each piece is full of butter, sugar, rich dark chocolate, and coffee liqueur. Need we say more? Recipe creator Chef John recommends serving it with unsweetened whipped cream and tart fresh berries.

06 of 11 Kansas City Style "Burnt Ends" Philly Cheesesteak View Recipe Chef John Skip your regular sandwich and make our Kansas City-style "Burnt Ends" Philly cheesesteak instead. Layered with sautéed onions, pickled peppers, cheese whiz, and chuck roast, this unique spin on a classic Philly cheesesteak will make you say "mmm" with each bite.

07 of 11 Coconut Bundt Cake View Recipe Bailey Fink This sour cream cake frosted with cream cheese and topped with flaked coconut is perfect for those who love the milky sweet flavor of coconut. And, since this recipe produces 16 servings, you can share this irresistible dessert with your friends and family.

08 of 11 TikTok Candied Kielbasa Bites View Recipe Liza Schattenkerk These kielbasa sausage bites are coated with dark brown sugar, Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, and more. So, each time you taste this dish, you'll get to savor a sugary, tangy, and peppery piece of sausage.

09 of 11 Microwave Rice View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios If you're trying to quickly get dinner on the table, then our microwave rice is just what you need. In a mere 6 minutes, you can have this classic side dish ready to serve.